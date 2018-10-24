What Will Bond Investors Do When Their Statements Show Losses In A Rising Interest Rate Environment

With rising interest rates, bonds and the funds that hold them have taken a hit this year. Why do people invest in bonds? To keep their money safe. With a thirty years of falling interest rates, bond investors are not used to looking at statements with losses.

A bond works like this: bonds are sold in increments for about $1,000. Twice a year, the bond pays a coupon. When the bond matures, the investor is given back the $1,000. If the bond pays $15 twice a year, the total is $30. $30 dividend by $1,000 equals 3%.

When interest rates rise, that 3% may not be so interesting to investors. If you can get 2.5% on a guaranteed Treasury bond, that corporate bond may need to yield 3.5%. At this point, the bond is going to drop in value. It’s no big deal if you have a year to wait to get your principal back. It’s a big deal if you have to wait thirty years. Also, mathematically, the thirty year bond will fall more in value.

Let’s take a look at a bond that we own. Yum Brands (YUM) (Cusip 988498AG6) matures November 11, 2020. It has a coupon of 3.875, meaning that it pays half of that twice a year--$19.375 every six months. We bought 20 bonds for $20,404.03 on May 20, 2015. We paid a little over $1,000 per bond because interest rates for these bonds were not quite 3.875%. Just a little less so the amount above $1,000 gets evened out by the higher coupon and the fact that you get paid back $1,000 when the bond matures. This is called the yield of maturity.

As of now, we are down $604.03 which equals 2.96%. Counting the coupons we are at a profit but the statement shows a loss which is what we want to concentrate on for now.

We will get our $1,000 back on November 11, 2020 provided that Yum stays in business. Yum owns KFC, Taco Bells, and Pizza Huts. The balance sheet shows $313 million in cash and $527 million in receivables (money coming in from people and companies). The liability side shows $822 million in payables (money owed to companies) and $19.2 billion in debt. Actually, Yum has quite a bit of debt. We then look at something called free cash flow. Free cash flow is basically the income of the company plus write-offs like depreciation. You then subtract capital expenditures. A capital expenditure for Yum would be like buying restaurant equipment or remodeling an existing location. Yum usually have about $700 million left over which isn’t too bad.

S&P has rated Yum bonds B+ which is rated as high yield. It’s surprising how many blue chip companies have high yield rated bonds. We made a decision five years ago that Yum was going to stay in business for five years. We have two years left on that decision.

What’s funny about risk is that if you asked someone if they wanted to buy stock in KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut, they’d probably say “yes”. If you asked if they wanted to invest in the junk bonds of a company, they might say “no”. Bonds are substantially safer than stocks, especially in lower rated companies.

Now, let’s say that you decided to keep your money safe by investing in bond funds. You don’t have the time nor the inclination to look through balance sheets, cash flow statements, and everything else that it takes to analyze a bond.

So let’s look at what the bond investor is thinking. The Vanguard Long-Term Bond Fund (VBLTX) is down 8.1% year to date. That’s quite a bit. The Intermediate Term Treasury Fund (VFITX) is down 2.16%. I thought Treasuries are guaranteed? They are, as long as you hold them until maturity. However, in a fund, fund managers also have to deal with inflows and outflows. Management must sell bonds when investors want their money. Some of your bonds might get redeemed to pay back the other fund holders.

Let’s look at the Vanguard Core Bond Fund (VCORX). Year to date the fund is down 2.64%. Not too bad. The yield is 3.4%. The yield should mitigate that loss if interest rates don’t continue to rise. The average duration is 6.1 years. What does that mean? A one percentage point rise in interest rates will cause the fund to fall by 6.1%. That means most of the maturities are not that long.

Target date funds are used to balance risk among stocks and bonds based upon when you think you will retire. All of Vanguard’s target date funds are down at least 1% this year.

Look at this graph of the yield on the Thirty Year Treasury Bond. In the early 1980s, you received almost 15% for a guaranteed bond. When interest rates fell, that bond became valuable and rose in value. In 2016, thirty year bonds yielded less than 2.5%. Now, thirty year bonds yield about 3.37%. If you bought that thirty year bond two years ago, your investment has lost value. So if you bought bonds between the early 1980s and mid 2000 teens, you made money just by interest rates falling. Now, the exact thing is happening—your investments are falling in value.

My question is what will investors do when their “safe” investments are not making money? Even a little money. Even break even. Will they sell? Go to gold? Buy real estate? Bank certificates of deposit? I like individual bonds because you can quantify your risk but so few financial people who work with the public invest in individual bonds. Most bonds are invested through mutual fund, exchange traded funds, and annuities.

