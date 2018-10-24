Should Investors Buy Kimco Or Brixmor

Should an investor buy Kimco or Brixmor - my thoughts on the two and the answer to the question.

I find the "second tier" of shopping center REITs compelling and have focused on Kimco and Brixmor.

If retail is dead, why am I investing in it? Should you invest in it?

As many readers know, I have been investing in the retail REIT sector for some time, with my "investment steam" picking up since the sector fell out of bed due to retail bankruptcies and the belief that the brick and mortar retail sector has one foot in the grave. In the shopping center sector, I have investments in Kimco Realty (KIM) and Brixmore Property (BRX).

THESIS/BACKGROUND

The thesis underlying these investments is that despite the high profile retail bankruptcies and the constant bombardment of negative headlines proclaiming the death of retail brick and mortar, there is an opportunity to achieve above average cash flow and upside by selectively investing in the sector.While e-commerce has been growing their penetration in the retail sector, it is by no means dominant and there will be a role for brick and mortar retail and, by extension, the landlords in this sector.

I recently released a note on Kimco, where I stated:

Bottom Bottom Line: I believe that the equity market has not yet given Kimco credit for the progress they have made in cleaning up their structure and rationalizing their portfolio. As the results of these efforts, as well as anticipated debt reduction, kick in more fully, the valuation disparity between them and their peers should narrow and result in outperformance for the REIT versus their peers and the broader REIT market generally.

In one of the comments following the note, a fellow contributor @actionable conclusion asked:

What do you think of BRX? The relative FFOx appears even a better value than KIM. I have often thought of REG and FRT as kin and BRX and KIM as kin. Do you see BRX as attractive a buy today as KIM? If not is there a discount to KIM that you would prefer BRX?

I pondered over how best to answer his question as I own both REITs, and I was inevitably forced to ask myself why I own both REITs and should I continue to own both REITs. I first positioned Brixmor and later added Kimco as a result of a note I penned in July of 2017, in which I stated:

Bottom Line These two shopping center REITs are very similar. They have many of the same tenants and geographic locations. While I like Kimco better from a balance sheet perspective, I like Brixmor better from a valuation perspective. Given that Brixmor's balance sheet has been moving in the right direction, and that the company appears to have more flexibility in its dividend policy, I tend to favor Brixmor as an equity investment. However, if Kimco cheapens up relative to Brixmor (say, within 2 turns on a P/FFO basis), I would consider splitting the baby and owning both (not 2x the position, but splitting the position). Interestingly, I began this biased towards Kimco, as I have been following the name for over 15 years, and I respect the folks working at the REIT and appreciate the yeoman's job they have done in simplifying and right-sizing the REIT.

Actionable Conclusion's question made me realize that it was time for an update. This note is the result of my review and analysis.

Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) is a real estate investment trust that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 450 U.S. shopping centers comprising 78 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Brixmor (BRX) is a real estate investment trust that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 471 retail centers comprising approximately 80 million square feet of leasable space in established trade areas.

That these two REITs are similar is known, but how similar is often overlooked. The following table shows the top 25 tenants of the the two REITs (companies included in the top 25 are bolded). Any overlap between the top 25 tenants are highlighted. There are 17 tenants that are on the top 25 list for each REIT - a 68% overlap.

Source: author spreadsheet/supplemental.

It is worth noting that from the above information, we can discern that Brixmor is better diversified by tenant count (less concentration in the top 25) but has more unrated tenants (which does not make them financially weaker, but implies they may be or, at a minimum, may have less access to capital).

FINANCIAL PROFILE

While I will not go through all the numbers below (I can hear a collective sigh of relief) I believe the financial summary is important when considering these two REITs (as it is with every investment).

Kimco financial summary:

Source: author spreadsheet

and attendant charts:

Source: author spreadsheet

Brixmor financial summary:

Source: author spreadsheet

And attendant charts:

Source: author spreadsheet

Both financial summaries paint a picture of solid companies, if not a touch over-levered for the current phase of the real-estate cycle (now is the time to pay debt down to brace for the cyclical downturn instead of just the sector downturn).

