Pandora-Sirius: Investors Need To Know This Before They Vote On Merger

At the high end, they could eliminate most of Pandora's red ink. If so, the merger is most definitely premature and selling low.

As I disclosed in my last article, I ended my bullish Pandora (P) position following their announced merger with SiriusXM (SIRI). While they could still potentially shop around, I have my doubts that a better offer will be forthcoming, even though I think the current offer inadequate.

So I am out, and I am probably staying out. Which I thought meant I wouldn’t be writing about Pandora anymore. But I did want to return to the company one last time, not to say yea or nay to the merger, but rather to point out that investors are missing a crucial piece of information that they need to make an informed decision, one way or the other. In the absence of any disclosure from management, I am going to do my best to provide it by extrapolation myself.

Pandora's Pesky Premiums

Pandora has had a number of problems over the years, but it has slowly been solving many of them. It’s biggest remaining problem now is its Pandora Premium on-demand service, for which it promised large minimum payment guarantees to music labels which it has not been able to attract enough subscribers to cover. This has made Premium a drag, rather than a boost, to Pandora’s bottom line, which is still bleeding about $224 million over the past six months.

However, in digging through the company’s most recent 10-Q filing one last time, I noticed a disclosure which has not been really given the attention it deserves yet. The company has disclosed that the end of the deadweight is finally approaching. Pandora owes only $11 million in total minimum guarantees after the end of 2018, an over 95% cut compared to what it has been paying up till now. While Pandora’s net earnings have failed to improve much as Premium losses have offset gains elsewhere, the right-sizing of Premium content payments should provide a major boost to the bottom line and allow those improvements to finally start to shine through in the final numbers.

In order to know how much, however, we need to know how much Pandora’s minimum guarantees are currently paying out, so we know what share of current losses they account for. Management has been surprisingly opaque about such a fundamental piece of the puzzle, and analysts, in my view, haven’t pushed hard enough on this. On our own, then, there are three potential pathways to calculate it. But unfortunately they don’t line up with each other at all.

The Old Numbers

The first is to simply examine the prior content payments made and assume they will move forward at a steady rate. I already did that earlier this year, and the number came to 11 cents on the dollar of revenue, which has been holding steady at $1.4 billion a year for the last three years or so. That’s about $154 million every 12 months in non-monetized minimum guarantee content payments, or $77 million every 6 months. That would cut Pandora’s losses by a little over a third.

Splitting The Base

Another way to calculate it is by measuring the deviations between reported content costs and headline prices and proportional allocations. Like most on-demand music services, Pandora charges $10 a month for Premium and Pandora’s total subscriber base last quarter was at 6 million subscribers. The same report showed Pandora’s a subscription ARPU of $6.52 and a LPU (listening costs per user) of $4.78.

Since Pandora offers two subscription plans, Plus and Premium, we need to back out of that the non-Premiums. But one thing that makes our calculations easier is that Pandora does not have a student plan, a discounted Premium plan. So presumably all its Premium plans are being sold at $10 revenue and $7 content costs. Meanwhile, its Plus plan is being sold at $5 revenue and an unknown content cost. And they are combing to $6.52. If we simply apply a blended average to its revenue rate, its subscription plans break down to just over 30% Premium and 70% Plus, or roughly 1.8 million and 4.2 million, respectively.

That tells us how many Premium subscribers there are. Meanwhile, Pandora’s listening costs for subscribers are $4.78 blended average. We know that 30% of the subscriber base has $7 content costs, or roughly $2.10 of the total. That should have meant that the Plus subscribers put roughly $2.68 into the blended total, which divided by 70% would put the content costs at $3.83.

The problem is, $3.83 is almost 77% of revenues on the Plus plans - higher even than the 70% that Pandora and Spotify pay for full on-demand access. Granted it is still a lower total dollar amount, but would Pandora really pay margins that high? Or is something off with these calculations?

Trying Again

To try to answer that, I went back and took a look at the equivalent numbers from 2017, when Pandora hadn’t yet launched a premium plan. Its ARPU was $4.82, roughly in line with estimates with maybe some free trials eating slightly into the $5 total.

But its LPU was nowhere near $3.83. It was a much smaller $3.11. That would put the Plus plans at a gross margin of roughly 35.5%, considerably higher than the Premium plans. It would also suggest that, since there is no reason for Plus plans to have suddenly become so much more expensive, the Premium plans are contributing more than 70% of their revenues to the cost line. This, presumably, is the minimum guarantees.

If Plus is still at $3.11, at 70% its blended total contribution is $2.18. That means that Premium plans are contributing $2.60 to LPU in total, or roughly $8.67 per Premium account ($2.60 divided by 30%). At roughly 23% above the baseline content costs from its current Premium subscribers, this would suggest that Pandora is paying for approximately 400,000 Premium subscriptions that it isn’t using, as part of its minimum guarantees. That in turn translates to approximately $8.4 million in excess content expenses per quarter, or $16.8 million over six months.

That is, obviously, far, far less.

Possible Really Good News

The last way is to take its current reported pending content payments and assume that they are all attributable to Premium - an assumption which may or may not be accurate given Pandora’s many other commitments right now. But if we did assume that, Pandora is showing $226.2 million in minimum guarantees for the remainder of 2018 as of June 30th. Like most services, its on-demand offering pays 70% of revenue to the music labels, so at $7 per month per subscriber in content costs that comes to almost 5.4 million Premium subscriptions it is going to be paying for - three times the number it actually has. If the other two-thirds went away, Pandora’s losses would be cut by $150.8 million over six months - two-thirds of its current total. That is the most optimistic estimate of all.

Investment Implications

I am already out of Pandora, as I fully expect this deal to go through despite its low payoff for Pandora shareholders. Nevertheless, I can’t help but feel that those who are still holding the stock are being denied a crucial piece of information in making this decision. Pandora’s minimum guarantees are apparently approaching the end of their lifespan at last, and management has been very clear it will be looking to right-size such guarantees rather than extending them. Depending on which method is accurate, it is at least possible that a large share of Pandora’s red ink will be disappearing with them. If the higher end estimates are right, Pandora’s losses are too small to pose any near-term liquidity threat, and Pandora has time to right the ship, improve cash flow, and wait for a better offer.

Nor does Pandora lack for other potential buyers. While Apple (AAPL) is already the top premium music service in the US and doesn’t really like ad-supported services much, Spotify (SPOT) would still be a potential partner, as would Amazon (AMZN) as they become a larger power in both on-demand music and advertising. The best fit might be Google’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) small music base or Microsoft’s (MSFT) non-existent one. Instead of trying to merge Pandora into current operations, either of those two companies could basically just bolt it on as is to their corporate structures. I’ve also suggested some less likely possibilities in the past, like a cell carrier such as T-Mobile (TMUS) or even AT&T (T).

Conclusion

Were I still a shareholder, I would insist on access to this information before making any voting decisions on approving the merger. In the absence of any real disclosures, I’m afraid these estimates, which run the gauntlet from 7% to 67% of current losses, are the best I can offer. But at least shareholders will be (marginally) more informed than they were before.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.