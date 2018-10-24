Netflix: Master Of Returns!

Not only can this improving return reduce investment requirements but also can lead to a snowballed growth in cash profitability.

What the critics may be missing is that NFLX’s return on investment in content has been increasing.

The company has also faced severe criticism owing to the ever-increasing level of investments that NFLX seems to have committed to the business, at the cost of FCF.

Netflix (NFLX) is a near-perfect example of a business going physical-to-digital. The company has become synonymous with streaming, and increasingly with high-quality content. However, this brand recognition has come at a cost – huge investments in content. NFLX’s increasing reach is likely to help justify the massive investments, with increasing returns on content investments leading to superior cash flows and market-beating returns.

The business

The company summarizes its journey as follows:

We started in 1997 as a DVD-rental-by-mail firm, and spent the first five years struggling to get to a sustainable model that was cash flow positive. We spent most of the next five years fighting with Blockbuster in the US. We began streaming in the US in 2007, and internationally in 2010. Our sobering Qwikster DVD misstep was in 2011. Our first original series debuted in 2013. We became global in 2016, nearly twenty years after starting Netflix.

Source: Netflix

Business model

NFLX’s entry into the content production business follows a basic principle of economics: the long-term cost of owning an asset is lower than that of renting it. The company believes that over the longer term, the cost of self-producing content would be less expensive than the cost of licensing the content.

The advantages of this vertical integration are obvious: NFLX becomes an inventory carrying marketplace, as opposed to just a distributor of content. The company believes that working directly with the creative community will also give it better creative control, which can help margins through reduced overheads and better pricing. In addition to emerging as the preferred platform for streaming, NFLX may have left competitors far behind. As per Susanne Daniels, the global head of original content for YouTube:

I don't think you can compete with Netflix at this point; they're too far ahead. But I do think, in time, we can compete with Hulu and Amazon and certainly Apple, and hopefully, you'll see us do that.

Source: Business Insider

As of the end of 3Q18, NFLX's domestic and international memberships continued to show growth.

Source: NFLX Financial Model. Note: The NFLX Financial Model has been developed by the author using SEC filings, the company's investor disclosures and competitor analysis. The NFLX Financial Model is built using drivers of 'Domestic Streaming', 'International Streaming' and 'Domestic DVD'. For each segment, the model includes paid membership forecasts, ASP forecasts, revenue and segment income forecasts. The model also captures the impact of change in ASCU expectation on investments in content and consequently cash flows. The NFLX Financial Model is a multi-scenario, three-statement model that estimates financials for the next seven years and summarizes the expectations through a DCF valuation.

Taking a cue for the international reach from the company’s expectation of reaching 60-90 million members in the US, the volume growth potential is obvious. Even in dollar terms, the growth potential appears to be significant.

Source: Digiday

The stellar growth in streaming has also been attracting significant competition. Interestingly, the entire focus of almost all of the competitors appears to be towards content.

Source: Digiday

The evolution of NFLX's spending also ties into the company’s stated objective of growing spending on self-published content, including movies:

They’re not yet producing the $200 million major franchise films…But they started off with the really cheap indie movies, like Manchester by the Sea. Netflix had Mudbound this year that was nominated for Oscars. But they’re moving up. They’re making Adam Sandler comedies. These are $50 million, $60 million movies. They just made this Will Smith film Bright that was almost $100 million. They’re getting into the lower-upper or upper-mid budget films, the sort of star vehicles that used to be the bread and butter of studios.

Source: Knowledge@Wharton

Beyond 2018, with continued success, we will invest more in originals, which would continue to weigh on FCF, even after we achieve material global profitability. As a result, we anticipate being free cash flow negative for many years.

Source: Netflix

NFLX’s steady expansion of budget may also have been influenced by the ROIs generated by some of the major franchises:

Source: The Numbers

As evident, most of the movies mentioned are franchise based and also need significant investment. The question is really on NFLX’s ability to continue funding this growth through borrowed money.

Financials

For a company financing its cash flows through borrowed money (and even otherwise), NFLX is a fairly expensive stock.

NFLX data by YCharts

Further, as per NFLX’s 10-K for 2017:

On average, over 90% of a licensed or produced streaming content asset is expected to be amortized within four years after its month of first availability.

Time and again NFLX’s strategy of aggressive investment in content has been called in question, and for good reason. While amortization of content creates profits at the PAT level, the actual cash outflow has resulted in recurring negative free cash flow. In order to fund for growth, the company has been financing its investments (majorly) through debt. The increasing leverage to fund inventory requires another look at the company’s operating model.

