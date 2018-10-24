Itochu: An Undervalued Japanese Trading House With Upside Potential

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Cassiopeia Value Investing as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Itochu Corp. (OTCPK:ITOCF, OTCPK:ITOCY) is a Japanese trading house, or sogo shosha, with 160 years of history. It is divided into seven main sectors: Textile, Machinery, Metals & Minerals, Energy & Chemicals, Foods, General Products & Realty and ICT & Financial Business. It covers many business sectors of the global and Japanese economy which is an advantage in the case of a recession. Three years ago when commodity prices hit the bottom in 2015, the net profit of Itochu suffered (¥152 per share), down over 20% from where it was in 2012 (¥190 yen per share). For the current fiscal year 2019 [April 2018-March 2019], Itochu Corp. expects earnings of ¥322 per share due to increased commodity prices and a stable Japanese economy.

Valuation

Itochu Corp. currently (10/23/2018) trades at $18.60 per share and the market capitalization is $30.93 billion.

Looking at the valuation multiples, the stock appears to be undervalued:

Stock price Earnings per share P/E-ratio CAPE earnings per share CAPE-ratio Sales per share P/S-ratio Book value per share P/B-ratio Dividend per share /yield $18.60 $2.82 6.59 $1.66 11.20 28.9 0.64 $15.5 1.20 $0.74/ 3.98%

Itochu trades at 7x earnings for the business year 2019 and its stock price trades around book value with an equity ratio of 31% which is solid and higher than the average of the last seven years (26.8%). The dividend yield is quite attractive (around 4%). Let's have a look at the earnings and dividend history for the last years:

Dividends and earnings per share (2012-2019)

Fiscal Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

(Minimum) Interim ¥16.5 ¥20.0 ¥21.0 ¥23.0 ¥25.0 ¥27.5 ¥32.0 ¥37.0 Year-end ¥27.5 ¥20.0 ¥25.0 ¥23.0 ¥25.0 ¥27.5 ¥38.0 ¥46.0 (Annual

Total) ¥44.0 ¥40.0 ¥46.0 ¥46.0 ¥50.0 ¥55.0 ¥70.0 ¥83.0 Earnings per share ¥190 ¥177 ¥155 ¥189 ¥152 ¥223 ¥258 ¥322 (exp.)

Source

The table clearly shows the upward trend in recent years as a result of higher commodity prices and well-performing trading divisions. The company recently announced a dividend hike from ¥74 (previous forecast) to ¥83 per share. It also announced a share buyback of 100 million shares and the cancellation of 78 million shares to reduce share count to 1.45 billion shares.

1 2 Click to enlarge Notes:

Source

The share buyback will boost earnings per share to ¥344 (+7%) and will reduce the P/E ratio to 6.1. Furthermore, the share buyback allows the management to increase the payout ratio to 30% and to raise the dividend to over ¥100 per share, a dividend yield of nearly 5% regarding today's stock price of $18.60.

Business analysis

In March 2018, Itochu achieved a net profit of ¥400.3 bn, an increase of 13.7%. How did each business division contribute to the result?

Metals and Minerals: ¥82.5 bn

Food: ¥80.5 bn

Machinery: ¥57.1 bn

General Products and Realty: ¥55.7 bn

ITC and Financial Business: ¥51.1

Energy & Chemicals: ¥36.9 bn

Others: ¥24.2 bn

Textile: ¥12.5 bn

The two most important divisions are Metals & Minerals and Food. While the food business is stable and is more dependent on the Japanese economy, Metals & Minerals are dependent on the commodity prices. The first forecast for 2019 saw earnings of ¥450 bn. Itochu expected net profits to rise in all divisions apart from Metals & Minerals:

Division Earnings forecast 2019 (¥bn) Increase/Decrease (%) Metals & Minerals 60.0 - 22.5 Energy & Chemicals 54.0 +17.1 Food 80.0 - 0.5 Textile 32.0 (absence of extraordinary loss) + 19.5 Machinery 63.0 + 5.9 General Products & Realty 70.0 + 14.3 ITC & Financial Business 65.0 + 13.9 Others 26.0 + 8.3

On October 1st, Itochu revised its forecast and now expects a net profit of ¥500 bn. What happened since March 2018?

All in all, the Japanese economy is going well. It will grow approximately 1%, so the earnings of Itochu's Textile, Food, Realty, ICT and Financial divisions should be in line with the forecast. The Machinery division is likely to beat expectations as orders rose sharply.

The two most important divisions which were resposible for the forecast revision are Metals & Minerals and Energy & Chemicals. Itochu expected a decline in commodity prices but what happenend instead? The table shows a different development:

commodity price as of 3/31/2018 price as of 10/23/2018 increase (%) oil $63.2 $66.0 + 4.4 iron ore $65.4 $72.1 +10.2 coal $61.6 $77.5 +25.8

Source

Surprisingly, commodity prices did quite well over last seven months and prices are likely to stay at these high levels. For this reason, these two divisions will outperform and their net profit will be higher than expected:

Metals & Minerals: ¥95 bn (+¥35 bn)

Energy & Chemicals: ¥65 bn (+¥11 bn)

Machinery: ¥67 bn(+¥4 bn)

= ¥500 bn net profit (+¥50 bn), revised forecast; ¥322 per share

Earnings scenarios for the future

The Food business which is considered a non-cyclical business is stable and guarantees safe cash flows. The Energy, machinery and commodity divisions are cyclical and a slump in commodity prices or a recession would hurt Itochu's earnings sharply. Nevertheless, Itochu delivered solid results and positive earnings also during the last Financial Crisis in 2008/2009 which is a sign of strength and stability.

In the following, we will discuss two scenarios and their impact on Itochu Corp.'s earnings.

Worst-case scenario: recession and decrease of commodity prices

This combination will painfully hit Itochu's earnings because the Metals & Minerals and Energy & Chemicals divisions will see a decline in profits as well as all other divisions apart from Food and Textile. Let us assume a pessimistic net profit decrease in the commodity divisions of 40%, a net profit decrease in Machinery, General Products & Realty and ITC & Financial Business of 25% and stable earnings for Food and Textile. Itochu will still earn ¥360 bn or nearly ¥250 per share (after the share reduction as a result of the share buyback). The net income will nicely cover the dividends and the P/E- ratio will just rise to 8.3. Thus, the downside potential is limited.

A more realistic and optimistic scenario: Japan's economy continues to grow slowly, and commodity prices stabilize

Recent news about the Japanese economy and the commodity markets show signs of a positive development for Itochu. Let us assume a net profit increase of 10% for all divisions apart from Metals & Minerals and Energy & Chemicals which will show a 5% earnings increase as a direct consequence of stable prices. Consequently, Itochu's earnings will rise to over ¥540 bn or ¥372 per share and the P/E- ratio will fall to 5.6. In this positive scenario, a big company like Itochu should be valued at 10x earnings and 2x book value, so the upside potential is nearly 100% while the downside risks are acceptable.

Conclusion

Itochu Corp. is a diversified big trading house with stable cash flows and earnings which trades below fair value. It is a low-risk stock and the company has a shareholder-friendly management which strikes the right balance between shareholder returns and profit-increasing investments. With an earnings yield of 15.2% and a dividend yield of 3.9%, Itochu Corp. is a value stock in an overvalued stock market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ITOCF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.