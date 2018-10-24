The Chronic(What?)Cles Of Narnia
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM)
Trapping Value
Summary
Cornerstone Strategic Value fund has a managed distribution plan.
We presented our initial findings which were met with skepticism.
The fund has now traded at a discount after 30 months.
We examine if this is a new opportunity.
We never fear controversy as it is almost always a learning opportunity. Our disdain for the flocks of investors chasing a closed end fund at a huge premium on hopes of unloading it to someone