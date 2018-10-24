Transocean: October Fleet Status And Backlog Analysis

It is evident that the stock price will fluctuate widely depending on the future oil prices, and the best investing solution is to trade at least half of your holding.

Transocean released its fleet status on October 22, 2018. The company added approximately $465 million in contract backlog. The backlog is $11.5 billion as of today ($12.2 billion including ORIG).

Image: Transocean Deepwater Asgard. Source: MarineTraffic.com

Investment Thesis

Transocean (RIG) continues to be one of the best offshore drillers with a considerable backlog of $12.22 billion as of 10/23/2018 (including Ocean Rig UDW). This amount doesn't include options that could add over $8 billion after the acquisition of Songa Offshore.

Note: This article is an update of my preceding article published on July 23, 2018.

RIG is my most significant long-term investment in the offshore drilling sector specialized in the ultra-deepwater and deepwater segment. I am a long-term shareholder, and I follow the company on Seeking Alpha for over four years now. My recommendation has not changed, and I still recommend accumulating the stock for the long term. However, the drilling industry is extremely volatile, and it is paramount to take advantage of this sharp volatility by trading a significant portion of your RIG position based on the future oil prices outlook.

RIG data by YCharts

Since April 2018, there has been a notable discordance between the bullishness of the oil prices that has propelled Transocean's stock price to the $14's and the insufficient level of contracting activity - especially in the floaters' segment which is still weak but seems to awaken from a long lethargy - that has for primary effect to generate some stock weakness.

This effect is not unique, and it is a recurrent situation that has defined the offshore drilling industry for years. Therefore, It is vital to understand this trading behavior to be able to profit from an investment in the offshore drilling industry.

As I have said in my precedent article, when it comes to offshore drilling, the issue is both simple and complex.

On the one hand, the market believes that higher oil prices mean an increase in exploration CapEx and translates to more contract in the offshore drilling segment. It is what the market concludes at first glance, but the reality is that exploration CapEx, especially in the ultra-deepwater segment, is not increasing enough to produce the demand level expected, and recovery is slow or lagging especially in the floaters' part.

Some analysts think that US shale is the primary factor for this offshore drilling sluggishness because it requires a high and constant sustaining CapEx which reduces exploration CapEx for offshore drilling. I am quite puzzled and not sure if this situation is either circumstantial/temporary or is turning into an endemic issue for the ultra-deepwater and offshore drilling in general.

Complete Fleet Status as of October 22, 2018

Transocean fleet status released on October 22, 2018. Click here.

1. Rigs Under Construction

#Ultra-deepwater Drillships RIG K feet Delivery Contract End Day Rate K $ Location 1 JSPL Ultra-deep Espadon TBN 1 ("1") 12/40 2Q'20 Available 2 JSPL Ultra-deep Espadon TBN 2 ("1") 12/40 4Q'20 Available 3 JV West Rigel, 33% interest, purchased 5/9/2018 "Transocean Norge" 11/19 - 5/20 293 [Equinor] Norway

("1"): The company agreed with SembCorp Marine's subsidiary, Jurong Shipyard, to enhance the two newbuild drillships by increasing the hook load capacity to three million pounds. With the upgrade, the company has further delayed the delivery dates on each rig. The drillships are expected to be delivered in the second and fourth quarter of 2020. Source: Transocean .

