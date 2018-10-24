Software Stocks: Near-Term Capital Gain Prospects

Odds of profitable outcomes, size and pace of gain achievement, likely interim price drawdown exposures, all are presented in the direct stock-by-stock comparisons.

All influences of technology, economics, politics, and competition are condensed into expectations of likely price changes coming in the next few months, substantiated by market outcomes of prior similar forecasts.

We increasingly live in an electronically-driven world

Communication, business, personal entertainment, information management and utilization . . . on and on go the involvements. All supported (sometimes created) by software systems and “apps”. It is a continually developing and improving activity which can become (under the right circumstances) a rich and long-lived business.

One of the software producers most-recognized by computer users, both professional and individuals is Adobe, Inc. (ADBE). Its digital imaging aids permeate the digital marketing community and the non-professional individual photographing community. Adobe Photoshop is a raster graphics editor developed and published by Adobe Systems for macOS and Windows. Photoshop was created in 1988 by Thomas and John Knoll. Wikipedia

Here is how dozens of software vendors' prospects are currently perceived by investment-market professionals.

Figure 1

(note: all materials from blockdesk.com have been approved for use in this article)

Upside price rewards come from the behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not of errors) by Market-Makers [MMs] as they protect capital they must put at risk from possible damage from future price moves. Their forecasts of potential reward (best upside likely price change) are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual-experience price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock or ETF whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line. Best reward-to-risk tradeoffs are to be found on this map at the frontier of alternatives, down and to the right.

Currently the most-advantaged on just a risk~reward basis are MSCI, Inc. (MSCI) at location [5], MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) at [9] and Ellie Mae, Inc. (ELLI) and LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) at [2].

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor’s choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 2 covers the above considerations and several others.

Figure 2

The Figure 2 table has two distinctive parts. The first 4 numeric data columns [B]-[E] are products of the analysis of current behavior of market professionals. Those columns and the one headed Range Index report what that behavior implies about the current expectations of investment professionals for the likely range of stock or ETF prices in the coming 3-4 months.

The remaining columns report what actual market price activity produced when prior forecasts for each stock similar to those of today were used to manage investments under a common portfolio discipline. The Range Index column tells what percentage of each stock’s current forecast lies below the current market price. Under the Sample Size column heading a count of the number of prior forecasts with Range Indexes like today’s is indicated, along with the total number of all forecasts available from the past 5 years of market days.

Thinking about the credibility of the current forecasts, the proportion of those similar prior forecasts that could produce a capital gain profit becomes a significant measure. It demonstrates the capability of the forecasters to be helpful to the wealth-building investor. Its proportion as a percent of the prior forecasts sample is in the column headed Win Odds.

The Win Odds has an important impact on the Realized Payoff column next to it, where the NET gains of all the prior forecasts in the sample are reported. These results include the actual losses taken under our standard portfolio management discipline TERMD, applied to all forecast situations. TERMD sets the top of each implied price range forecast as a sell target for that single forecast. When first reached within the next 3 months’ closing market price that forecast position is closed so that the expanded capital can be immediately reinvested the following market day. If not reached in 3 months the position is closed and reinvested, regardless of gain or loss.

The Risk~Reward Tradeoff map of Figure 1 presents upside forecast prospects to be pitted against actual prior worst-case downside price exposures during TERMD holding periods. The flavor of the prospective reward carrot, the column headed in the Figure 2 table as %Upside Sell Target, was muted there by the worst-tasting next-column experience headed Maximum Drawdown.

That point is viewed as the most likely high-stress point to cause an untimely termination of the adventure. A termination then would be at the least productive, most damaging point. Instead, committing the discipline’s full 3-month time investment (but not beyond) might achieve potential recovery to profitability, perhaps even to reach the forecast sell target

Between the target “cup” and the %Payoff “lip” serious adjustments to commitment enthusiasms can (and usually may) occur. They are indicated by the column headed Cred.Ratio where the Realized Payoff accomplishment is contrasted with the %Upside Sell Target offering.

This more critical Reward~Risk comparison draws on the Win Odds (and its complement) to condition the Realized Payoff and the Maximum Drawdown as indicated in the Odds-Weighted columns.

Figure 2’s rows provide all these important dimensions issue by issue for the more promising securities in Figure 1. They are accompanied by similar boldfaced measures of SPY to give a taste of “the market” as most frequently observed by the investing public.

At the bottom of the table simple averages of the listed stocks offer comparisons of the group with SPY and with a much broader population of over 2,700 stocks and ETFs as measured on this day. The full population data often reveals overly optimistic sell targets and abysmal payoff results. In contrast, the population’s “top10” issues, ranked by their odds-weighted prior forecast histories, typically present annual rates of capital accumulation in the +75% to +90% range and even above, as they do now.

Often the more attractive issues fairly quickly resolve their (for whatever reason) underpriced condition, producing a “speed” of capital gain which enriches the CAGR of a portfolio. A more useful condition to those investors whose situations face potential time-defined financial needs to be met by the portfolio sooner than it would likely be able to satisfy. An Active Investment Management strategy able to selectively shift capital into and out of such opportunities often is a solution to such needs.

Recognizing Opportunity

One tool to identify the presence of such opportunities, and to choose between them, is show in Figure 3.

Figure 3

The orientation of this map is like that of the Reward~Risk Tradeoffs in Figure 1; good is down and to the right, not-so is up and to the left. Items in the white Payoffs area at left have achieved average Win Odds by amounts less than 80 out of 100, and those in the extreme upper left corner may also have had negative % payoffs from prior forecasts at current RI-levels.

Present market prospects, as represented by SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) at location [1] offer coming price change payoffs better than some Software stocks and less than others. But it does so at very high historical odds of performance in the next 3 months, based on its past 5 years’ price performance following forecasts like today’s.

The more interesting alternatives here are those with high odds for a profitable investment experience, but with a better-than-market-index prospect. Best of the group in payoff prospect is MSTR at [4], but its profitability odds fall to only 2 out of 3. The odds for ELLI at [9] rise to 8 of 10, and MSCI at [2] has an almost 19 out of 20 history.

Best odds in the group is Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB), provider of software support to organizations seeking donations from supporting charitable donors. Its only caution is that the stock’s current forecast is so attractive (a low Range Index of 1) that in 5 years that has only happened 24 times – less than once in ten weeks, on average. But it has been followed by reaching its sell target each time, in about two months – 45 market days. A small, but powerful, credible sample.

Perhaps best-known to investment professionals is MSCI, Inc.(NYSE:MSCI), a spin-out of Morgan Stanley which originated from the creation of price indexes for groups of market securities, used by analysts and money managers internal to the parent. The independent (?) company now offers investment decision support tools to the entire investment industry.

More familiar to individuals may be LogMein (LOGM), a provider of internet cloud-based communication services assisting group meetings free of attendee re-location inconveniences, along with other communication services.

Conclusion

Opportunities for near price-change capital gains appear to be better among less-well-known vendors of software and related services than for some giants, like Adobe (ADBE) or Microsoft (MSFT). The prospect for double-digit gains at a double-digit basis-points per day rate exist in BLKB, MSCI, and LOGM, making them attractive as buys in an Active Investment Management strategy such as TERMD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BLKB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.