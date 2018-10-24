China Lending Corp.: Don't Be Left With What The Vultures Don't Want

As such, investors should avoid this stock; I can't see any way for ordinary shareholders to profit from the company's woes.

Its recent strategic partnership with an industry peer will likely see any salvageable parts sold, with the rest of the business written off.

In the past 12 months, China Lending has seen its whole business collapse after three borrowers faced financial difficulty. There is no way back.

China Lending (CLDC) – a non-bank direct lending company – is a curious and disappointing case. It had found an interesting niche – supplying finance to industries in an autonomous Chinese province – where it faced little competition because banks tend not to lend to these borrowers. But when a few borrowers faced financial difficulties, China Lending saw its business drop to a few thousandths of what it had been doing just 12 months ago.

The interesting niche still exists, but the firm is so financially crippled that it cannot possibly survive.

The Chinese banking landscape

It’s worth me providing a primer on Chinese banking to fully understand why a company like China Lending exists. We can broadly split the industry into the nationwide state-owned banks, the regional state-owned banks and the private financing companies.

Large state-owned banks, such as Bank of China, ICBC etc., might be among the largest banks in the world, but they only really lend to other state-owned companies, meaning that private enterprises and individuals find it difficult to get financing. It’s the same for the regional state-owned banks.

Now, many would describe that as an inefficient banking system because, well, it is. The people running these banks are mostly politicians looking for the next step up the government ladder, so making sure that there are no major bankruptcy blemishes on their resume is imperative.

With no financing supply to SMEs and individuals, an array of different firms emerged to fill the gap. P2P lenders are one aspect of that, but isn’t the focus of the article – Google “China P2P” if you want to know the calamitous outcome – and shadow banking is something I’ve covered at length elsewhere, so let’s look at direct lenders such as China Lending.

The broad idea isn’t new: meet the needs of western China as it is mostly underserved by large Chinese firms. So, China Lending offers financing to SMEs in the frontier and autonomous region of Xinjiang Province.

But let’s play devil’s advocate for a moment: perhaps there’s another reason why large banks don’t lend to China Lending’s clients.

12 months that changed everything

Until the second half of 2017, China Lending was actually in pretty good shape, consistently posting a profit. In 3Q17, the company posted a net loss to shareholders of $14m, followed by $49.3m in 4Q17. Something serious happened.

Net income to China Lending ordinary shareholders. Units: $ millions. Source: China Lending investor relations

2018 has been even worse; the company has effectively ground to a halt. This is best illustrated by comparing 1H18 to 1H17.

1H17 1H18 % change Net revenues $16.2m $51k -99.7% Loans issued (quantity) 265 3 -98.9% Loans issued (size) $156.3m $1.2m -99.2% Net income to CLDC shareholders $7.9m -$52.2m -761.9% Loans receivables (size) $117.3m $69.1m -41% Provision for loan losses $2.1m $47.6m 2,212.6%

The cause of this is the financial situation of tire supply chain companies that China Lending has issued loans to. In any one quarter, half of new loans are issued to tire supply chain companies. Three of these clients are in financial difficulty, and China Lending is having trouble enforcing the collateral and guarantees on the loans. To further compound these issues, the firm has already reached its lending capacity, meaning that in order to lend further, it has to write off debt.

Whether that’s bad luck or bad risk management is up for debate, but it is curious that there were a significant number of senior staff resignations in 2017, when these problems transpired:

January 2017: Stephen Chan resigned as CFO and was replaced by Albert Lyu.

January 2017: Jianfeng Zhang resigned as a director of the company and was replaced by VP Quan Zhou.

April 2017: UHY LLP was dismissed as the independent registered public accounting firm of China Lending, replaced by Friedman LLP.

July 2017: Albert Lyu resigned as CFO after just six months, replaced temporarily by CEO Jingping Li.

August 2017: Jason Wong resigned as an independent director and as chairman of the audit committee, replaced by John Chen, former CFO of General Steel Holdings (OTCPK:GSIH).

September 2017: After resigning as a company director in January, Jianfeng Zhang resigned as Vice President.

December 2017: Alain Fontaine resigned as a director, replaced by Xiangyang Du.

To summarize, in the space of one year, two CFOs resigned, the public accounting firm was fired, the chair of the audit committee resigned and three directors resigned.

Saved from the brink

In July this year, China Lending sold $2m worth of ordinary shares, which was followed by the effective sale of 60% of its financial leasing subsidiary for $20m through an injection of registered capital. In October, China Lending entered into a strategic partnership with an Eastern-China focused financing company called Zhejiang Lixin, with the intention of reorganizing and restructuring China Lending, and of exploring M&A opportunities.

I’ll get to that latter point in a moment, but given how important the deal sounds in terms of saving China Lending from collapse, there’s very little detail about what the partnership could entail; both companies aim to expand into each other’s market. It wouldn’t be unreasonable to suggest that there’s no way China Lending could recover from its current plight on its own, given the magnitude of losses incurred and bad loans outstanding.

As for M&A, I believe both directions could be considered. It would appear more likely that Zhejiang Lixin will look to sell off the salvageable parts of China Lending while writing off what can't be salvaged. Ordinary shareholders shouldn’t expect to make a profit on that. From the other perspective, China Lending is a US-listed company, so it could provide a private Chinese company a fast-track route to list in China:

For a company to have an IPO in China, it needs three years of consecutive profitability.

Once this is achieved, the waiting list for an IPO can take several years.

The government is keen to get US-listed Chinese firms – Alibaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU) etc – to have a secondary listing in China, so much so that the profitability rules are waived and the listings are fast tracked.

This explains why there have been some large Chinese IPOs in the US recently, all of which are unprofitable, such as NIO (NIO), Pinduoduo (PDD) and Qutoutiao (QTT).

The likelihood is that most of these Chinese firms will take advantage and have the secondary listing in China.

It could be possible for China Lending to act as a reverse merger entity for a private Chinese company to quickly become listed in the US and bypass the arduous Chinese IPO process. Again, ordinary shareholders shouldn’t expect to make a profit on that.

A disappointing end

In a sense, I can sympathize with the company’s current woes. Yes, it was overexposed to a group of borrowers that are now going through financial difficulties, but it would have seemed very difficult to predict early last year. By the end of 2016, only 4.4% of loans issued were past due; by the end of 2017 that was 47.2% and by the end of June it was 87.4%.

The sales pitch of many Chinese companies is often based on the potential size of the untapped customer base. Hollow references of 1.4bn people are meaningless because they can’t all be targeted – Alibaba only has 576m users. It is unfortunate what has happened to China Lending – whether through bad management or bad luck – because it was well worth consideration until the second half of 2017. Right now, it looks to be an irreparable shell of what it once was. It’s my opinion that its financial savior Zhejiang Lixin has swooped in to pick apart what’s valuable. So while China Lending may have been saved from imminent collapse, ordinary shareholders have nothing left to gain.

