How Natural Gas Prices Could Double In 2019

Last April, I explained Why I'm Loading Up On The Most Hated Sector In The Stock Market. Six months later, I’m back with an update and to explain why I’m even more bullish today.

Back in April, the market consensus was that natural gas would be indefinitely trapped at sub-$3 prices. Rampant pessimism pushed share prices of America’s top-tier gas producers down to their lowest levels in over a decade by early 2018. The talking heads on TV warned investors that they should be “scared” to own natural gas stocks. Meanwhile, the same talking heads suggested investors pile into the high-flying FANG stocks.

Sensing a contrarian opportunity, I devised a basket of Appalachian-focused gas producers that I believed would handily outperform the FANGs by the end of 2020. In honor of Jim Cramer, I labeled these gas stocks with the 'SCARE' acronym. For new readers, the SCARE stocks include:

S - Southwestern Energy (SWN)

C - Cabot Oil and Gas (COG)

A - Antero Resources (AR)

R - Range Resources (RRC)

E - EQT (EQT)

From April 23rd through October 23rd, spot natural gas prices are up nearly 20% -- from $2.74 to $3.22. Meanwhile, the SCARE stocks have gained an average of 2.9%, modestly trailing the average FANG gain of 4.4%. But we're still in the early innings, and I'm expecting a big year for natural gas in 2019.

In this article, I'll explain why the market is massively underpricing the possibility of a significant supply deficit in 2019. I'll poke holes in the bearish argument, by explaining why the bears' myopic focus on 2018's temporary supply growth ignores the even bigger demand growth story… and a looming supply deficit in 2019.

But before we dig into the bullish fundamentals, let’s first consider the argument on the other side of the trade.

Laying out the Bear Case

The natural gas bears all point in the same direction: 2018's huge supply growth. And yes, it’s true, the U.S. is churning out a lot of natural gas. Based on the latest EIA data, the U.S. produced an average 80.6 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of dry gas through July of 2018. That’s up 10.4% from the average 73 Bcf/d produced over the same period last year. The EIA projects average daily production in 2018 of 82.7 Bcf/d -- up 10.6% from 2017's 74.8 Bcf/d. This will mark the fastest percentage increase in U.S. gas production since 1951, and the largest absolute growth on record.

Industry experts, traders and Wall Street analysts all collectively assume that because production has grown so rapidly, despite a sub-$3 price environment, U.S. gas producers will continue to churn out gas at this speedy clip. So, it makes sense why they believe gas prices will remain at $3 or lower, indefinitely.

The widely referenced industry authority -- the Energy Information Agency (EIA) -- fuels the bearish narrative. Despite its record of spotty forecasts, the bears likely find comfort in the EIA’s prediction that gas prices will remain lower for longer, which includes a 2019 price forecast of just $3.15. Meanwhile, we see negative sentiment on Wall Street in the huge short interests in gas stocks across the board, including the 15% short interest in Range Resources (RRC) and 13% in Southwestern Energy (SWN).

Even industry leader Cabot Oil and Gas (COG) trades with an 8% short interest, despite generating positive free cash flow at sub-$3 prices and maintaining a fortress balance sheet. Morgan Stanley recently downgraded Cabot based on their forecast that natural gas prices would trade at $2.50 for the rest of 2018 and 2019. This price forecast is truly baffling when you consider what happened the last time prices averaged $2.50 for a full year, during the crisis days of 2016. That was the year when widespread bankruptcies and major cuts in capex spending pushed U.S. gas production into its first annual decline since the start of the shale revolution. If this prediction pans out, I would expect similar financial distress and another halt in production growth across the board. Of course, the difference between now and then is the huge new demand hitting the market this year and next, which has already driven storage to its lowest level in over a decade.

You see, the fundamental mistake the bears make is misunderstanding the true economic drivers of gas production in today's market. They simply see 2018's huge production growth in a sub-$3 price environment and extrapolate that into the indefinite future. The truth is, 2018's production spurt was temporary, and will dissipate as we head into 2019 and beyond. I’ll explain this one-time event in a moment. But before we get into that, it's critical to understand the bigger economic picture… in which $3 shale gas is simply unsustainable.

Why Shale Gas Doesn't Work at $3

Despite the fact that E&Ps might report “profitability” at $3 gas, these paper profits are meaningless because they never flow through to investors. The reason? Huge capex requirements. You see, shale drillers spend enormous amounts of money just to hold production flat, because they must constantly drill new wells to replace the huge volumes lost to well-depletion with each passing day. And if they hope to actually grow production, they must spend even more money drilling even more new wells. Free cash flow fully factors in this huge expense, while net income does not.

