Eventbrite: Deep Dive Into A Terrific, Battered IPO

It's also addressing a massive market opportunity that is growing thanks to a millennial focus on "experiences", and sports is a huge category that Eventbrite hasn't tackled.

The stock is down ~30% from a brief all-time high of $38 and also down ~25% from the $36.50 price point at which it closed on its first trading day.

Shares of Eventbrite have been pummeled since the October pullback in technology stocks, moreso than other growth stocks.

The focus over the past few weeks for me has been to find growth stocks that have reached deep value territory, as the NASDAQ continues to plummet (now down nearly 10% from all-time highs) and high-growth stocks lead an unprecedented retreat. Recent IPOs have been among the hardest hit stocks - even those that barely appreciated after going public. By far my favorite name in this camp is Eventbrite (EB), the popular entertainment-discovery and ticketing platform that has become a staple of concert-goers and "experience" seekers. I bought this stock shortly after its IPO on account of its hyper-growth (61% y/y revenue growth in the first half of 2018, unmatched by just about any other tech company of its size) as well as its tremendous untapped market opportunity.

The downturn hasn't fazed my optimism one bit - even after Wall Street analysts came out of the quiet period last week, with many skeptics among the bunch. The recent pullback has taken Eventbrite into full bear market territory: down 30% from all-time highs, and down 25% from the price at which it closed its first day of trading.

One could say that, with Eventbrite still being a relatively new stock, it's still undergoing the process of "price discovery" rather than suffering a true correction. Its valuation, however, sits starkly below other internet and software peers of a similar growth profile. There's a plus side to this: with pessimism for Eventbrite so rampant, investors don't have to worry about disappointing expectations in Eventbrite's first earnings release, or selling pressure as the stock nears its lockup expiration period. In my view, Eventbrite has neared a bottom, and the catalysts to the upside far outweigh those to the downside. Note in addition that some of Eventbrite's largest pre-IPO backers (who still hold shares) are VC titans like Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global, which are hardly known for making losing investments once their portfolio companies make it past the IPO stage.

The harrowing fall in Eventbrite shares presents a good opportunity to review the bullish case for the stock, and to add to our positions as shares continue to fall.

Financial profile that eclipses most growth stocks

Hands down, the most obvious reason to be bullish on Eventbrite is its superb results. While there are many aspects here to point out, there are two high-level points that all investors should be aware of.

The first, obviously, is Eventbrite's growth rate. The screenshot below, taken from Eventbrite's finalized prospectus, captures its quarterly revenues going back two years. Note that in this short space of time, Eventbrite has essentially doubled its revenue run rate. Revenue growth in the most recent quarter, too, hit a staggering 51% y/y - which we can say is a relatively uncommon growth rate for a company at a ~$250 million revenue run rate.

Figure 1. Eventbrite growth trends

In spite of this growth rate, however, Eventbrite isn't burning through mountains of cash in order to grow at all costs. In fact, Eventbrite is actually free cash flow positive, which is the second point that investors should know.

One of the big reasons for this is that Eventbrite focuses its marketing funnel on attracting creators and event organizers. Its strategy here presumes that the more types of events and organizers it can add to its platform, the more of their followers and fans Eventbrite can convert into eventual ticket-buyers. Unlike most SaaS or internet companies, Eventbrite doesn't spend a boatload of cash (as a percentage of revenues, at least) on sales and marketing. In the first half of 2018, Eventbrite spent only 25% of its revenues on sales and marketing - a far cry from other high-growth startups, some of which spend north of 100% of revenues on sales and marketing in their early stages.

This efficiency has allowed Eventbrite to generate free cash flows, though it's still in its nascent stages. In the full year 2017, Eventbrite generated FCF of $21.1 million; and in the first half of 2018, Eventbrite grew FCF by 54% y/y.

Figure 2. Eventbrite FCF

Eventbrite's first earnings release date is still TBD, but this will likely be a potential upside catalyst in the near future as long as the company can keep up its recent pace of high growth and positive FCF.

Growth trajectory supported by introducing new categories

Projecting a sustained pace of hyper-growth for Eventbrite isn't just mere speculation; it's supported by Eventbrite's massive market size. At present, Eventbrite's main categories are in the five areas below:

Figure 3. Eventbrite categories

These categories, particularly music, generate plenty of revenue and ticket growth on their own. But the big elephant missing here is sports (the "sport and wellness" category to the left consists of exercise classes and other similar activities, not games).

