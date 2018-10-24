Compass Minerals: Is This Selloff A Buying Opportunity?

I'm still willing to give the company the benefit of the doubt.

The salt and potash producer has struggled to fix its operations at the Goderich salt mine.

Shareholders of Compass Minerals (this author included) like the company for its cost-advantaged Goderich salt mine and the diversification it provides from the broad market, being a weather and agriculture play. Not to mention a shareholder-friendly dividend policy.

At least, that's the script. In practice, the company has failed to live up to expectations numerous times over the past few years, "culminating" in a violent selloff this week following a cut to the 2018 guidance.

In this article, we will examine the difficulties encountered by the Goderich mine, and see whether investors should keep faith in the company, and possibly even see this selloff as a buying opportunity.

The Share Price Tells The Story

The past 18 months have not been kind to Compass Minerals' shareholders. Sharp declines seem to have become the norm:

(Source: author/Ycharts)

Basically, almost every earnings release has resulted in a selloff, and this was complemented (and caused) by some negative events such as a partial ceiling collapse at the Goderich mine in September 2017, or the recent EPS guidance cut. This is confirmed by the number of times the company has missed analysts' estimates of late:

(Source: SeekingAlpha)

Only the early 2017 selloff can be attributed to factors beyond the company's control, namely a mild winter resulting in lower deicing salt sales. Between each selloff, the shares, much like Sisyphus rolling his boulder up a steep hill, regained some of the lost ground, thanks to improving potash fundamentals or a more normal winter in 2017/2018. But each time, company-specific problems resulted in the shares going back to square one, and, in the present case, dropping through their support level.

What's Wrong With Goderich?

(Source: Compass Minerals' website)

The Goderich salt mine in Ontario (pictured above), the exceptional, "cost-advantaged" asset that has earned Compass Minerals a Wide-Moat rating from Morningstar, has been a liability since September 2017. Several issues have hampered production, weighing on the salt division and resulting in the 2018 guidance being cut to a $2.20-$2.50 range (from a previous $2.75-$3.25 guidance).

Goderich encountered the following issues:

in September 2017, a partial ceiling fall resulted in reduced production rates.

resulted in reduced production rates. the incident delayed some major planned works, namely the conversion of the mine to continuous mining (instead of the previous drill-and-blast method).

(instead of the previous drill-and-blast method). early 2018, management indicated that the geology had become more challenging, with higher levels of impurities in the salt mined. This too delayed the implementation of continuous mining.

had become more challenging, with higher levels of impurities in the salt mined. This too delayed the implementation of continuous mining. in the spring of 2018, a strike occurred at the mine.

occurred at the mine. the ramp up has been slower than expected since the end of the strike, for reasons that the company did not elaborate on in the recent press release.

Leaving the strike (which ended in the summer) aside, it appears that there are two kinds of problems:

mechanical ones (transition to continuous mining, slow ramp up)

geological ones: lower quality of the salt mined, which is not a big issue for deicing applications, but is problematic for industrial customers.

I expect the mechanical problems to be solved, probably at a higher capex cost. I am more concerned with the geology. Earlier this year, CEO Fran Malecha said that the company had found mechanical solutions to remedy this particular problem:

I mean we're going to be in this part of the mine for the next probably several years, but it doesn't mean that geology will consistently be like this. As I mentioned earlier, that's difficult to predict. So, we'll be able to deal with those impurities with, as you mentioned, it's a mechanical separation and sorting equipment that we're putting in, but we will be operating in this area of the mine for a number of years to come. (Source: Q1 2018 earnings call)

Is it really the case that the problem has been solved? Compass Minerals will provide more details during the forthcoming earnings call on Thursday, Nov. 1, but if it turns out that salt quality remains an issue, it could be a lasting problem for the company.

Management's Communication (Or Lack Thereof) Does Not Help

I think the recent selloff was compounded by the market's distrust of management. As we saw in the chart above, the number of sudden declines in the share price shows that there is often an element of (negative) surprise with Compass Minerals.

After the ceiling fall in September 2017, management indicated during the Q3 2017 earnings call that:

Importantly, our Goderich mine operations have been fully restored.

They did not mention that this would delay their plans to move to continuous mining.

In similar fashion, during the recent Q2 2018 earnings call, they maintained a bullish stance for their salt division:

In salt, given the positive resolution with Goderich unionized employees, our ramping up of continuous mining and other strategic and efficiency actions taken across our salt operations, we believe this business is well-positioned to improve profitability, not just this year, but in 2019 and 2020 as well.

This lack of transparency makes the market nervous, and I think this is a big factor in the current selloff.

Grounds For Optimism

Now that we've discussed the negatives, let's see whether the selloff is overdone.

Earnings history

At the current $50 price following the selloff, the shares still don't look particularly cheap from a P/E ratio perspective, with 2018 EPS guidance now $2.20-$2.50. However, one needs to keep a cool head and look back at what the company produced in the past. EPS in excess of $4 were the norm under normal weather conditions:

(Source: author, based on company's filings)

The current difficulties obviously could make it difficult to maintain the $2.88 per share dividend if they are not solved quickly, and the market probably fears a cut. But looking at the bigger picture, 2018's expected $2.20-$2.50 earnings look closer to a bottom by historical standards, and the plant nutrition business could provide some support.

Plant Nutrition Segment

Conditions have improved in the fertilizer markets, and as part of the recent press release, the company indicated that the plant nutrition segment performed well during Q3:

While our Salt operations in North America have been challenged in the third quarter, our Plant Nutrition business has executed well and is expected to deliver strong third-quarter 2018 results. (Source: company's press release)

This could help mitigate the difficulties of the salt business.

Takeaway

Is this yet another "unwarranted selloff" and buying opportunity? The problem with Compass Minerals is that such "opportunities" have not paid off in recent years.

This video from Morningstar sets out the bull case. The problem is that the video dates back to April, and discussed the Q4 2017 results. 12 months on, the issues are still there.

However, it makes little sense to sell after the selloff has happened. Yesterday, Morningstar adjusted their price target to $81, still much higher than the current share price.

Investors who refer to past earnings and trust the long-term prospects of the company (see also this article) can look at the current selloff as an opportunity. The more conservative investors may want to wait for the full Q3 earnings release and earnings call on Nov. 1 for more details.

For my part, I'm willing to give the company the benefit of the doubt (once more...) and think there is more upside than downside at this point. I remain invested.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.