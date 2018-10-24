BOIL Weekly: Bearish Momentum Is Building

Introduction

Welcome to my ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL) report. As you may know, BOIL is a U.S incorporated ETF that replicates 2x the daily return of an index (the Bloomberg Natural Gas Sub-Index), which follows the price performance of natural gas futures. The ETF is not recommended for long-term holding, since its rollover costs and expense ratio of 1.31% slowly erodes its value. However, this ETF is a remarkable short-term investment vehicle to get direct and leveraged exposure to natural gas futures.

In this report, I start by analyzing gas storage, based on the Energy Information Administration (EIA) report, and net speculative position holding, released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), to assess the impacts on natural gas futures and BOIL shares. Then, I evaluate recent macro developments and the implications on BOIL's share price.

Natural gas stocks

According to the latest EIA report, U.S. natural gas (w/w) inventory build weakened, up only 2.74% or 81 Bcf to 3,037 Bcf on the October 5-12 period. Despite this robust injection, natural gas storage deficit is worsening and heating season uncertainties keep on mounting. Indeed, gas inventory deficit is down 16.7% or 608 Bcf (yoy) and 13.1% or 457 Bcf below the five-year average, which is once again bullish for the natural gas complex and for BOIL shares.

Source: EIA

On the supply-demand side, aggregate natural gas daily supply declined 1.2% (w/w) to 90 Bcf/d on the October 10-17 period, following weakening U.S production and plummeting imports from Canada. While marketed and dry production in the U.S. declined slightly during the week, by respectively 0.3% to 96.1 Bcf/d and 0.5% to 85.5 Bcf/d, net imports from the Canada dipped 13.7% to 4.4 Bcf/d, following the British Columbia pipeline rupture and the cutting off of 65% of fuel supplies in Northwest U.S.

Meanwhile, aggregate U.S. gas daily demand climbed 6.3% (w/w) to 83.1 Bcf/d, amid skyrocketing residential and commercial needs. Power burns dipped 17.8% to 25.4 Bcf/d, while residential and commercial demand almost doubled, up 72.9% (w/w) to 20.4 Bcf/d, amid colder-than-normal temperatures hitting the country.

This week marks the second consecutive week that BOIL’s rollover stands. Indeed, for the time being, the ETF is only 66.89% exposed to the January 2019 futures contract, which indicates that at current gas prices, fund managers are not comfortable to enter the futures market.

Source: CME Group

In the meantime, BOIL lost 1.1% to $35.54, following nuclear power capacity and U.S. gas production return.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitments of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC on the October 9-16 period, net speculative positioning on NYMEX natural gas contracts stabilized over the week, down 0.25% to 6,071 net short contracts, while BOIL shares declined 1.05% to $35.68 per share.

Source: CFTC

This flattish net speculative positioning has been annihilated by long and short holdings. While robust long accumulations dictated latest speculative builds, this week, long positioning decelerated 1.49% to 336,423 contracts, whereas shorts liquidated 1.46% of their bets to 347,551 contracts, suggesting that a correction might be building.

Since the beginning of 2018, net speculative length climbed remarkably, up 95.68% or 134,430 contracts, while BOIL rose only 5.56% to $33.8 per share.

With milder weather forecasts, nuclear capacity and gas production return, BOIL’s short-term correction is close

Since my last note, BOIL's shares decreased slightly, amid declining nuclear outages, loosening gas power burns and gas production increase. With these changes, short gas selling opportunities are set to regain momentum, until winter conditions kick in. At present gas prices, bullish investors seem to develop a passion for colder weather forecasts, which is unlikely to happen until mid-November.

Indeed, weather conditions keep pointing toward milder temperatures for the end of the month, according to the National Weather Service. Hotter-than-average temperatures are expected on the East and West Coast, which will likely slice several heating degree-days and therefore pressure gas and BOIL prices. Although colder-than-average conditions over Texas will likely slightly offset it, upcoming EIA report will be crucial to gauge building market sentiment and see how U.S. output managed to deal with colder-than-normal temperatures recently witnessed across much of the U.S.

Source: National Weather Service

Given the lack of weather catalysts and the return of nuclear power generation, I expect BOIL's pullback to persist in the coming week. However, in the long run, I still maintain my bullish call, given massive gas storage deficit.

I look forward to reading your comments. If you enjoyed the article, thanks for showing your support by following my account or sharing the article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.