According to a PWC study cited by Business Insider, "gate" revenues for sporting events are expected to hit $19.6 billion in 2018 in North America alone. Eventbrite even capturing a tiny slice of this market could add plenty of incremental revenues.

Another large missing category is movies. Box office revenues have been relatively flat over the past several years, but it's still a large untapped market to crack. According to Box Office Mojo, a leading industry tracker in the entertainment space, box office revenues gross about $11 billion domestically, with about 1.2 billion to 1.3 billion tickets sold annually (in the first half of this year, Eventbrite sold 46.7 million tickets). (Note: figures shown below for 2018 are year-to-date):

Figure 4. Box office market opportunity

Eventbrite has specifically indicated an intention to move into these missing categories. In its IPO prospectus, the company notes:

"Further, we believe our platform can address certain additional potential market opportunities, including: tours and attractions, movie theatres, performing arts and spectator sports."

Gaining against StubHub

Of course, the ticketing market is not a greenfield one. Eventbrite is up against significant competition and some much larger players, including Ticketmaster and StubHub. Both were founded earlier (1976 and 2000, respectively) than Eventbrite, which was founded in 2006, so they have the time advantage. In addition, startups like SeatGeek (founded in 2009) are also vying for a piece of the pie.

We can note, however, that Eventbrite is taking market share away from incumbents - and this is most evident with StubHub, which is a reported division of eBay (EBAY).

In eBay's most recent quarter, the company reported just 11% y/y growth in StubHub GMV. Bear in mind, with a GMV of $1.06 billion in the quarter alone, StubHub is certainly sizable - but compared against Eventbrite's ~50% y/y quarterly revenue growth, StubHub is slipping. Note also that StubHub has been unable to improve growth materially beyond the low double digits in the past five quarters:

Figure 5. StubHub GMV growth

Another less obvious way to look at this trend is through Google search trends. Over the five-year time period below, StubHub (red line) has maintained its gap to Eventbrite's search volumes, but the gap has been closing steadily as Eventbrite moves closer to a 25% share of the search activity between the two names:

Figure 6. Eventbrite vs. StubHub search activity

With Eventbrite laser-focused on expansion to new categories and signing on new creators, it's well on its way to nabbing an even greater market share as time goes on.

Valuation

Finally, a look at Eventbrite's valuation. At its current share price of $27, and using the company's post-IPO share count of 76.109 million shares, Eventbrite is now at a market cap of just $2.05 billion. The company also has $258.7 million of cash on its most recent balance sheet plus $66.4 million of debt, plus $209.4 million in net IPO proceeds that have not yet hit the balance sheet - this leads to a net cash position of $401.7 million, and an enterprise value of $1.65 billion.

As previously noted, Eventbrite grew at 51% y/y in its most recent quarter. Let's take a conservative growth estimate of 40% y/y against the company's trailing twelve-month revenues of $255.5 million. This gets us to a revenue forecast of $357.7 million for the following twelve months, yielding a valuation of just 4.6x EV/FTM revenues.

This is a valuation that can't be found elsewhere in the technology sector. Here's a comparison against several other high-growth names with revenue growth in the >40% category:

Even with the contagion that has spread throughout growth stocks and caused a serious multiples devaluation, you'll find very few (if any) high-growth stocks trading at <5x revenues. Eventbrite is the exception.

Final thoughts

In my view, Eventbrite is grossly undervalued, especially when all of the company's fundamentals - both from a financial side and from a narrative/growth opportunity perspective - seem to point to continued success. Investors will be more optimistic on the company once it's released its first earnings quarter, removing much of the uncertainty around Eventbrite's guidance and possible deceleration.

A company of this caliber and with this growth/FCF profile should trade at least at 8x EV/FTM revenues, implying a price target of $42 and 57% upside from current levels. Note that this is a more conservative forecast than my prior price target (based on 10x revenues on a 45% y/y revenue growth scenario) immediately after the company's IPO, in light of the current sentiment against growth stocks.

In any case, there is a large margin of safety for investors at Eventbrite's current share price. Ignore the short-term noise and buy for major upside in the long term.

