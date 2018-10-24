Melexis NV IEPER (MLXSF) CEO Françoise Chombar on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MELEXIS NV IEPER (OTC:MLXSF) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Françoise Chombar - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Karen Van Griensven - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies - UBS

Janardan Menon - Liberum Capital

Guy Sips - KBC Securities

Marcel Achterberg - Degroof Petercam

Jeff Osborne - Cowen and Company

Gaspar Ariño - Montanaro Asset Management

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. And welcome to today's Melexis Q3 2018 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. I must advice you all that this conference is being recorded today Wednesday 24, 2018.

And I would like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Ms. Françoise Chombar. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Françoise Chombar

Thank you, operator. Dear audience, welcome to the Melexis earnings call for the third quarter 2018. I'll begin with the business perspective update, after which our CFO, Karen Van Griensven, will carry with the financial highlights. And of course subsequently, we will happy to answer all your questions.

So, where are we on the business and marketing side? Quarter three sales came out at 15% growth year-on-year, just south of EUR 147 million, there were no currency impact and geographical spread year-on-year with the same as well. Melexis year-to-date performance is in line with expectations.

This is good growth related to both existing and new programs with key growth drivers in Q3 three, magnetic position sensors, embedded motor drivers and pressure sensors. Let's big a bit deeper into being these product lines.

First, magnetic position sensors. Our new generation Triaxis, which was launched in April this year is gaining traction, while the previous generation up holds new design wins too. It reaffirms the number one position we enjoy in this field. Magnetic position sensor can be found mainly in the power train, in particular also the new electrified power trains, both hybrid and pure EV, particularly in steering, pedal and shifter applications we see further ramps.

Melexis products fulfill the higher demands in [indiscernible], safety, integration, electrification in general and other features are driving many of the integration activities. We see these trends to proceed as autonomous driving, electrified cars and consumer demand for more confident ease of use maintain its tackles.

It's also great to see our embedded motor drivers picking up steam now. We call them embedded because they contain an MCU-core and a flash memory. For these products, the MCU-core is proprietary to Melexis. These are complex, highly integrated products that enable our customers to achieve their targets on emissions, efficient electrification and silent motors. Smart and small mechatronics in cars is an accelerating trend and Melexis is very well positioned with a broad product portfolio. You'll find these embedded motor drivers for example in air grille shutters, smart phones and all kinds of BLDC pumps and blowers.

Finally, we want to highlight our pressure sensors getting popular. This product line makes also a significant contribution to developing highly efficient and cleaner vehicles thereby lowering emissions and preserving the environment. Next to conventional applications, such as braking and that's a universal need in all types of cars, we see uptick in two new areas, being seat lumbar that is connected to the trend of personalized vehicles and parts. All of this demonstrates that the long term fundamentals of Melexis are intact.

Short term though, our visibility is lower than anticipated before and currently, we see demand distorted by a mix of reasons. The main reason is the higher concern over the economic and geopolitical situation due to global trade tensions. The pass, the Trump administration has chosen isn't doing our industry any good. We notice our customers have suddenly turned much more cautious and thus they are scrutinizing their costs, meaning in the first place their inventories. We reflect this unusual demand distortion in our adjusted sales guidance for the full year.

Our opinion today is that the extent of this weakness is likely to be moderate and that it is likely to last for a brief period of time. However at this point, it is very hard to make any predictions as to how this will play out. But again this is short term like some turbulence during a flight. Long term is a difference and bother this story. When we look at our customer forecast which comprise a longer timeframe than purchase orders and knowing what our design wins are, we have reasons to be confident mid and long-term. This is on the back of both organic growth of existing products and of new products ramping up in 2019.

Our content growth is on the rise with multiple product lines as they tick all the boxes on the secular trends, electrification, assisted drive and personalization of the car. Key to Melexis is that there is no structural change going forward.

Now I will hand the stage to Karen for the financial update.

Karen Van Griensven

Thank you, Françoise. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. So on the financials, the gross results was EUR 68.1 million or 46.4% of sales, an increase of 17% compared to the same quarter of last year and an increase of 3% compared to the previous quarter. R&D expenses were 13.3% of sales, G&A was at 5.3% of sales, and selling was at 2.6% of sales in the third quarter.