2. High-Specification Floaters: Ultra-Deepwater

High-specification Floaters Ultra-deepwater Rigs 7,500'/12,000'-30,000'/40,000' Ship or Semi Contract Start/End Current Day Rate K $ Operator Location Day-off 1 Deepwater Poseidon 2018 Ship 2/28 477 [Shell] US GoM 2 Deepwater Pontus 2017 Ship 10/27 477 [Shell] US GoM 3 Deepwater Conqueror 2016 Ship 12/21 583 [Chevron] US GOM 4 Deepwater Proteus 2016 Ship 5/26 473 [Shell] US GoM 5 Deepwater Thalassa 2015 Ship 2/26 474 [Shell] US GoM 6 Deepwater Asgard 2014 Ship 2/19 3/19-5/19 N/D N/D [Murphy Oil] US GoM Mexico 7 Deepwater Invictus 2014 Ship 5/20 N/D [BHP Billiton] US GOM 3x1Y opt. 8 Discoverer Inspiration 2010 Ship 3/20 566 [Chevron] US GOM 9 Discoverer India 2010 Ship 12/18 N/D [CNR] Ivory Coast 10 Dhirubhai DW KG1 2009 Ship 11/19 N/D [Reliance] India 11 Dhirubhai DW KG2 2010 Ship 10/18 2/19-6/19 Available [CNOOC] China 12 Petrobras 10000 2009 Ship 9/21 ~322 [Petrobras] Brazil 13 Deepwater Nautilus 2000 SemiSub 1/19 N/D [Shell] Brunei 11x1m opt. 14 GSF Development Driller I 2005 Ship 12/18 12/18-1/19 3/19-11/21 (955 days) N/D N/D 165 [Quadrant] [PTTEP] [Chevron] Australia 4x2m opt. 15 GSF Development Driller III 2009 Ship 2/19-7/19 192 [ExxonMobil] Equatorial Guinea 3 x 6m options

3. High-Specification Floaters: Deepwater

No operational rig after October High-specification floaters: Deepwater (12) 4,500-7,200'/25,000' Ship or Semi Contract Start/End Current Day Rate K $ Location

4. High-Specification Semi-Submersibles: Harsh Environment

High-specification floaters: Harsh environment (7) 1,500'-10,000'/25,000'-30,000' Contract End Current Day Rate K $ Location 1 Transocean Leader 1987-1997 - SemiSub 4 G 1/19 3/19-7/19 N/D N/D [Enquest] [Hurricane Energy] UKNS 1-month option 2 Paul B. Loyd, JR 1990 - SemiSub 7/18-12/18 3/19-8/19 N/D N/D [Zennor] [BP] UKNS 5x1m opt. 3 Transocean Arctic 1986 - SemiSub 7/19 - 5/20 N/D [DEA Norge] Norway 3m opt. 4 Henry Goodrich 1985-2007 - SemiSub 11/19 275 [Husky Oil] Canada 5 Transocean Spitsbergen 2010 - SemiSub 11/18 11/18-1/19 1/19-3/19 9/19 - 4/22 N/D (110?) N/D N/D N/D [Equinor] NNS 6x1m opt. 6 Transocean Barents 2009 - SemiSub 7/19 260 [Suncor Energy] Canada 6 Songa Enabler 2016 - Semisub 3/24 457-425 [Statoil] Norway NS 7 Songa Encourage 2016 - Semisub 11/23 448-421 [Statoil] Norway NS 8 Songa Endurance 2015 - Semisub 6/23 493-463 [Statoil] Norway NS 9 Songa Equinox 2015 - Semisub 12/22 487-458 [Statoil] Norway NS

5. Midwater Floaters

Midwater floater: (21) 1,000'-3,600'/25,000' Ship or Semi Contract Start/End Current Day Rate K $ Location 1 Transocean 712 1983 Semi 11/18 11/18-3/19 Start 3/19 for 580 days N/A Available 134.5 [Fairfield] [ConocoPhillips] UKNS 2 Actinia 1982 Semi 5/19 101 [ONGC] India

6 - Stacked and Idle Rigs

Cold stacked rigs Name Year Built Contract End Location 1 Discoverer Spirit 2000 3/15 Trinidad and Tobago 2 Discoverer Enterprise 1999 9/15 US GOM 3 Sedco 714 1997 11/15 North Sea 4 Polar Pioneer 1985 12/15 Canada 5 Sedco 711 1982 1/16 North Sea 6 GSF Development Driller II 2005 1/16 North Sea 7 Discoverer Champion 2011 2/16 GoM 8 Discoverer Deep Seas 2001 2/16 GoM 9 Discoverer Americas 2009 4/16 North Sea 10 Songa Dee 1984 9/16 Norway 11 Discoverer Luanda 2010 2/18 Idle Rigs 1 Discoverer Clear Leader 2009 11/17 2 Jack Bates 1997 10/18 3 Transocean 706 1976/1994/2008 10/18