A much briefer comparison is shown in the following table:

Source: author spreadsheet

I tend to focus on leverage metrics as well, as an overlevered company can withstand less stress than an moderately levered company - one of the reasons retail finds itself in this position.

Source: author spreadsheet

Both REITs have been reducing leverage and are comparable as of the last reporting date. While there is still debt reduction to go, both REITs are in a better position to withstand a downturn than they were.

It is, however, notable that financial statements aside, Kimco's portfolio has a higher annual base rent per square foot than Brixmor, putting it in a somewhat better position than Brixmor.

Source: author spreadsheet

The following table summarizes the financial position and key metrics of each REIT in a side-by-side fashion, with an indication of which REIT has the advantage per metric (where applicable).

Source: author spreadsheet

From the table above, it is hard to find a clear advantage for either REIT. Debt metrics are similar, but I would give a slight advantage to Kimco due to a longer debt maturity, greater liquidity, higher ABRpsf, greater YoY NOI growth and a higher occupancy. That said, Brixmor has to be recognized for their higher NOI margin, lower debt/EBITDA and lower rate of maintenance capex.

The following table shows how these two REITs compare to their sector in terms of financial profile.

Source: author spreadsheet

Kimco and Brixmor are more highly levered than their "top tier" piers, Regency Centers (REG) and Federal Realty (FRT) and smaller peers Urstadt Biddle (UBA) and Ramco Gershenson (RPT). They are, however, below average due to the skew of SITE Centers (SITC) (formerly DDR) and Acadia (AKR). I view the two shopping center REITs as well placed among their peers and near the top of the "tier two" players.

What makes FRT and REG "top tier?" The following chart should be an explanation:

Their centers are simply more productive and profitable. It is similar to the mall space and the tiers within that space.

Financial bottom line: Both Kimco and Brixmor have a financial profile which is sufficient to get them through difficult times and to fund redevelopment efforts which will be key to future growth. Both REITs need to further de-lever in order to ensure stability and strength during the next downturn. Of the two REITs, Kimco is the only one which has repeatedly stated that they want to reduce debt/EBITDA further.

EQUITY MARKET METRICS

The following table shows the market metrics of Kimco and Brixmor.

Source: author spreadsheet

Both have below market P/FFO and P/AFFO ratios and are well off their 52 week highs due to the weakness within the sector and the negative outlook for retail.

From a historical perspective, the dividend yield spread between Kimco and Brixmor is near its multi-years wides while the yield is approaching multi-year highs:

Source: author spreadsheet

Similarly, the price to FFO multiple is approaching multi-year lows (set earlier this year). From a historical perspective, the two REITs P/FFO multiples are closer than they have been in years:

Source: author spreadsheet

Kimco and Brixmor are historically cheap by multiple metrics.

The following chart compares equity market metrics versus the shopping center sector.

Source: author spreadsheet

Both Kimco and Brixmor trade at sizable discounts to the shopping center sector and have the highest yields within the group.

Graphically, the price to AFFO ratio of the sector:

Source: author spreadsheet

Graphically, the dividend yield of the sector:

Source: author spreadsheet

Market Metrics Bottom Line: Kimco and Brixmor are historically cheap as the market has bifurcated top tier from second tier. While the tiers have been known, the valuation difference between the tiers has never been so wide on a sustained basis:

Source: author spreadsheets.

Unlike the mall space, where the viability of the the second tier players and/or their dividends is questioned, in the shopping center space, the valuation of the tiers has changed, there is not a question of whether they are ongoing concerns. Over the longer-term, the valuation gap should narrow, but barring a complete change of focus, it will never close.

RETURNS

As a result of pressure on the REIT sector, and significant pressure on the retail sector, the returns generated by these two REITs have been dismal.

