Range Resources Beats 3Q18 Consensus - A Pre Call Note

Other Key 3Q18 Numbers:

Natural gas differential ($0.15) vs ($0.16) last quarter and ($0.51) a year ago. The target for 2018's average has been ($0.10) and differentials are tightening as expected with increased Appalachian Basin pipelines in service.

NGL differentials were above the guidance range at 39% of WTI.

Transportation at $1.46 per Mcfe vs $1.35 in 2Q. This is above guidance of 1.38 to $1.42 / Mcfe but we e xpect this lone rising cost to trend lower in 2019 after a 4Q18 peak.

Other per unit costs will show well vs expectations this quarter (LOE was 3 cents light, G&A was below the range, and production taxes were low end of range).

Notable that revenue from liquids accounted for a record 47% of pre-hedge revenues in the quarter, exceeding last quarter's 46% of revenues liquids level.

Guidance:

2018 Volumes - Unchanged vs prior 11% growth target.

4Q18 Volume guidance is 2.255 to 2.265 Bcfepd (and excludes the recently announced 1% overriding royalty interest sale).

Street is at 2.275 Bcfepd now.

2019 Volumes - too early to officially guide but the base decline rate for RRC is falling and Street expectations call for 11% growth again next year which is in line with management's previous comments on go forward CAGR.

. Natural gas differential for 4Q18 guided to ($0.12). We love it when a plan comes together.

2018 Capex - No change to prior program of $941 mm (funded from cash flow without help from asset sales). They did cut the plan in the Marcellus from 100 to 92 wells but the 92 are longer than previously planned laterals (so feet of lateral and stages remain essentially unchanged). Maintenance capital is expected to be lower in the 2019+ time frame and by 2022, they see an ability to hold production flat for $600 mm per year and generate a whopping $1.3 B in free cash (per year) at the current strip.

Operations Highlights:

Appalachia - total volumes up 24% YoY with SW PA up 29%. We know they have a data room open for NE PA. They note NE Appa volumes were 98 MM/d out of the Marcellus total of 1,988 MM/d.

Appalachia - noting in the SW they drilled what they claim as the longest lateral in the Marcellus to data at 18,566' (ECR would take exception to the "longest" claim). No data yet. People will want to see no degradation, heel to toe on this well and two 18K' completions they plan to announce with the 4Q call.

North Louisiana - Production ebbed to 278 MM/d from 313 MM/d in 2Q. No additional color in the release. Last quarter they sounded much more willing to punt on this now very capital constrained play.

Balance Sheet:

Pro forma the recent 1% ORRI sale they should be at ~ 3.1x net debt to 3Q18 annualized EBITDA (vs 3.7x pre ORRI sale as of 2Q and 3.4x pro forma the sale as of 2Q).

Look for a few terse questions surrounding the ORRI (some felt too expensive for the amount of debt paid down). People don't want to see too much of this.

(some felt too expensive for the amount of debt paid down). People don't want to see too much of this. Look for extensive questions surrounding potential asset sales.

They had a near term (2020 or 2019 if $3 gas holds) net debt to TTM EBITDA target of < 3.0x. They now expect to be under 3x at the end of 2018.

Under their five year plan strip pricing yields $1 B in cumulative free cash flow which steps to $1.7 B at $60 oil.

Asset sales - nothing new noted; just highlighted the previously announced post quarter 1% ORRI announced for $300 mm in Washington County.

Favorite Quote Watch: "Range continues to pursue additional accretive asset sales that will reduce leverage closer to our longer-term target of under 2.0x." It's likely they are talking about NE PA and Louisiana.

Hedges:

4Q gas hedges: about 90% of expected volumes largely via swaps at $2.97.

2019 gas hedges: about 50% of expected volumes largely via swaps at $2.83.

Bottom Line

We do not own the name and have not since our exit here in May of 2017. This is the first of the big cap gassy names we care about to report 3Q18 results (and the most liquids rich of the bigger gassy names) and the quarter was almost across the board better than expected. It's key to see differentials shaping up as expected and our sense is that with gas prices firming, additional asset sales may be easier to accomplish, something the shares would appreciate as proceeds would accelerate their planned de-levering. We have been mulling adding RRC as a 4th gassy space holding in the ZLT and this report nudges us further in that direction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RRC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.