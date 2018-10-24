VBR: The Case For Value-Based Small Cap Investments

The ETF is currently overweighting the defensive sectors, a positive indicator for their ability to position the ETF for success through assorted economic climates.

Theory

Value vs Growth

When investing in equities a major discussion that comes up constantly is the differing opinions between value investors and growth investors. Value investors focus on finding discrepancies between the intrinsic value of an equity and its market value while growth-focused investors prefer to find equities that have large growth potential in the future.

These two strategies are usually at odds due to the differing circumstances in which the occur. Therefore, most investors decide to follow one of the two investing philosophies. Each of the camps will tell you their philosophy works better and is the key to successful investing, but this isn't the reality of the market. Below one can see the statistical proof of value investing outperforming growth investing on a near constant basis by an average margin of 5%.

Small vs Large Cap

Another defining philosophy for investing is the allocation between large and small cap stocks. As was mentioned, over the course of the history of the market value stocks have outperformed growth stocks. Another similar attribute that can affect returns like the value vs growth factor is the small cap vs large cap factor. As can be seen below, small cap and small cap value stock portfolios throughout the history of the market have outperformed the index, and large cap value stock portfolios.

Source: Market Watch

The small cap allocation philosophy as an approach to the market works phenomenally in the US markets historically. Yet, the US isn't the only market in the world where this approach works. If the data selection is expanded to include international markets, one can observe that the small cap allocation strategy produces a premium in the majority of international markets when compared to large cap allocations. By expanding the data set we identify a more sound representation of the fundamental economic truth that investing in small cap equities provides a return premium over large cap equities.

Source: Simply Stated Report November 2014

VBR Characteristics and Important Information

Allocation

Source: MorningStar

97% of the VBR portfolio is contained within the United States markets. This is favorable for an assortment of reasons. The first reason is the historical foundation for small caps outperforming the market in the United States. The second is the relative safety of keeping investments in markets where the investor is familiar with the regulations and environment surrounding their investable universe. Without an understanding of the regulations of a country in relation to its equities markets, investors can be taken advantage of and/or burned by other investors due to the inherent advantage of knowing the rules of the game.

Selection Process

The Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) is based on the CRSP U.S. Small Cap Value Index. The CRSP U.S. Small Cap Value Index (USSCVI) is an index created by the Chicago Booth Center for Research in Security Prices that utilizes a unique multi factor model for the creation of multiple investment philosophy themed indexes. For the purpose of categorizing equities as either growth or value the USSCVI utilizes the following parameters.

1. The companies are sorted by market capitalization, if they fall within the small market capitalization range they are up for consideration for the small cap value index.

2. Value Stocks are determined based on their: book to price, forward earnings to price, historic earnings to price, dividend-to-price ratio and sales-to-price ratio.

3. Growth Stocks are determined based on their: future long-term growth in earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS), future short-term growth in EPS, 3-year historical growth in EPS, 3-year historical growth in sales per share, current investment-to-assets ratio, and return on assets.

4. Next, each stock needs to be assigned a growth and a value style score which is determined using the following equations:

Source: Chicago Booth CRSP Index Methodology Report

5. The style composite score for each equity must be calculated. Below is the process and mathematics behind their composite score calculation:

Source: Source: Chicago Booth CRSP Index Methodology Report

6. The index is created using completely value based small cap stocks from the calculation above.

Index Makeup

Source: Morningstar

Above the makeup of the ETF by the industry and its classification can be seen. For an evaluation metric, below is a table of the historical performance of industries/sectors during the different stages of the business cycle.

Source: Fidelity

Source: Fidelity

The largest holdings of the ETF are Financial Services, Consumer Cyclical, Industrials and Real Estate. All of which are without a specific trend within the late stage of the economic cycle except for Consumer Cyclical/Discretionary which does not perform well historically. Although the largest positions are in sectors that do not have historical bullish or bearish returns it becomes less of an issue when you consider the overweight and underweight decisions made by the index managers. If you compare the size of positions across the industries against the benchmark for small cap stocks you will notice that the ETF has been overweighting the defensive sector. This is a positive indicator as it shows that the decisions to increase returns and safety for shareholders by increasing exposure to attractive sectors in the late economic cycle is occurring.

Conclusion

On a historical long-term basis, value and small cap stocks are the highest returners in the market when choosing from the size and characteristic investment philosophies. Moreover, the fund follows an intricate selection process that determines stocks with 100% value based investment characteristics. Therefore, if an investor is looking for an ETF that provides a diversified portfolio with good practical and theoretical backing for the investment thesis, VBR should be a consideration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.