Nvidia: Headwinds On The Horizon

The macro environment has become more challenging for the stock market while Nvidia is also dragged down by negative sentiment towards the sector.

Nvidia: Investor Sentiment Has Turned Bearish

In August, in my initiation article on Nvidia (NVDA), I noted the positive outlook presented by the management, but at the same time, investor sentiment on the stock appeared to be reversing.

"However, the investor sentiment seems to be turning negative with the guidance becoming softer. The bearish chart development is also concerning. As such, while existing shareholders have something to look forward to (i.e. Turing), investors on the sidelines might have to think twice as they would be coming in at a higher price point and valuation at a time when the narrative surrounding NVDA is less bullish than before."

The stock, however, managed to pick itself up and reached for new highs, capped by the resistance ceiling formed since early in the year. The climb came as several analysts reiterated their buy calls and raised their target prices on Nvidia. Unfortunately, the stock eventually succumbed to the onslaught of general market swoon as well as industry weakness. The share price suffered a breakdown from its year-long support in early October and has struggled since. The story from the bull camp has been well known. I discuss in greater depth the possible reasons why the stock has become unloved.

The Macro Environment Has Become More Challenging

An article by the Wall Street Journal provided four key risk factors for tech investors to "exercise caution". I agree with the justifications and I add my own commentary to the points.

Firstly, U.S. lawmakers seemed insistent on taking the major technology firms like Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), and Facebook (FB) to task for their “outsized influence”. These companies are big cloud players. A reduction in business or a disruption in their operations would be detrimental to the chip demand. With Nvidia touting the cloud sector as key to its growth, it is no wonder that investors are paying attention. At Nvidia’s Analyst Day in March, Colette Kress, the chief financial officer of Nvidia, said that the Datacenter opportunity for the company was $50 billion.

Secondly, the trade tensions have escalated from being just “rhetoric” to a “war”. The import value involved ballooned from $50 billion from each side to an additional $200 billion. President Trump has threatened to impose a further $200 billion. Both sides are generally keeping to their firm stances with the occasional back-and-forth between softening in tone and trading of verbal barbs against each other. Uncertainty over this issue would likely persist and intensify further nearer to the meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in late November ahead of the G-20 Summit.

Thirdly, talks of rising interest rates on the horizon are alive again. To the chagrin of President Trump, the Federal Reserve is apparently determined to transition from “market-stabilizing to inflation-busting” mode. With the open thrashing of the Fed, President Trump has actually forced the former to do exactly what he has been hoping it doesn’t – raise the interest rates. That is because the Fed needed to demonstrate its independence from the White House.

Lastly, the fine run-up in the stock market in the past one year was in good part thanks to substantial share buybacks. The stock repurchases were in turn largely fueled by the huge sums of overseas cash freed up due to the passing of last year’s tax reform. The boost from this would see a diminishing effect.

Nvidia Has Fared Worse Than Peers

Certainly, the market is not just concerned about Nvidia in isolation. Since the beginning of October, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has slumped more than Nvidia with its 24.7 percent decline versus 20.8 percent for the latter. It does appear that Nvidia has been dragged down by broader worries over the industry outlook. Nevertheless, the sectorial benchmarks (SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD), iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (SOXX), and VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)) have fared better, whose drops have been ostensibly mitigated by the softer fall in the share price of key component stock Intel Corp. (INTC) which was lower by a milder 5.3 percent.

It is not uncommon to see terse commentary regarding the competition between AMD and Nvidia on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere when discussing the investment merits of either company. For instance, we have AMD bulls touting the superiority of its 7nm Navi GPUs over Nvidia’s 12nm GPUs only to be countered with the fact that Nvidia’s Turing is already in the market while AMD’s 7nm chips are only being sampled by customers. It’s interesting, though, that despite the duo being talked about like there would only be one winner, the share prices of both stocks are headed south together in the past weeks.

Are Nvidia's Fundamentals Showing Signs Of Slowdown?

There are also company-specific concerns. Nvidia has seen a tripling in its quarterly revenue over the past three years to more than $3 billion. However, a slowdown in the last quarter spooked investors. In the past five years, Nvidia had delivered a positive revenue growth on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis in the second quarter, but that did not happen for Q2 2018. Shareholders looking at the around 15 percent QoQ growth in revenue in Q2 2017 and hoping for a repeat were clearly disappointed.

For investors who wisely look beyond the income statement, Nvidia’s cash flows are also showing signs of weakening. The latest reported quarter registered a marked decline in the free cash flow to $784 million. While this amount is clearly positive and healthy, the market is probably starting to acknowledge that the QoQ slowdown in FCF generation which began a year ago is not an aberration. As stated during a recent technology conference, Nvidia would need to keep up with its investment spending.

“So what we discussed at our overall Analyst Day was our uses of cash. Our number one use of cash in terms of overall cash is to obviously focus in terms of investment in the business. We have tremendously large markets in front of us. We want to make sure we are investing effectively for that. But then it comes to the case and in terms of the free cash flow and the use. Our capital investments to support our business are also important for us to understand.”

- Colette Kress, chief financial officer of Nvidia, Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference

Share Price Outlook

Analysts’ price targets which stretch either the low or the high end make for good headlines and draw publicity for the sector and company. A case in point: Analyst C.J. Muse of Evercore raised their price target on Nvidia from $300 to $400, a 33.3 percent jump and a 50 percent upside from the last traded price at that time. The media was quick to pick up the move.

Hence, in my opinion, the consensus price target is more useful as a reference and it is around $290 at the moment for Nvidia, implying an upside of around $60. However, it could be an uphill task for Nvidia at this stage to achieve this potential. After a false break just two months ago, Nvidia experienced a sustained breakdown of the year-long support line. Consequently, this former support has now turned into a strong resistance towards any recovery attempts.

To make matters worse, as the market price has shifted downwards, we could start to see some analysts lowering their targets and the consensus target comes down accordingly, creating a vicious cycle on the way down. This happens as analysts tend to be reactionary (though the political explanation would be to say they are prompt to respond to new information and adjust their forecasts proactively). In addition, it is likely that the analysts take the prevailing market price into consideration in setting their price targets.

Existing shareholders would do well to consider if they want to take their profits off the table. Those waiting on the sidelines might want to update their understanding of the company fundamentals instead of adopting a blanket dismissal of the latest developments. A revalidation of the investment thesis is necessary to decide if this is a buying opportunity on just another “unjustified selloff”.