The operating results was EUR 36.9 million or 25.1% in the third quarter of sales, an increase of 15% compared to the same quarter of last year and an increase of 4% compared to the previous quarter.

The net result was EUR 30.1 million, or EUR 0.74 per share, an increase of 7% compared to EUR 28.1 million, or EUR 0.70 per share in the third quarter of 2017 and an of 7% compared to the previous quarter.

I would like to open now the question-and-answer session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we've got questions over the phone line. Your first question comes from the line of Francois-Xavier Bouvignies. Your line is now open, please ask your question.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Hi. Thank you very much. The first one is on the growth that you are seeing in Q4 and the impact of the inventory, given that your lead times is roughly I mean 16 weeks if I remember correctly, you said in previous calls, and how should we think about the beginning of '19? I don't expect you to give the '19 guidance, but given the visibility that you have and you mentioned a brief impact, just to get you know a sense of how we should think about H1 '19 especially given the comps that I mean if I remember Q1 '18 was particularly strong, so you are carrying a very tough comps environment as well?

Françoise Chombar

Yeah. Thank you, Francois-Xavier. So, in fact if you look at the sales that we guide for in the fourth quarter, it still equals a year-on-year sales growth of 6%. So I think that's the first thing that we have to understand. Now - and indeed traditionally we give only guidance for 2019 after a full year publication. So I cannot do that today.

However, if you ask me how do you think that 2019 will begin. Well the honest answer is, for the time being, order behavior of customers is today quite different than usual for the reasons like we mentioned in the press release and the reasons I mentioned before in the introduction. Current visibility is low, customers seem to wait with putting in their purchase orders, they are indeed pushing out their orders that they had already put in. The main reason as what they tell us is that they want to make sure that they don't have too high inventory at the end of the year. Some mention lower demand, some mention lower visibility, so we have a bit of everything. But in the end, they wait with ordering. Now if this trend continues, yeah, it could be that we will face a slow start of the year, because of course if for example a customer shifts out parts that were ordered in December towards February, of course they will not order new parts for January. I think you can see that.

Now on the other hand, again based on the customer forecasts that have a much longer time horizon than the purchase orders and based on the discussions we have, the awards we win with our customers, we have reasons to be confident mid and long-term. Now these are two different patterns. So you have the short term pattern which is extremely volatile and with low visibility, the inventory corrections, the slow order intake, the waiting customers let's say, so that the short term pattern and then you have the second pattern which is the more structural pattern with expected to ramp up at new business, new products and they are superposed to each other. So we'll have to see how they will correlate, how one will trade off the other. That is today very hard to say, because of the volatility of the first pattern.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

And you mentioned in your remarks that you expect it to be brief like short term you know uncertainty. What make you think it's going to be brief, I mean is there any data point that you could you know share with us?

Françoise Chombar

For the same reasons that I already mentioned before, when we talk to our customers, they are very busy with new programs, we are very busy with new programs. Together with them, there is a lot of work to do. There's good developments. There's good awards being discussed. And that is the reason why we believe this is a yeah, this is a correction for sure, but this is also a lot of uncertainty. So there is no other reason than that.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Okay, thank you. The second one I had is on your gross margins. So your level of inventory is still very high and is contestant to what you said last quarter saying that you are comfortable with this kind of level, although it's increase that slightly. But the question I had is, if you wanted to deflate this inventory, what should we expect in terms of impact on your gross margin, if any? Just to get a sense of your gross margin profile in a like more challenging environment?

Françoise Chombar

We don't think that major impact on the - if any on the gross margin of depleting our intensity. Anyway as mentioned already, we are confidence with the level we have been. So we are not counting on a huge depletion of our inventory levels in the coming - in the shortest term.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Okay, understood. That's all my questions. I will leave the floor to my peers. Thank you very much.

Françoise Chombar

Thank you, Francois-Xavier. Operator, could you see if there are any other questions.