Art Berman -- my favorite oil and gas analyst -- makes a compelling case that the marginal cost for shale gas is roughly $4 when you factor in all the necessary costs of doing businesses, including capital expenditures. Unlike the spreadsheet jockeys on Wall Street, Berman is a certified oil man -- he drills wells for a living. But we don’t have to take his word for it, we can investigate for ourselves...

Let’s start by looking at the actions of the main players in the space. At year-end 2017, the top 10 U.S. gas producers included the five SCARE companies, plus Exxon Mobil (XOM), British Petroleum (BP), Chesapeake Energy (CHK), Anadarko Petroleum (APC) and Devon Energy (DVN). If you dig into these companies, you’ll see that the non-SCARE companies have dramatically pulled back on natural gas production since 2012 -- the first year when gas prices fell below $4 on a sustained basis. Since 2012, five of the 10 largest U.S. gas producers have cut their total gas production in half:

This 50% production decline from half of America’s top gas producers should raise a red flag for those who believe in the idea of profitable production growth in a sub-$3 price environment.

Now, what about the other half of America's top producers -- the SCARE companies who went the other way and did grow production during the last five years? The table below tells the whole sad story of billions in cash burned each year from 2012 - 2017:



The financials don’t lie. They prove that even the lowest-cost operators in the heart of the Appalachian basin can't economically produce gas at today's prices. In my original article, I showed how the SCARE companies pulled every possible lever to juice production at the lowest cost possible over the last couple of years. This includes drilling into their sweetest spot acreage and drawing down their DUC (drilled but uncompleted wells) inventories. But even after pulling these levers, these companies burned through $1.7 billion in free cash flow last year, when gas prices averaged $3.

Of course, in the heyday of the shale bubble, investors blindly looked past the billions in cash burn. Thanks to the low-interest rate environment, a flood of cheap capital from Wall Street searching for yield kept these companies afloat. The SCARE cohort raised a collective $35 billion in equity and debt from 2012 - 2017. But investors have finally grown tired of throwing good money after bad...

Today, greed has given way to fear in the shale gas space. One look at the stock charts of the SCARE companies shows that investors have bailed on the sector en masse, pushing share prices down 50 - 75% across the board. With stock prices in the toilet and interest rates on the rise, the days of cheap equity and debt financing are over. That’s why you’ll see a major shift in strategic focus in shale driller presentations and earnings calls from growth towards positive free cash flow generation. That’s why we’re seeing the shift from reckless acquisitions and debt accumulation towards asset sales and deleveraging across the space.

So that brings us back to the billion-dollar question: if $3 shale gas is uneconomic, why did shale drillers unleash a record volume of production growth in 2018? The bears have no good answer for this. But when you drill down into the details, you see that economics didn't drive this decision. That's because E&Ps faced the same prices going into both 2017 and 2018; yet, in 2017 production only increased by a modest 1.91 Bcf/d, compared with 2018's 7.9 Bcf/d growth. Something doesn’t add up here... there were identical economic incentives, yet we saw a 400% growth in production volumes from one year to the next.

Here's what I mean when I say "identical economic incentives"...

E&P companies will typically develop each year’s drilling budget in the fourth quarter of the preceding year. Normally, the key budgeting factor is the pricing structure of the 3-year futures curve, since E&Ps sell most of their production through hedging contracts going out roughly 3 years. So if you were looking for an economic reason to explain why drillers grew gas production at a 400% faster rate in 2018 versus 2017, you might expect a meaningful change in the futures price going into 2018 versus 2017. But the chart below shows that these prices were nearly identical in each year:

To reiterate, 3-year forward gas prices were nearly identical in Q4 of 2016 versus Q4 of 2017 -- the periods when E&Ps would have planned their 2017 and 2018 drilling budgets, respectively. This tells us that something other than price most likely drove 2018’s huge production growth. This is critical, because it suggests 2018’s 10.6% production growth rate at $3 gas was perhaps a one-time anomaly that we shouldn’t count on going forward. That’s precisely what I’m proposing when I suggest that...

2018’s production spurt was driven by a temporary surge in pipeline commitments.