Fleet Analysis Snapshot

Rig fleet per category (minus recently scrapped rigs or held for sale) - No Jack-ups:

Total UDW Deepwater semi-subs HE Deepwater Semi-subs. Midwaters Number of Rig operating 27 15 2 10 0 Cold stacked/idle 14 9 0 0 5 New build rigs 2 2 0 0 0 New build rigs with a firm contract 1 0 0 1 (33%) 0 Total 44 26 2 11 5

Fleet status/revenues in graphs:

The backlog distribution per quarter is impressive and stretches until 2028 due to long-term firm contracts signed with Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) and Ex-Statoil now Equinor (EQNR) through the acquisition of Songa Offshore.

I have estimated the backlog at $634 million for the remaining of 2018 including Ocean Rig UDW (please see graphs below).

The backlog for Transocean includes the $644 million from Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG).

Without ORIG the total backlog is $11.5 billion as of October 22, 2018. The graph below is showing the early distribution.

I have estimated that the Royal Dutch Shell activity represents 46.9% of the total backlog of the company ($5.72 billion). These contracts are firm, and if terminated for convenience, Transocean will be compensated by an amount above 80% of the total backlog remaining, making them ultra-safe.

Note: The Shell backlog has been revised lower starting July 2018, after the company applied a "day rate reductions on four of the company's newbuild drillships related to cost de-escalations attributable to down-manning." These reductions represented an estimated ~$500 million. The four drillships involved were the drillships Deepwater Poseidon, Deepwater Pontus, Deepwater Proteus, Deepwater Thalassa. The Deepwater Conqueror kept its day rate at $583K/d while the others average now $474K/d from $519k/d previously.

The graph below is showing the early participation of the Shell backlog compared to the total backlog. Again, the total backlog includes the $644 million from Ocean Rig UDW.

Transocean is essentially an ultra-deepwater business with over 67.6% of the backlog attached to the Ultra-Deepwater portion. However, with the acquisition of Songa Offshore, the semisub segment Harsh-Environment (mainly the North Sea) represents 31.6% of the total backlog as of October 22, 2018.

What changed since the previous July fleet status.

1 - The semi-submersible Henry Goodrich has been awarded a one-year contract extension with Husky, offshore Eastern Canada. The contract, with a dayrate of $275k/d, ends in November 2019.

2 -The semi-submersible Paul B. Loyd, Jr. has been awarded a two-well contract by BP (BP), which is expected to start in March 2019, plus four one-well options in the U.K. North Sea. The gig starts in March and ends in August 2019. Daily rate is unknown. The rig is currently working in the UK North Sea for Zennor Petroleum and ends in December 2018.

3 - The drillship Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2 has been awarded a three-well contract with CNOOC off China, which is expected to start in February 2019 and end in June 2019. The contract also includes plus two one-well options. Currently the drillship is idle until February 2019.

4 - The semi-submersible Transocean Leader has been awarded a three-well contract in the UK North Sea by Hurricane Energy. The contract starts in February and ends in July 2019. Currently, the rig is under contract with EnQuest until December 2018.

5 - The drillship Deepwater Asgard has been awarded a one-well contract by an unspecified operator for drilling operations offshore Mexico. This gig starts in March 2019 following completion of the rig’s current contract with Murphy Oil in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The contract ends in May 2019.

6 - In Norway, Equinor has exercised a one-well option for the semi-submersible Transocean Spitsbergen. The rig’s dayrate between January and March 2019 will be $236k/d and from May until July 2019 it will be $276k/d.

