Prospect Capital's Fiscal Q1 2019 NAV And NII Projection (Includes Current Price Target And Recommendation)

This NII projection is mainly due to recent LIBOR resets within most of PSEC’s floating-rate debt investments offset by a recent non-accrual and change in terms on a large loan.

I am projecting PSEC will report a minor decrease in NAV for the 9/30/2018 quarter. However, I believe PSEC will report quarterly NII above the company’s dividend per share rate.

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed projection of PSEC’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share as of 9/30/2018. Prior to results being provided to the public in early November (via the company’s quarterly press release), I would like to analyze PSEC’s NAV as of 9/30/2018 and provide readers a general direction on how I believe this recent quarter has panned out. I believe this quarter has a heightened level of importance to readers due to the recent events that have impacted the business development company (“BDC”) sector. Throughout the article, this includes a discussion of the impacts from the recently passed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”). I will also include my quarterly net investment income (“NII”) and earnings per share (“EPS”) (also known as “net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations”) projections. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for PSEC will be in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of this article.

Side Note: Predicting certain accounting figures within the BDC sector is usually more difficult when compared to other sectors due to the fair market value (“FMV”) fluctuations that occur within a company’s investment portfolio each quarter. Specifically, the following PSEC accounts are typically more difficult to project in any given quarter: 1) unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments; and 2) realized gain (loss) on investments. As such, there are several assumptions used when performing this type of analysis. PSEC’s actual reported values may differ materially from my projected values within this article due to unforeseen circumstances. This could occur because management deviates from a company’s prior business strategy and pursues a new strategy that was not previously disclosed or anticipated. This could also occur when the company has a “one-time” extraordinary event which was previously unforeseen or disclosed. Readers should be aware as such. All projections within this article are my personal estimates and should not solely be used for any investor’s buying or selling decisions. All actual reported figures that are above the mean of my account projections will be deemed an “outperformance” in my judgment. All actual reported figures that are below the mean of my account projections will be deemed an “underperformance” in my judgment.

Overview of PSEC’s NAV as of 9/30/2018:

Due to the fact that several figures needed to project/calculate PSEC’s NAV as of 9/30/2018 come directly from the company’s consolidated statement of operations, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows PSEC’s consolidated statement of operations from a three months ended time frame. One must calculate certain account figures from the fiscal first quarter of 2019 for purposes of projecting a suitable NAV as of 9/30/2018.

Table 1 – PSEC Projected Fiscal Three Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and projected valuations)

Having provided Table 1 above, we can now begin to calculate PSEC’s projected NAV as of 9/30/2018. This projection is calculated in Table 2 below.

Table 2 – PSEC Three Months Ended NAV Projection (NAV as of 9/30/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and projected valuations. All figures, with the exception of the number of outstanding shares of common stock and NAV per share figure/range, are in 000’s)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, let us take a look at the calculation for PSEC’s projected NAV as of 9/30/2018. Unless otherwise noted, all figures below are for the “three months ended” time frame. Let us look at the following figures (in corresponding order to the “Ref.” column shown in Table 2 next to the September 30, 2018 column): A) Operations; B) Stockholder Transactions; and C) Capital Share Transactions.

A) Operations:

Net Increase in Net Assets From Operations Estimate of $51.0 Million; Range $1.0-$101.0 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference “A” in Table 2 Above Next to the September 30, 2018 Column

This “net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations” figure consists of the following three amounts that come directly from PSEC’s consolidated statement of operations: 1) net investment income (see blue reference “A” in Tables 1 and 2 above); 2) net realized gain (loss) on investments (see blue reference “B” in Tables 1 and 2 above); and 3) net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments (see blue reference “C” in Tables 1 and 2 above). It should be noted a fourth amount, PSEC’s gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, is also included but is excluded from the detailed discussion below. Since I have refrained from writing a quarterly consolidated statement of operations projection article for PSEC, I will summarize what I believe occurred within these three amounts during the fiscal first quarter of 2019. Let us first discuss PSEC’s NII account.

1) Net Investment Income:

Estimate of $74.8 Million; Range $62.3-$87.3 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Blue Reference “A” in Tables 1 and 2 Above Next to the September 30, 2018 Column

I am projecting PSEC will report NII of $74.8 million for the fiscal first quarter of 2019 and for the three months ended 9/30/2018. As previously projected in prior PSEC/BDC articles, over the prior several quarters, there has been a rise in the U.S. London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) (net increase in stated rate through LIBOR “resets”) which has benefited PSEC’s floating-rate debt investments. This was the main reason why PSEC’s weighted average annualized yield has net increased over the trailing twelve months. As of 6/30/2017, PSEC had a weighted average annualized yield of 12.2%. As of 6/30/2018, this metric increased to 13.0%. This includes a nice “bounce back” in yields within PSEC’s collateralized loan obligations (“CLO”) portfolio. This is partially due to the recent increase in LIBOR. In addition, PSEC’s CLO portfolio has recently experienced a modest-notable improvement in yields through a combination of refinancing/resets/reissues.

Per PSEC’s Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, management disclosed the company had approximately $225 million of loan originations and add-on debt investments (that were “publicly” disclosed) during the fiscal first quarter of 2019. Management also disclosed PSEC had portfolio debt sales/repayments/restructurings (that were publicly disclosed) of approximately ($100) million. Both projected figures are “below average” when compared to the prior several quarters. When combined, I am projecting PSEC’s total debt investment portfolio increased approximately $125 million for the quarter (prior to all quarterly FMV fluctuations and scheduled principle payments).