Operator

Yes, the next question comes from the line Janardan Menon. The line is now open, please ask your question.

Janardan Menon

Hi, good evening. Thanks for taking my question. When I look at your Q numbers, your non-automotive revenues fell very sharply around 24% both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year, while your automotive revenue is actually seem to have done very well, they went up 6% or so. I am just trying to - the weakness that you are seeing, some of your peers have talked about a lot of weakness in the distribution channel, DI talked it, STMicro talked about it, and obviously your non-automotive is quite a lot into the distribution channel. Is most of the weakness that you are seeing in the distribution channel for non-automotive and is that where we should expect much of the decline into Q4 or are you also seeing quite a bit of weakness in the automotive side?

Françoise Chombar

Yes, so you are absolutely right that most of the adjacent, what we call adjacent markets are going through the distribution channel. And indeed, we see weakness there and we see already some more weakness there in Q3 than with automotive, that is correct. Now the uncertainty that we see seems to have been more pronounced with adjacent markets than with the automotive market so far. But indeed also in Q4, we do not expect it to change dramatically. So it's not like the non-auto will suddenly be boosted and auto will suddenly drop. I think it will be more or less the same in Q4 as far as percentage is concerned.

Janardan Menon

So in Q4 also you will see more weakness in the adjacent markets and less weakness in automotive, is that what I'm getting from you?

Françoise Chombar

No, no, what I mean is we now have 92% automotive and that we think as far as we see today but again we are in a very volatile situation. We see the same like 92% or something for automotive in Q4. It might even increase a bit. And we believe that the uncertainty that you see in adjacent markets, I mean it's easier for end customers to delay their purchases, if they all will wait to buy another washing machine or another, I don't know what. Oh, no, I'm not going to buy that for my kid now, I'm going to wait until we're a bit more clear about the economy. I think therefore we do see higher volatility in the adjacent markets. And the second thing is that with adjacent markets, we're more exposed to China than with automotive.

Janardan Menon

Got it.

Françoise Chombar

But China also is, yeah is influencing the lower adjacent markets contribution in Q3 and in Q4.

Janardan Menon

Okay. And in automotive, some of your peers are saying that there is not much weakness or they in fact they are saying it's very strong. Again STM today morning was saying that it's strong LMOS came out after the quarter ended and said they're not seeing any weakness and they are quite a close peer of yours, at least when - the last time they've said again half the quarter is completed that they said everything is in automotive is very strong. On the other hand, I agree PI yesterday said that automotive has got some weakness as well. I'm just wondering your weakness, I mean how do you explain this discrepancy between some suppliers who simply seeing a little bit more weakness and especially in your case. Is it that perhaps you have a higher level of exposure to someone like Volkswagen which had seen a much bigger impact from WLTP than some of the other companies and it's that end customer OEM or Tier 1 exposure which is showing resulting in the difference or is there some other explanation for this?

Françoise Chombar

Okay, well we communicate in a very transparent way, I mean how we see the situation. We cannot speak for other company. The only thing I can see is that in the last days we've seen several Tier 1s and OEMs making business comments which supports our view. And to your comments that do we have a higher exposure to some OEMs like CW, I don't think so because the situation that we're seeing is very, very spread over our customer base. And we are not more exposed to Volkswagen than to any other.

Janardan Menon

Got it. And one last question for me. When you say brief period of time, I know this is a difficult question to answer, but would one I mean I'm not going to hold you to it at all but is one quarter brief or two quarters brief and I presume long would be like three to four quarters but what would be the brief around?

Françoise Chombar

Well, if I would be able to predict that I would probably not visiting this. I don't know. I think nobody knows. Honestly, if we're honest to ourselves, nobody knows, because it's hard to predict especially since the Trump administration seems to change of course very quickly, so what is valid today might not be valid tomorrow anymore or might be different tomorrow. So what is important I relieve is to look at the fundamentals of the industry and the fundamentals of the industry is and definitely. So the automotive industry at large is that the industry needs to innovate in order to bring to market those products that customers are looking for, namely cleaner vehicles, there's a push both in China and Europe definitely less in the U.S. But in China which is the biggest market, and in Europe, there is a big push by the general public for cleaner environment. That means they want cleaner cars. For that the industry must intervene. For that the industry must also look at technology like the one supplied by Melexis. So that's why we believe there is no need for say a big panic. Again I cannot tell you how long this correction will last, but in the end what we can tell you is that mid-long-term technologies provided by Melexis are needed in the industry.