Pipeline Commitments Explain 2018's Production Growth

Not many people are talking about this, but 2018 will mark the most aggressive pipeline expansion in our country’s history, thanks to more than 6 Bcf/d of new pipelines coming online in the Appalachian basin. This unprecedented pipeline build-out will boost Appalachia’s gas takeaway capacity from 16.7 Bcf/d last year to 23 Bcf/d this year, or a nearly 40% increase. We’ve never built pipelines this fast... ever.

But here’s the thing... building a pipeline requires a lot capital, which means a lot of financial risk. So these projects won’t get funded without certainty regarding the supply of -- and demand for -- the gas that will move through the pipes.

On the supply side, you can see evidence of volume commitments in the 10-K’s of most E&P companies, like this one from Range Resources:

And remember, pipeline operators don’t just lock in supply -- they also lock in demand. That’s why it should come as no surprise that, along with 2018’s surge in pipeline capacity and production to fill those pipelines, we’re also seeing huge growth in new gas demand hitting the market. Based on the latest EIA data through July, U.S. gas production has grown by 7.6 Bcf/d while demand has grown by 8.9 Bcf/d, creating a supply-demand gap of 1.3 Bcf/d. In other words...

Despite 2018’s huge supply growth, demand is growing even faster.

Now, this 1.3 Bcf/d supply-demand gap may sound small on the surface, but compound a small supply deficit over hundreds of days and you get a large supply deficit. And that’s precisely what we have today, with the lowest gas inventories in over a decade heading into the winter drawdown season. The last time gas inventories fell this low back in 2005, gas traded for over $12. Yet, despite the overwhelming evidence of a shift in supply/demand dynamics, even the industry experts continue to get it wrong.

Consider this: back in July, the EIA projected U.S. gas inventories would end October at a relatively mild 9% deficit versus the five year average. Fast forward just three months later, and the EIA’s updated forecast calls for an end-of-October storage deficit of 14% versus the five year average. In other words, the EIA underestimated the impending storage deficit by 40% just three months out.

This shows that even the supposed experts fail to appreciate the shifting supply and demand dynamics in today's U.S. gas market. And I believe the gap between consensus perception and reality will explode in 2019. Consider the following math...

If you take this year's projected 7.9 Bcf/d production increase and strip out the one-time production burst of 6 Bcf/d going into new Appalachian pipelines, you get about 1.9 Bcf/d of underlying growth. That's the exact same growth rate of 2017. Of course, this makes perfect sense given the nearly identical futures pricing going into 2017 as 2018 that I showed earlier. In other words...

$3 gas supports growth of roughly 2 Bcf/d -- not the nearly 8 Bcf/d we got in 2018.

Once 2018's pipeline-inspired production surge abates, I expect a dramatic deceleration in production growth next year. One look at the futures strip tells you why: the average 3-year forward price was just $2.71 at the start of the fourth quarter:

This will be a big problem for the bears, because the huge new demand coming online in 2019 will dwarf supply growth, according to my estimates. By far, the biggest source of new gas demand will come from the more than 150% increase in U.S. LNG export capacity next year...

2019 - A Breakout Year for U.S. LNG Exports

2017 was a pivotal moment in U.S. history: the year when America became a net exporter of natural gas for the first time in 60 years. But I believe 2019 will mark the year when average Americans begin appreciating the magnitude of this new trend. That's because the growth in next year's U.S. LNG export capacity will soak up more than 100% of our gas production growth, which should explode the current supply/demand gap and send gas prices much higher.

The rapid growth in U.S. LNG exports is driven by one simple trend: the global shift from coal to gas for power generation. As owner of the world’s largest and cheapest gas reserves, America will become the world's leading LNG exporter by the mid-2020s. This will transform U.S. natural gas from a domestic to an international commodity.

Cheniere (LNG) kick-started the U.S. LNG boom in May 2016, with the commissioning of its first natural gas liquefaction train at the company’s Sabine Pass terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. Over the next 18 months Cheniere brought trains 2 - 4 online, each with a nameplate capacity of 0.75 Bcf/d. Next, Dominion Energy brought its Cove Point LNG facility online in Maryland, with a nameplate capacity of 0.8 Bcf/d.

Together, the Sabine Pass trains 1 - 4 and Dominion's Cove Point facility brought U.S. LNG export capacity from zero in early 2016 up to 3.2 Bcf/d by June 2018 (the latest EIA data available). And in case you’re wondering why the math doesn’t add up (3.8 Bcf/d of nameplate capacity vs 3.2 Bcf/d actual exports), it’s because these typically operate at about 80 - 90% of nameplate capacity.

