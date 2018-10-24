Tesla: Great Company, Terrible Investment

Despite all this, many risks remain that mean that the company will continue trading at or below previous highs for the foreseeable future.

They are down over 20% from all-time highs with the prospects of being able to heavily increase production of the Model 3.

Since August 7th, shares of Tesla (TSLA) have lost over 20% of their value, with the company losing over $10 billion in market cap. In the backdrop of Elon Musk's tweets, it is easy to forget what drives the stock over the long term: the number of cars sold, and if they can achieve good enough margins on each car to achieve profitability.

I aim to analyze the best-case scenario for the bullish and bearish thesis of these two points, and how the long-term tailwinds that are often used to highlight Tesla's potential are offset by the macroeconomic factors that occur in a recession. Overall, I believe that despite Tesla having the chance to greatly impact the world, the volatile nature of the business means that it is a bad investment that should be avoided.

Bulls: The Musk factor

Recently, I read a biography on Elon Musk. With all of the negative news surrounding him today, with people believing he is unfit to run a public company, people forget the successes and failures that have made Tesla into the giant it is today. From SolarCity to SpaceX, Elon has managed to form an ecosystem of companies each with a goal of using innovative 21st-century technologies to revolutionize the planet. This is the reason why Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CEO, Larry Page has said that if he dies earlier than Elon, he would want all his money to go to him: since Elon has constantly overcome the impossible.

This is the reason why Tesla, with a Price to Sales ratio over 3.2 (average for car manufacturers being 0.5) and no profits, is considered a great investment by many. The company is the leader in electric cars worldwide and is starting to ramp up production of its vehicles. The most notable of these is the Model 3, which at $45,000-$50,000 is their cheapest and biggest contributor to their numbers. This chart suggests that the amount produced per week is around 4,500, double the amount from a few months ago.

(source: Bloomberg)

This growth explains why Tesla grew revenues by 40% YOY last quarter and is expected to be profitable for Q3 2018. The Model 3 is now the 4th best selling car in the US and is one of the few cars with increasing sales (admittedly from an almost non-existent base) in a crowded market.



Simply put, despite the company being overvalued if we look at today's numbers, if Elon can successfully capitalize on the demand for electric cars, and keep Tesla's competitive advantage in the field intact, they should be able to reap the profits of a quickly growing industry for many years to come.

The bear's case: Why the Tesla dream will collapse

As can be seen from my charts above, if all the bullish arguments for Tesla come true, the company is heavily undervalued today and is a great buy going into earnings, being on a 30% dip. If the bears are correct, however, the risks in Tesla's business have the chance of causing them to go bankrupt in the near future.

Can't produce enough cars - Unless you have been living under a rock for the past few years, then you will have heard about Tesla's constant production problems. If anyone was to look at a bullish chart from the last few years, you would expect Tesla to be making at least 20,000 Model 3 cars weekly and have produced a total of 500,000 of all models by now. In reality, the company is currently making a fraction of this amount due to delays in various parts of the manufacturing process. These are wide-ranging issues from problems with automation, to the Gigafactory not being able to produce enough batteries for the cars. Although currently being fixed, the constant nature of these issues suggests that management simply isn't up to creating cars as well as they should. To counter this, it is usually said that Elon makes unrealistic expectations and they should be taken lightly; however, in this case, the bullish predictions of today shouldn't be taken seriously either.

Lack of demand - Even if the company can fix production problems, the company will only manage the scale needed to increase margins and become profitable if there is significant demand for its product. This has remained solid in the past, with people being willing to pay a reservation fee of $1,000 to be put on a waiting list to receive the car. A report that Tesla has thousands of cars parked near its Fremont factory suggests this is not the case. Although this could just be due to the cars being in transit, if it is in fact because of demand as the shorts say, it would signal that the company will find it very hard to become profitable in the future.

This is also backed up by the fact Tesla has recently cut prices on its Model 3 by $4,000 to appeal to the mass market, as opposed to the luxury space that they have traditionally competed in. Although this car has fewer features than the regular car, it is still likely producing lower margins for the company than the luxury models typically would. This suggests that Tesla has run out of demand in this space, which would result in Tesla having a harder time becoming profitable in the future due to these cars producing the bulk of the profits.