Janardan Menon

Got it. Thank you very much.

Françoise Chombar

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you for the question. Your next question comes from the line of Guy Sips. Your line is now open, please ask your question.

Guy Sips

Yes. Thank you. Most of my questions are already answered, but I have one question on your R&D going forward. Has the current turbulence any impact on your R&D spending of the percentage of sale and can you give us some guidance into 2019 from this regard? Thank you.

Karen Van Griensven

Regarding the next quarter, the fourth quarter, yeah I think we can see there that it's slightly that as the percentage of the sales R&D will be as the highest component versus sales than we have in the third quarter. For next year however that is, it will depends very heavily on the sales we will have next year and this is too early to give announcement.

Guy Sips

Okay. Thank you. The second question is also related to the non-automotive growth, because if you put together then the 6% sales increase that you indicate for the fourth quarter and 92% or even higher percentage of automotive sales in the fourth quarter, then it actually indicates that problem specially in non-automotive more than in automotive sales. And so if you put all that together, isn't that yeah, the problems still have to come in automotive in the first quarter or next year or is a little bit too pessimistic?

Françoise Chombar

Again, it's very hard for us to say in this very volatile environment. We have no reason to believe that what we're currently seeing short term is related similar Melexis stand on its own. Yeah, it's more - and yeah economically and geopolitically or the effect of the economy and the geopolitical situation. And thus it - does uncertainty does affect consumers, right. So, I don't think that there is any other reason honestly speaking. Will automotive be worse in Q1 or will we see the hit coming in Q1 more? I honestly cannot predict that.

Guy Sips

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Marcel Achterberg. Your line is now open, please ask the question.

Marcel Achterberg

Hello. Just one follow-up question on the R&D spend. And I say in a hypothetical situation, if growth next year say 10% but it is 5%, would that make you reduce the R&D spend as you were planning for 14% of sales or kind of target there? The same would you also slow down your CapEx plan for '18 and '19, in such a scenario, would you say about 5% mid-single-digit growth is still good enough to carry that?

Karen Van Griensven

Yeah, it's difficult. Again a lot depends on the top line and for the moment certainly short term, the feasibility is low. Our R&D spending is a long-term invest and interest and we will definitely keep - we might be cautious on the one hand, but on the other hand, we will invest structurally what we feel we need to invest. That's all for your question.

Marcel Achterberg

All right. Thank you very much.

Françoise Chombar

Marcel, maybe I can add and I - second what Karen had said. Again if we look at all the discussions we have with customers, there is no reason to reduce our R&D spending because there is a lot to do. There is a lot of opportunities going forward. We also say that in our press release, there are so many opportunities, it would be very short sighted to now certainly because of short turbulence suddenly start reducing heavily on long-term important R&D spend or investments that we need.

In fact, in times when maybe there is a little bit less to do on the production side, it's nice to have some time to do to focus on some other stuff than focusing on getting production out the door as customers wants. So we're not worried about this. Even if this is a slowdown, the opportunities going forward are more than enough to continue our investments.

Marcel Achterberg

Yeah. Just you continue as building the foundation for future growth?

Françoise Chombar

Exactly, because that's what we see.

Marcel Achterberg

Perfect. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of [indiscernible]. Your line is now open, please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Well my question has already been answered more or less, I would like ask you a bit in a different way. When I consider your growth guidance and your EBIT margin, it looks to me that you have some flexibility in your SG&A cost to well to reduce overhead costs so to say, is that correct to assume?

Karen Van Griensven

So you assume, I'm not sure I understand correctly the question?

Unidentified Analyst

Well, the question, I can tell it more simple. Is that 25% margin really realistic given the slowdown in sales or does that require a cost up?