A different perspective on investment in content

NFLX is a marketplace for publishing and discovering video content. Similar to a typical marketplace, the company markets its platform and increasingly NFLX’s self-published content. The carrot is that a ‘Stranger Things’ is exclusively available on Netflix. Thus, the content serves a twofold purpose – of reducing the cost of ownership for NFLX and that of marketing spend. Spending on content is helping NFLX develop a competitive differentiator, through the growth of a large and engaged user base. The investment in content (or additions to streaming content assets) thus needs to tie into subscriber growth and sustenance. The quantum of investment also becomes important since NFLX operates in a highly competitive market (Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN), Hulu, YouTube Red (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and the likes). However, the management is relatively indifferent towards competition:

There are so many competitors… we don't focus that much on any one because no one seems to affect us that much. What affects us is can we produce the best content the world's ever seen? Can we get people excited about that content? ...our job is to focus on… more great content, great product experiences. And when we do that and we do it well, we earn the right to increase price a bit, and then we take that new revenue and invest it back into the model. And that sort of continuous positive cycle, we get to keep going. And we foresee that, that will keep going for many years in the future.

Source: 3Q18 Earnings Call

The numbers also support the management - additions to streaming content assets per user (ASCU) has been trending down.

Source: NFLX Financial Model

NFLX’s investment benefits from network effects or word of mouth marketing – people watch and talk about an exclusive in their circles, leading to more paid members for the company and thus a lower ASCU. ASCU is the cost per user to grow and sustain NFLX’s user base. This downward trend in ASCU has many important implications:

For the same dollar spend, NFLX is able to attract and retain a larger user base. This user base, in turn, leads to an acceleration in user base due to network effects and even lower ASCU.

As the average pricing grows, at a unit level the profitability improves, which could lead to lower investment and thus debt levels.

The higher profitability translates into better cash profits, which could help boost the overall financial health of the company.

However, one must not forget that increasing competitive intensity can make it more expensive to acquire customers. The higher ASCU will then come to bite the financials in the back through lower unit level profitability and cash profits, resulting in additional debt. This troika of incremental leverage due to competition is something that the markets have been wary of for a long time.

A range of possibilities: Scenarios

The importance of ASCU is such that small changes in ASCU can lead to significant changes in business outcomes.

CAGR (2017-24E) Bear Base Bull % change in ASCU 1.5% -1.5% -1.8% Domestic paid members, ending 9.5% 9.8% 10.1% International paid members, ending 31.3% 31.9% 32.5% Total paid members, ending 23.2% 23.7% 24.2% Total ASP 6.6% 7.6% 8.6% Total revenue 31.5% 33.2% 35.0% Average (2017-24E) Bear Base Bull GAAP Operating income margin 15.3% 24.6% 30.0% FCF margin -3.8% 6.9% 11.7%

Source: NFLX Financial Model

Bear case: In this scenario, competitive pressures overcome NFLX’s network effects leading to a decline in ASCU. A worsening ASCU invites the troika disliked by the markets.

Base case: In this scenario, NFLX’s network effects help the company maintain the downward trend in ASCUs, leading to more bang for the buck. The increasing profitability helps reduce investment requirements and thus leads to better quality growth.

Bull case: In this scenario, NFLX’s investment far outweighs the competitive threats. Not only does the quality of revenue become much better, but the company’s investments start yielding returns at a faster and higher rate.

Valuation

Given the gestation period in NFLX’s business, cash requirements and subsequent operating leverage, a DCF is the best approach to capture the intrinsic value of the company.

Scenario DCF value/share ($) % change in ASCU Bear 8 1.5% Base 552 -1.5% Bull 1,090 -1.8%

Source: NFLX Financial Model

The range of values for NFLX's estimated value is fairly large due to the model sensitivity to ASCU – due to the huge operating leverage in the business, relatively minor changes in ROI can significantly impact to equity value.

Due to the increasing preference for local language content across the globe, the probability of the bull case may not be more than 10%. However, the probability of the bear case is likely to be much higher than that of the bull case for similar reasons. The competition from Amazon Prime, Hulu and YouTube (free and paid), local players and piracy cannot be underestimated.

However, given the juggernaut status that NFLX enjoys amongst masses and the company’s aggressive investments in local language content, the base case may be the most probable. The base case represents a healthy 70% appreciation from the current $320 levels. NFLX’s quality of content, reach (and the associated network effects) and investment commitments make the stock an expensive, but worthy portfolio bet.

Notes:

All historical financials have been sourced from the company's SEC filings and investor presentations.

Unless explicitly stated, all forecasts are for the 'base case' of the NFLX Financial Model.

For the full NFLX Financial Model, please inbox the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.