Now, taking 3.2 Bcf/d of gas off the U.S. gas market via LNG exports represents a very significant 4% of total production. I don't think it's any coincidence that U.S. gas inventories first began tightening in the second half of 2017, just as LNG export volumes started taking off. But this is only the start. An onslaught of new projects coming online over the next 18 months will boost U.S. LNG export capacity by more than 150% to 8.4 Bcf/d. Most of this new capacity will hit the market in 2019. Here’s a brief overview of these incoming facilities...

Kinder Morgan’s Elba Island terminal located in Chatham County, Georgia will use 10 mini-liquefaction to provide a combined nameplate capacity of 0.35 Bcf/d. Recent delays due to Hurricanes Florence and Michael have pushed back the expected start date from the fourth quarter of 2018 into the first quarter of 2019.

Cameron LNG has hired Sempra to construct three 0.6 Bcf/d liquefaction trains in Louisiana, for a combined capacity of 1.7 Bcf/d. This project has also faced delays, but the company expects all three trains will come online in 2019. Plus, Cameron has obtained regulatory approval for two additional trains, which if constructed would add another 1.7 Bcf/d of capacity.

Privately-owned Freeport LNG is building a new terminal in Quintana Island. The first of three 0.7 Bcf/d gas liquefaction trains will come online in September 2019, followed by trains 2 and 3 in January and May 2020.

Finally, Cheniere will soon add another 0.75 Bcf/d train (number 5) at its Sabine Pass terminal, plus two trains at its new facility in Corpus Christi - each rated at 0.6 Bcf/d. In Cheniere’s latest earnings release on August 9th, CEO Jack Fusco announced that construction of the Sabine Pass train five was 95% complete, and Corpus Christi trains one and two were 90% complete. Sabine Pass train 5 and Corpus train 1 will come online in early 2019, followed by Corpus train 2 in the second half of next year.

The bottom line: U.S. LNG exports will add 5.2 Bcf/d of new gas demand over the next 18 months, including approximately 4 Bcf/d in 2019 alone.

And this surge in LNG exports through mid-2020 is just the so-called “first wave” projects. Thanks to booming global demand, there’s a big backlog of second wave projects currently in the wings, waiting for final investment decisions, as detailed in the “Approved – Not Under Construction” header in the figure below:

This second wave of expansion projects will catapult the U.S. from zero LNG production in 2016 to the world's leading producer just ten years later. And even with these new projects coming online, some believe the world could still face an LNG shortage by the mid-2020s due to booming global demand for natural gas.

In short, the U.S. has an abundance of a critical commodity that the world will demand more of for decades to come. Within the next decade, the U.S. will become the Saudi Arabia of natural gas -- a global swing producer with huge influence over this booming global market.

But the U.S. gas export boom isn’t confined to LNG…

Record U.S. Pipeline Gas Exports to Mexico

Mexico is joining the rest of the world in moving towards natural gas as a power generation fuel, but they have one big problem...

Since 2010, the country’s gas fields have posted a stunning decline of roughly 40%. Part of the problem comes from the heavy-handed regulations that have plagued its energy sector for years. And government interference into its energy market will likely get worse, preventing the country from tapping a potential treasure trove of shale gas underneath Mexican soil. That’s because recently-elected President Obrador has promised to institute a ban on hydraulic fracking.

Fortunately, just a few hundred miles north, there’s a glut of associated gas emanating from the Permian oil boom. And thanks to a flood of new pipelines in the works, the abundant Permian associated gas will soon find a home in Mexico. Indeed, it’s already happening. We recently exported a record volume of pipeline gas into Mexico.

According to energy data firm Genscape, this July U.S. gas exports to Mexico hit 5 Bcf/d -- or 6% of U.S. supply. That’s a big increase from the average 4.4 Bcf/d that we exported to Mexico in the first five months of 2018. Driving that growth was the June commissioning of two new pipelines: the Nueva Era (0.5 Bcf/d) and the El Encino-Topolobampo (0.67 Bcf/d). But these two pipelines are just the tip of the iceberg...

Between now and 2020, another six major pipelines will come online that will grow U.S. exports beyond 8 Bcf/d. Most notably, Enbridge’s massive Valley Crossing pipeline will start up in April 2019 (after getting delayed from its original October start date). Located in Rio Grande Valley, the Valley Crossing project will be the single largest pipeline moving gas from the U.S. to Mexico, with a massive 2.6 Bcf/d of capacity. In other words, this one pipeline will single-handedly boost U.S. to Mexico pipeline capacity by 50%.