Karen Van Griensven

Again it's too early to - I mean we don't know, what is - I mean we haven't given any guidance yet for 2019.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm talking about 2018, it was the fourth quarter could be quite a tough one?

Karen Van Griensven

For the fourth quarter, we can expect an over EBIT than Q3 indeed, but we still keep the EBIT margin for 2018 at around 25%.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Jeff Osborne. You are now live, please ask your question.

Jeff Osborne

Hey, good afternoon. Most of mine been answered. But as it relates to the working capital in 4Q as well as early 2019, can you just talk about the moving pieces there, it sounded like inventory wasn't going to improve and you've got a dividend payment in the fourth quarter. What I'm trying to get out is, is there a minimum cash balance that you are comfortable with?

Françoise Chombar

Okay. Maybe I can first answer the inventories and then you can take over, Karen. So the inventories are indeed higher than the same comparison of last year. But it's not that are today's inventories that too high, it is rather that the previous year inventories were little low because we were in an accelerating modes and with capacity shortages a bit everywhere in the supply chain which is now much more improved and we're working hard to more towards and normalized situation in the supply chain at year-end.

Now the inventories today as already mentioned, we feel okay with these. They are strategic also because we are still concerned with security of supply and inventories are not a problem as long as they remain sellable and ours are sellable. So the risk of obsolescence is not more than usual. In fact excess inventories has some of people call them, they are really a blessing. They're a blessing especially at a time when everyone has been in waiting mode to order and then suddenly find out too late that their own inventories have depleted fast. And then at that moment in time, Melexis will be able to deliver and take advantage. So if we look at the distribution also between the different stages in the inventory, so finished goods are work in progress, it's not different than usual. So again, this is a strategic choice and we feel well about it and we have it well under control.

So I hand to Karen for the rest of the question. I hope that answers your question on inventories?

Jeff Osborne

That's very helpful. I appreciate that. And then is there a fiscal year level of cash that you feel comfortable with or they are required by governance?

Karen Van Griensven

Governance wise, don't need to worry. We expect by year-end to come out probably around zero might be a small like that, but it's more or less zero position.

Jeff Osborne

Got it. And then it was alluded to on the prior question about CapEx for next year. Is there a specific target I think it was EUR 75 million for this year. What do you thinking out for next year was unclear with some of your fab expansions, how much slingers into 2019 versus this year?

Karen Van Griensven

We don't give guidance yet today on that CapEx for next year. For 2018, we indeed we confirmed 75. For the year we 70 to 75 is almost likely and that's around 75 for 2018. For next year, no specific guidance yet, but what we can say is that we had heavy investment in 2018 in equipment and it's likely that it will slow down in 2019. On the other hand, we will heavily investing in facility particularly in Sofia, so there we will see an increase versus 2018.

Jeff Osborne

Perfect. And the last question I had is just with the disruption in the market in particularly with the European OEMs as well as the Chinese. Is there any delays or push outs of RFPs or qualification process, I know you don't report bookings, but just in general the new design wins, is there any deceleration of those awards given what's going on?

Françoise Chombar

Not that we can see today Jeff, no. No deceleration.

Jeff Osborne

Perfect, good to hear. Thank you. That's all I had.

Françoise Chombar

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you for your question. We've got one last question on the line that comes from the line of Gaspar Ariño. The line is now open, please ask your question.

Gaspar Ariño

Hi, good afternoon. Thank you for taking my questions. I have three if I may. The first one is about the revenue growth by on a regional basis in Q3, it is interesting to see that all regions have been growing at the same pace of 15%. And I would like if you could please elaborate imply of revenue growth for Q4 of 6% or can you elaborate on the regional basis what you see there? That's the first question.

Françoise Chombar

I'm sorry, we did not make that - we did not - we didn't make that estimation at this time. From my gut feeling, I don't think there will be such a big difference. There might be some changes but I don't think there will be major. But honestly, we have not made that - we could have made that simulation, we have the data of course, but we did not prepare for that here.

Gaspar Ariño

Okay. And the second one is, if you could just please remind me, how much inventory do your customers typically hold and how long this stock in just to be more cautious, if that's all, how long that it take?

