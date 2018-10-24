French Stock Market: Don't Forget The Dividends

Large French companies carry out a significant part of their business outside of France, getting exposure to global growth.

Many components of the French index pay comfortable dividends, making total return better than it looks at first glance.

A recent article on Seeking Alpha provided an interesting discussion of the long term direction of stock markets. To illustrate the point that stock markets do not always go up in the long run, the author noted that "The French CAC 40 Index has yet to recover from its 2000 stock market high", a poor performance that he attributed to "the lack of growth faced by contemporary France".

There were certainly better places for your money than the CAC 40 index during the period; however, in this article, I will argue that:

the total returns from the CAC 40 index and the ishares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ), were actually not that bad.

the French stock market's performance is not just a play on French growth, as its main components have sizeable international exposure.

The Importance Of Dividends In Total Return

The chart below was used in the aforementioned piece to show that the CAC 40 index (a market-weighted index of the 40 largest French companies) is yet to match the heights reached in 2000. The chart is absolutely correct, and I've heard plenty of retail investors complain about the lost decade(s) in the local stock market. It does seem that the index has been making lower highs, and is far from its 2000 levels:

Now, what does the chart look like if we factor in the dividends? There exists an index (closely watched by traders) called the CAC 40 gross total return index, that tracks the performance of the CAC 40 with gross dividends reinvested:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

This chart paints a very different picture from the raw index without dividends. A very unfortunate investor who have invested all his/her money at the market top of March 2000 would have made a 1.7% annual compound return.

Not impressive, but more or less in line with inflation. Again, we are talking of a worst case scenario where the investor would have invested a lump sum at the 2000 top. An investor following, for instance, a dollar cost averaging strategy would have done well.

The reason is that many CAC 40 companies tend to pay high dividends, such as utilities Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY, OTCPK:GDSZF, OTCPK:ENGQF) and Veolia (OTCPK:VEOEY, OTCPK:VEOEF), banks BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF, OTCQX:BNPQY) and Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF, OTCPK:SCGLY), oil major Total S.A. (TOT), insurer AXA (OTCQX:AXAHF, OTCQX:AXAHY) or telco Orange (OTCPK:FNCTF, ORAN).

What about taxes? Actually, for local investors who can hold a tracker (or the individual components of the index) in a tax deferred account, gross dividends can be reinvested in full.

Putting The French Stock Market In Perspective

In this section, we will be using the MSCI France index, which represents the French stock market as a whole, but whose performance is not that different from the CAC 40 index given the weight of large cap stocks.

From the perspective of a European investor

Below is the total return in local currency (EUR) of the French and German stock markets since the March 2000 top. The performance is seen to be very similar between the two stock markets. This is what a European investor would have gotten in a tax-deferred account.

^MSFRTRL data by YCharts

From the perspective of a U.S. investor

The natural U.S. counterpart would probably be the Russell 3000 index. Below is the performance of each index, again with the March 2000 top as a starting point:

^MSFRTR data by YCharts

The U.S. investor would have gotten a decent return by reinvesting dividends from the ishares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ) or the ishares MSCI Germany Index Fund (EWG), though obviously not as high as the U.S. equivalent.

Assuming that the U.S. based investor would have been subject to a withholding tax on foreign dividends, below is the MSCI France (and MSCI Germany) Net Total Return performance:

^RUATR data by YCharts

Bottom line, while the French stock exchange clearly did not provide the same returns as the U.S. markets, the returns in the worst case (lump sum invested at the March 2000 top) are still decent, and are actually good if one adopted a dollar cost averaging strategy.

French Stocks Do Not Depend That Much On French Growth

Now, how come French stocks fared reasonably well despite "the lack of growth faced by contemporary France"?

There's no question that growth in France has been anemic for quite some time. I won't elaborate here on the reasons.

But when it comes to French equities, the large ones in particular tend to have global operations, that give them exposure to global growth rather than the French economy alone. Consider the Top 10 holdings of the ishares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ), which together make up 47% of the ETF:

All of these are multinationals that do a significant part of their business outside of France. Some, like Sanofi, LVMH, L'Oreal, Airbus, Air Liquide and Danone have sizeable exposure to macro trends like the rise of emerging markets.

Takeaway

Once total return is considered, a conservative, dollar cost averaging-type, strategy, can provide good returns even in stock markets like France, no matter the negative headlines or muted local growth.

The key is to invest, either directly or through an ETF like the iShares MSCI France Index Fund, in companies that operate beyond their domestic market, as their performance will vastly exceed that of the local economy.