The Bottom Line: The Valley Crossing pipeline alone will add 2.6 Bcf/d of new gas demand in 2019, with total capacity growing by nearly 4 Bcf/d through 2020.

But it’s not just the rest of the world that’s taking advantage of cheap U.S. shale gas. We’re creating major new demand sources right here at home thanks to the switch from coal to gas-fired power generation…

The Fastest Growing Power Fuel

Along with record export volumes, U.S. natural gas demand for power generation just set a new record high in July, when we burned through 39.6 Bcf/d of gas. This is 7% more than the previous high of 37.1 Bcf/d reached in August 2016. And we're talking about a trend, not a blip. The chart below shows how U.S. gas demand for power generation is up every single month this year, with an average 16% growth rate:

It turns out, the cure for low prices is in fact low prices. You see, natural gas prices under $3 provides a tremendous economic incentive to switch from more expensive coal power. Based on the latest EIA data, the all-in cost for gas-fired power generation is nearly 20% cheaper than coal. Cheap gas prices have incentivized billions of dollars of investments into new gas-fired power plants, including $25 billion in Appalachia alone.

And we're seeing similar growth across the entire country. This year alone, U.S. utilities will add nearly 21 gigawatts (GW) of gas-fired power generation -- the largest annual increase in over a decade.

This growth in gas demand comes at the expense of the dying coal industry. Based on the latest available data, the U.S. retired more than 10 GW of coal-fired electricity in the twelve months through April. The switch from coal to gas shows no sign of stopping, with U.S. coal consumption slated to fall 4% in 2018 and 5% in 2019. These trends will boost the market share of natural gas power generation from 32% in 2017 up to 35% by 2019. Meanwhile, coal’s market share will fall from 30% in 2017 to 27% in 2019, based on EIA projections.

We can count on this trend sticking because gas offers both better economics and meaningful pollution reduction compared with coal. Consider the case of Ohio -- home of the Utica shale formation -- which built 19 gas-fired power plants over the last decade. This move from coal to gas helped the state slash its carbon emissions by 50 million metric tons -- or nearly 40% -- from 2005 to 2015. And it’s not stopping there. Ohio is currently making a $9.1 billion investment into another 10 gas-fired power plants that will add another 9.3 megawatts (MW) of electricity generation.

It’s the same story in Pennsylvania, home to the prolific Marcellus shale gas formation. 22 gas-fired power plants have come online in Pennsylvania over the last decade.

And the states that have resisted the move from coal to gas have suffered, including West Virginia. Unlike its neighbors in Pennsylvania and Ohio -- who each get more than 30% of their power from natural gas -- West Virginia gets less than 1% of its electricity from natural gas. The state’s highly regulated utility industry has clung to coal, which makes up 92.5% of its power generation capacity. While this may have saved a few jobs in the coal mines, consumers across the state have suffered from higher power costs, according to Doug Douglass, an energy consultant in West Virginia:

“In 2008, we (West Virginia) were the third lowest in the country and in 2017 we’ve moved up to 21st, so we went from one of best places for our use of electricity to much higher rates. Commercial electricity rates were next to lowest in 2014 and now we’re 23rd lowest.”

But ultimately, you can count on economics to prevail. Despite the rally in coal prices off the lows in 2016, many companies in the space continue to struggle -- including Westmoreland Coal, which just filed for bankruptcy earlier this month. Even the laggards like West Virginia will eventually succumb to economic and environmental pressures pushing the world from coal to gas. The state currently has three gas-fired power plants in the works, and I expect many more going forward.

West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio alone will add more than 1 Bcf/d of new gas demand for new power plants coming online between now and 2020. As long as gas prices remain depressed, we can expect more demand from gas-fired power plants going forward.

The bottom line: natural gas is the fastest growing fuel source for U.S. power generation, growing by 3.8 Bcf/d through July of this year alone.

While all signs point towards a long term rise in gas demand for power generation, I'll refrain from predicting next year's growth in demand, which could swing one way or the other based on weather fluctuations. But the good news is, we don't have to worry about figuring out power demand because the demand growth from pipeline and LNG exports alone will likely dwarf production growth in 2019.