Françoise Chombar

How much inventory our customers keep, we're of course and we're components supplier and we have at least two of our customers downstream, so in the best case with the Tier 2, so we have the Tire 1 and then we have the OEM, before then goes to the consumer. So we have at least two. But in many cases, we have many more, we have sometimes distribution in between, we sometimes have subcontractors other customers in between, sometimes even two subcontractors before ends up as a Tier 2 and it has to still go to Tier 1. It's very, very hard to give you now a figure like, our customers always keep X amount of months in stock. It's really very hard to estimate that. But what I can say is that it is typical in a supply chain that the further down or the further up you are upstream and we're pretty much upstream in the end. The higher the swings will be and brief ripple in at the end of the stream and mean pretty high swing at the other end upstream. So depending on where we are in that stream. Let's say we have either very high swings or not so high swings. So it's - and how long it takes is really dependent also on the information flow. So it's - the change and the change in behavior came in fact very recently. So it's just started really. So it takes sometime before the information flows through the value chain as well. So today, we are bit in a - because we are in the beginning, it's not so easy to estimate how long this stocking will continue.

Gaspar Ariño

Okay. Thank you. And maybe just to short some more, on the CapEx on the new investment plans, can you please let me know how much as a whole Melexis, your increasing capacity, how much capacity are you adding?

Karen Van Griensven

In 2018, we did not make huge investment in capacity. Actually the new - most of the capacity will be made available in 2019 and even - the Bulgarian investment is too joining. So for the moment, we are not extending capacity of our hardly increasing capacity. By 2020, we will have increased total capacity by around I think 40% in that range.

Gaspar Ariño

Okay. Maybe I'll follow-up on this one. And just maybe the last one on if I may. On - in a recent public conference, the Head of Automotive, he said that over the medium to long term, he was seeing double digit revenue growth for the semiconductors in the automotive market. And I know you have said already that long term picture doesn't change. But is that something like 10% they were guiding now for the long term, maybe you know over the next five to ten years. Is that kind of a growth rate that you are comfortable with it over the next five to ten years?

Françoise Chombar

It's already difficult to explain the next three months, let's say or next six months. Over the next five to ten years, I would say that around 10% for the industry, for the semiconductor industry and auto is - and overall I mean is maybe on the high side. For us, our target has always been to do double digit. So that is what we are striving for. That is what we will continue to strive for in the next years. But we're not living in a background and there's always an economic situation that we will have to take care of.

Gaspar Ariño

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thanks for your question. We got our last question on the line that comes from the line of [indiscernible]. Your line is now open, please ask the question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Two questions on the timing of the automotive slowdown. Was this already reflected in your order in the September quarter you know like a book-to-bill?

Françoise Chombar

We don't do book-to-bill, we don't disclose that but now, as I said before, it is very recent. So it's very recent that we saw this slowdown coming to us.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And the second question. You mentioned you know consumer caution us some slowdown in consumer, potentially consumer demand with washing machines and other things. I mean if I take your year-over-year growth of the 6% you mentioned for the December quarter, I mean if at the same time your customers are reducing inventories as you indicated, I mean it's - it does not sound to be you know too bad the situation you know from the end demand out there?

Françoise Chombar

Well, thank you for your commitment note, I would say.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, but it's indicated that you know that it would be higher than 6%, yeah.

Françoise Chombar

Sorry, come again.

Unidentified Analyst

I was saying, it should indicate the real end demand for your production is above 6% you know if there is an inventory correction component included?

Françoise Chombar

Yeah, that could be a conclusion that you could take, yes I guess.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Many thanks.

Françoise Chombar

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. No further question at this time ma'am, please continue.

Françoise Chombar

Okay. Thank you very much for your interest and your questions. So we will be very happy for meet some of you in person at our upcoming Analyst Day which is on December 5 or else at our full year earnings call next year on February 6. So for now good bye and have a good rest of the day.

Operator

Thank you. And that does conclude our conference for today. Thank you all for precipitating. You may all disconnect. Speakers, please stand by.