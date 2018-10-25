More Reasons To Be Wary? - Today's Editors' Picks

Need more proof the market is showing weakness?

In his weekly column, Gary Gordon presents additional evidence he says shows market internals are exhibiting troubling signs. A few data points that caught our attention: The Russell 2000 has dropped 13% from its high, Dow Transports also have fallen 13%, and the XLF financial ETF is sitting near a 52-week low.

We also have Editors' Picks from John Tierney, Ishwarya Prasanna, D. H. Taylor, Stefan Redlich, Hoya Capital Real Estate, DoctoRx, and Rubicon Associates.

Here are today's Editors' Picks:

Chart of the day: Private debt is mostly mortgages, which accounts for nearly 60% of the total.

Comment of the day, from reader Monel:

What defines character is behavior under stressful circumstances. Everyone is afraid of a doomsday with a drop of thousands of points. There's very negative bearish sentiment, but as usual it's an overreaction partially fueled by the bear masters which seem to have come out of the closet. But things aren't nearly as bad.

Image of the day: Along the Continental Divide.

Fun fact of the day:

The Continental Divide National Scenic Trail covers 3,100 miles (5,000 km) between Mexico and Canada. It follows the Continental Divide of North America, along the Rocky Mountains, and traverses five states - Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico.

Thanks for reading. Please share your "Editor’s Pick" with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Michael