7 - Offshore Malaysia: Shell has exercised a one-well option for the semi-submersible Deepwater Nautilus. The contract is extended until January 2019.

8 - The company has retired two floaters: C.R. Luigs and the Songa Delta. The rigs are now classified as held for sale and will be recycled.

9 - On September 4, 2018, Transocean acquired Ocean Rig for approximately $2.7 billion. Please, read my precedent article which analyses the merger in details.

10 - On October 22, 2018, Transocean announced:

[O]ffering of U.S.$750 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) to eligible purchasers pursuant to Rule 144A/Regulation S. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Transocean Ltd. and certain of Transocean Inc.’s subsidiaries. The Notes will bear interest at the rate of 7.25% per annum. The offering is expected to close on or about October 25, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. Transocean intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to pay a portion of the cash consideration for the merger (the “Ocean Rig Merger”) with Ocean Rig UDW Inc. (“Ocean Rig”) and for related fees and expenses, or for general corporate purposes.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

The fleet analysis is an excellent business indicator that demonstrates the underlying strength of Transocean compared to most of its peers, even if some observers describe the company as "over-specialized" in the floater business after selling its entire Jack-ups fleet to Borr drilling. With a strong backlog of $11.5 billion ($12.2 billion including ORIG,) the company is likely to keep its dominant position in this volatile and competitive sector.

As I said in a precedent article, the fundamental issue for the offshore drillers is that this nascent recovery generally comes with low contract durations negotiated at dismal daily rates barely above the break-even threshold. The main reason is that the industry is suffering from an endemic rig oversupply that seems impossible to solve without taking drastic measures.

Furthermore, with higher oil prices and a significant increase in tendering activity, many offshore drillers are increasingly more reticent to retire older rigs and beginning to re-activate them instead, aggravating the situation even more.

Thus, consolidation in this sector is seen as a sophisticated solution. By creating fewer strong players, the rig oversupply will be easier to manage, and we will probably see an acceleration of the rig attrition that has slowed down lately. Furthermore, daily rates will eventually rise faster due to a significant reduction of potential "players" in the field, reducing the competition significantly. As we can see below, the recent mergers have formed bigger companies.

It is not the jack-ups' segment that will trigger the decisive turnaround that we are anticipating. While the recovery in this segment is evident, the day rates and gig duration are too low to make a real difference in the backlog. The key lies in the floaters' segment especially in the ultra-deepwater part (drillships). This is even more important for Transocean after the company sold its entire Jack-up fleet to Borr drilling.

The floater's segment is the one that needs to get revived, and it is happening at a painfully slow pace that . I am seeing very few opportunities for Drillships at the moment even if the company announced that it had added approximately $465 million in contract backlog. The fact is that backlog is regularly eroding since 2015, and without the recent Songa Offshore acquisition and soon the Ocean Rig merger, the backlog would probably be below $9 billion by now.

Therefore, it is evident that the stock price will fluctuate widely depending on the future oil prices, and the best investing solution is to trade at least half of your holding using.

Technical Analysis

RIG is now forming a rising channel pattern since mid-August. It is described by a line resistance is about $14.25 (I strongly recommend selling a good portion of your RIG holding at this level unless a news can justify a potential crossing of the resistance), and a line support is ~$11.00 (I recommend buying at this level but preferably at $10.50 which is a long-term support).

Ascending channel patterns or rising channels are short-term bullish in that a stock moves higher within an ascending channel, but these patterns often form within longer-term downtrends as continuation patterns. The ascending channel pattern is often followed by lower prices, but only after a downside penetration of the lower trend line. The stock will continue channeling upward until it is able to break either the upper or lower trend line. An upside break is bullish, while a downside break is bearish.

If oil prices hold their ground RIG is expected to rebound from its support (buy flag), however, if oil prices continue to deteriorate, and I believe they should, I would not be surprised to see RIG re-testing $10.50 (buy flag).

Author's note: Do not forget to "Follow" me on the oil sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.