Staying unprofitable - As mentioned above, Tesla's long-term goal is to become consistently profitable. This would allow them to service their long-term debt and capital obligations of around $10 billion, which currently costs Tesla a large amount in interest and results in heavy dilution for shareholders. This looks increasingly unlikely to happen in the near future, with the most significant problem being that the US tax credits on Tesla's cars are going away. These have previously allowed purchases of the vehicle to receive a tax break, effectively meaning that they pay less than the labeled price for the car. Without this, the car will cost more for consumers, resulting in less demand for the vehicle, or Tesla will have to absorb the price, resulting in lower margins.

There is also increased competition in the electric car space. Whether you believe Tesla has the best product or not, it is undeniable that many consumers would rather a cheaper but inferior car if one exists. Now, this is increasingly becoming the case; I expect electric car margins to move in line to those of normal cars. As I have already mentioned, Tesla is not priced like it is a normal car company, and so if this does happen, Tesla would be forced to sell cars at a loss to continue growing its market cap, and this would again hurt their profits substantially.

Overall, the bearish thesis on Tesla suggests that the company will go bankrupt due mainly to these risks over the coming years, and anyone investing today is bound to lose all their money.

The middle ground: Great prospects but a terrible investment

The best and worst case scenarios for Tesla that I have talked about above highlight how controversial a company Tesla is, and why the investing community is so split on their opinions on its future. I am now going to give my opinion on the stock, and why I believe that although the company has the potential for great growth in the future, the stock has a very little margin of safety and should be avoided until its future is more clear.

A great product: The Apple of electric cars

Firstly, I believe that Tesla isn't going to go bankrupt anytime soon, despite them having many legitimate issues that could affect their growth. Similar to Apple (AAPL) in the smartphone business, Tesla has made a car that is not just a vehicle; it is a status symbol and lifestyle.

We may see cheaper electric cars and ones with similar technology to Tesla's offerings (such as the Nissan Leaf, at only $30,000), but until another car company can produce a car with the same fan base and publicity as Tesla, it will not be crushed as many believe. So long as Tesla is considered a premium product - one that the 1% are driving in - it will continue to be something that is wanted due to the feelings associated with it. Just as Apple has managed to keep its position despite many (arguably better) devices coming into the market at a cheaper price, Tesla shouldn't be unearthed as a contender in the electric car space any time in the near future.

Risks: A cyclical product that is hurt in recessions

Although being a luxury product helps when times are good, it can be a headwind when times are bad. We are currently in one of the longest bull markets on record that has lasted over 10 years since 2008. In this time frame, it is easy to imagine that car sales are in a constant uptrend. This is, however, not the case as this graph shows:

(source: pedestrian liberation)

In 2008, car registrations went down, mirroring the car market as a whole. For example, in the 2nd quarter of 2008, car sales were down 17% in Europe. This was especially the case for luxury car manufacturers since people instead opted for more affordable options when the economy was tight.

In the next 5 years, I believe that is it likely that a recession will occur due to rising interest rates and geopolitical pressure. If this is the case, Tesla will be greatly affected as the broader market is sold off. As can be seen from the past recession, things are usually not good for car manufacturers, with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) declining by over 50% in a month. With Tesla valued based on future growth rather than today's numbers, it is easy to imagine a similar situation occurring to them.

Valuation: No margin of safety

As I mentioned at the very start of the article, Tesla is a very volatile stock. Even for someone like me, who is an investor in Chinese firms that are usually considered risky investments, I cannot find any reason to invest in Tesla at this time. It has no margin of safety and is valued at levels higher than every other car company, despite the inherent risks of investing in the space. This is seen in the price action that has stayed range bound for the past year.

TSLA data by YCharts

I would also not short Tesla's stock since unlike some of the other companies liked by shorts, Tesla produces a great product that people are willing to pay a premium for. It may not increase much in the next few years, but I also don't anticipate it falling greatly unless a recession occurs in the near future.

Overall, I believe that although Tesla is one of the most exciting companies, with arguably the most well-known CEO in the world, it is not a company I wish to be involved in as an investor. If the company does become profitable and has a lower valuation than it does currently, I would be tempted to start investing in the company.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I believe that it would be wise for all investors to sit on the side and watch the Tesla story play out, since until a catalyst emerges that will propel the stock up or down, it will stay range bound. It is such a volatile stock, and yet it doesn't manage to beat the market, which is the opposite of any investor's goals and not the type of "sleep well at night" stock that you should own. I do not recommend being involved with Tesla.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.