Source: author spreadsheet

The return differentials between Kimco and Brixmor are somewhat volatile, as KIM outperformed in 2014-2016 and then underperformed in 2017, over the last year and year-to-date, but has closed the gap (a little) over the last six months.

Graphically:

Source: author spreadsheet

Both Kimco and Brixmor have underperformed the sector average over the last two (going on three) years.

Source: author spreadsheet

Despite the value these two REITs appear to offer, thus far it has not been reflected in their returns, in fact, they have underperformed their peers which reflects the market's pessimism about these two shopping center landlords. That said, they have both significantly repositioned their portfolios and their redevelopment efforts have positioned them for growth going forward. It is often said that past returns are not indicative of future returns, I believe that in the case of Brixmor and Kimco, this old adage will indeed hold true.

CREDIT MARKET VIEW

As many readers are aware, I have been primarily a fixed income guy for the majority of my career (fixed income and preferred stock), and as such, I like to look to the credit/debt markets in order to see what the fixed income market's read is on a company. Importantly, while the credit markets may not have as much say on equities that are increasing in value, they will opine on weaker companies/sectors or companies that are going in the wrong direction - and it pays to listen to what they have to say.

The following charts show the price, yield-to-maturity, and risk premium (credit spread) of Kimco and Brixmor ten year bonds (and the relationship between them).

Prices have been pushed lower by the increase in the absolute level of interest rates (systemic) as well as concerns over the sector/credits (idiosyncratic).

Source: author spreadsheets.

Yield-to-maturity is the obvious result of lower prices.

Source: author spreadsheets.

The important take-away from the above charts is that the yield spread has narrowed between the two REITs.

More important than price or yield is the spread to the risk free rate, or the credit risk premium. The risk premium has been decreasing from their early summer highs. Part of the reduction is due to the typical response of credit to rising rates (the spread typically contracts when rates rise as higher rates typically signal growth and, therefore, better prospects for the credit), the remainder is credit specific.

Source: author spreadsheets.

The credit spread for the Bloomberg Barclays Baa2 REIT index has narrowed by 11 basis points since the end of June, while the spread on KIM 10yrs has narrowed 21bps and Brixmor 10s have narrowed 22bps, meaning the KIM and BRX bonds have outperformed over the last few months versus the index. As the chart below shows the spread between Kimco (Baa1/BBB+) and Brixmor (Baa3/BBB-) has also tightened (mainly because KIM gapped out 30bps in March. The read from the credit markets is, therefore, that the credits are doing fine and credit investors are less concerned that the REITs are stressed than they (investors) were a few short months ago. (In the shoes of a debt investor, I would be buy the two notch differential for 15bps.)

Importantly, the credit market did not favor one over the other in recent performance, leading me to conclude that both are viewed as solid credits for their rating category (BRX is perhaps overstated, but the fundamentals are good).

CONCLUSION

Bottom Line: While I believe that the worst is over for these two REITs, we could see a couple of weak quarters as they finish this year's development/redevelopment activities and reposition vacant space. As I stated, the valuation gap between the top tier and the rest will not close, but it should narrow somewhat, which will help drive relative returns. For intermediate and longer-term investors, I believe that these two shopping center REITs will provide the additional cash flows and returns that investors should require.

As far as the question posed in the title, If I had to pick either Kimco or Brixmor, I would invest in Kimco due to their available liquidity and growth potential. That said, I will continue to hold BOTH of my positions as I would rather spread the risk of the sector among two REITs as they are substantially similar, but different enough to yield additional diversification within the sector. My answer then, is buy both and further diversify your exposure.

It must be stated, however, that the road will not be straight, and there will be volatility in these REITs and investors should size their positions accordingly for the risk profile of their portfolios.

Helpful Links:

Most recent Brixmor investor presentation

Most recent Kimco investor presentation

Most recent Brixmor supplemental

Most recent Kimco supplemental

Most recent Brixmor 10q

Most recent Kimco 10q

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRX, KIM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.