2019's Looming Supply Deficit

When you add it all up, the math suggests we could face a major gas supply deficit in 2019. Before I review the numbers, let's again first consider the other side of the trade. The bearish traders are pricing the 2019 futures strip well below $3, suggesting ample supply throughout next year.

As mentioned earlier, the bears mistakenly extrapolate 2018's one-time production surge into the indefinite future. They even have data to back up this expectation, including the EIA's projection that U.S. gas production will average 87.7 Bcf/d in 2019, up 5 Bcf/d from this year’s average of 82.7 Bcf/d.

On the surface, this sounds like the EIA is saying that producers will add a very significant 5 Bcf/d of production onto the market next year. If that was true, I'd be a lot less bullish. But that number is actually misleading. Here's why...

You see, there's a big difference between the growth in "average production" versus the actual amount of new production added into the market. When you crunch the numbers on a month-by-month basis, 5 Bcf/d of average production growth translates into just 1.6 Bcf/d of actual new production added in 2019 -- way below the amount needed to satisfy the growth in LNG and pipeline exports to Mexico (not to mention potential new demand from U.S. power plants).

Here's how I get my estimate of 1.6 Bcf/d in new production for 2019...

First, I compiled the EIA's monthly dry gas production figures so far this year - including the preliminary estimates of 84.5 Bcf/d in August and 85.1 Bcf/d in September.

I then extrapolated 2018's average monthly production growth of 0.6 Bcf/d for the remaining 3 months of the year. This gives me a 2018 exit rate production level of 86.8 Bcf/d for December.

Then, I checked my numbers against the EIA's expectations by averaging in my October-December estimates with the official EIA data through September.

When I averaged in my October-December estimates with the rest of the year's official data, I got the same 82.7 Bcf/d average production for the full year 2018.

In other words, my estimates for the next three months should at least roughly match what the EIA is currently projecting.

It’s all detailed in the table below, with EIA data through September and my estimates in gray from October through December:

Now, if we take my projected 2018 exit production rate of 86.8 Bcf/d, and we assume a constant rate of production increase to reach the EIA's projected 87.7 Bcf/d of average production in 2019, we can easily deduce the production growth for next year.

Under those assumptions, U.S. gas production will start next year at 86.9 Bcf/d in January 2019 and grow each month by an average 0.13 Bcf/d to reach 88.4 Bcf/d in December 2019. Notice how the average 87.7 Bcf/d in 2019 is 5 Bcf/d higher than 2018, but the exit-to-exit production volume only grew by 1.6 Bcf/d - from 86.8 Bcf/d in December 2018 to 88.4 Bcf/d in December 2019.

Of course, these are just rough estimates for illustrative purposes. But the broader point stands –- the new production slated coming to market in 2019 will significantly undershoot demand. And this supply/demand gap will start from an already-depleted storage base.

Just to recap the numbers…

Based on the EIA's own projections and my math above, I estimate the U.S. will add roughly 1.6 Bcf/d of new gas production in 2019. Meanwhile, we’ll add roughly 4 Bcf/d of new LNG export capacity, plus at least 2.6 Bcf/d in new demand just from Enbridge’s Valley Crossing pipeline. And we haven't even considered the other U.S. to Mexico gas pipelines, nor the ongoing growth in gas demand for U.S. power generation. In my view, we’ll need significantly higher prices to prevent a massive storage deficit in 2019 and beyond. I don’t think $4 will cut it… in typical market fashion, we’ll likely overshoot on the upside before inspiring significant production response. That’s why I’m predicting a price spike to at least $5 - $6 in 2019.

On the other hand, if the bears press their bets and push gas prices much further below $3 on the futures strip, I expect financial distress and a meaningful pullback in production from U.S. gas producers. That'll set the stage for an even bigger supply deficit, and an even bigger price spike. I view this as a low-likelihood probability, but it could happen.

In short, I see plenty of upside in natural gas prices going into 2019, with very limited downside risk. And while I remain bullish on the SCARE cohort, I think perhaps far better risk/reward trade at this point might come from simply buying 2019 - 2020 gas futures.

I'll leave you with a quote from the great Art Berman, who recently wrote about the potential for a spike in natural gas prices:

“Americans have considerable faith in the wisdom of markets. It is worth noting that what markets do best is to force efficiency. That sometimes comes only after they occasionally get things wrong.”

For further reading, see my original bullish thesis here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long RRC via stock and options (long calls and short puts). I am also long natural gas futures.