While readers could initially come to the conclusion PSEC’s NII must have increased if the company’s debt investment portfolio net increased during the fiscal first quarter of 2019, I would note the following events/changes likely negatively impacted its accrued interest income (hence NII) when compared to the prior quarter: 1) Secured Term Loan B with Pacific World Corp. (Pacific World) was put on non-accrual status halfway through the prior quarter (principal balance of $96.5 million as of 6/30/2018); and 2) Senior Secured Term Loan E with National Property REIT Corp. (“NPH”) had a modest decrease in its stated interest rate (principal balance of $226.2 million as of 6/30/2018).

The projected minor decrease in PSEC’s quarterly NII ($74.8 million for the fiscal first quarter of 2019 versus $79.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018) is mainly attributable to the following factors when compared to the prior quarter: 1) minor decrease in accrued interest and other income within the company’s investment portfolio; 2) minor decrease in investment advisory fees; and 3) minor increase in interest expense. Now let us discuss PSEC’s net realized gain (loss) on investments account.

2) Net Realized Gain (Loss) on Investments:

Estimate of ($5.0) Million; Range ($17.5)–$7.5 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate

See Blue Reference “B” in Tables 1 and 2 Above Next to the September 30, 2018 Column

I am projecting PSEC will report a net realized loss on investments of ($5.0) million for the fiscal first quarter of 2019 and for the three months ended 9/30/2018. This projection is mainly due to a couple other-than-temporary-impairments (“OTTIs”) within PSEC’s CLO portfolio (regarding “seasoned” investments). Even if such “realizable” events/accounting treatment does not occur this quarter, these projected losses would simply be classified in the unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments account (discussed next; net effect of $0). Further discussion of this account is deemed unwarranted. Now let us discuss PSEC’s unrealized valuation account.

3) Net Unrealized Appreciation (Depreciation) on Investments:

Estimate of ($15.0) Million; Range ($40.0)–$10.0 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate

See Blue Reference “C” in Tables 1 and 2 Above Next to the September 30, 2018 Column

I am projecting PSEC will report net unrealized depreciation on investments of ($15.0) million for the fiscal first quarter of 2019 and for the three months ended 9/30/2018. This account takes into consideration the quarterly FMV fluctuations that occur within PSEC’s investment portfolio. This account’s projection is formed from a very detailed and visually large investment portfolio model that will be omitted from this article due to the sheer size of the tabulated data (also above and beyond information that is usually provided via a “free to the public” article).

I believe two key trends that occurred during the fiscal first quarter of 2019 should be discussed. First, contrary to what occurred within pockets of debt markets during the calendar third quarter of 2018 where pricing experienced modest decreases (for instance, government-guaranteed investments such as U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-related agency securitizations), most middle market (“MM”) and upper middle market (“UMM”) loan prices with low credit risk experienced less severe/more muted valuation fluctuations (especially floating-rate loans; lower durations).

In addition, some portfolio companies will directly benefit from a reduced effective tax rate due to the recent passage of the TCJA. Upon enactment of the TCJA, the U.S. corporate income tax rate for C-Corps. was lowered from 35% to 21%. A key provision of this reduction is that this cut is permanent in nature. Most pass-through entities (S-Corps./partnerships/limited liability companies/etc…) also had positive changes to their pass-through income tax rate (exclusions apply; for instance “service” companies as defined by the Internal Revenue Code [IRC]). In a nutshell, a lower effective tax rate typically equates to a higher enterprise value (“EV”) for most portfolio companies. For BDCs with an equity investment in these types of entities, I anticipate an overall increase in the underlying FMV of these portfolio companies during 2018. While this increased FMV may not be the case in every single equity investment a BDC holds, I believe it is a general assumption a majority of companies will benefit from passage of the TCJA.

Consistent with the general trend discussed above, CLO pricing remained relatively unchanged-slightly increased during the calendar third quarter of 2018. While certain investments within PSEC’s CLO portfolio have experienced a net decrease in weighted average yields over the past several fiscal quarters (due to seasoning of the portfolio [older/legacy securitizations] and the recent rise of current/“spot” LIBOR which negatively impacted the liability side of the securitizations), over half of the portfolio has had refinancing/resets/reissues during the calendar year 2017-2018 which has recently reversed prior negative trends.

Second, PSEC still had some investments that likely continued to experience heightened credit risk during the fiscal first quarter of 2019, even with relatively unchanged-slight increase in loan prices/debt valuations on a sector-wide basis. A detailed discussion of the investments that were experiencing heightened credit risk over the past several quarters was provided in the linked article near the beginning. I am projecting some of the portfolio companies discussed in that linked article continued to experience poor operating environments which put pressure on loan valuations. In particular, I believe Pacific World and Interdent, Inc. (Interdent) need to be closely/heavily monitored.

However, the probability of underperforming/non-performing investments within the oil and gas sector has continued to “ebb” due to a continued rise in prices/rising inflation expectations. I believe this is a bit of positive news for the sector as a whole. As of 6/30/2018, 3.36% of PSEC’s portfolio had debt and equity investments within the oil and gas sector (including certain investments in the energy sector which had “oil and gas” characteristics and/or services linked to the sector; includes portion within the company’s CLO portfolio). I have calculated Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV), Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC), FS Investment Corp. (FSIC), Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN), Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC), Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), Medley Capital Corp. (MCC), Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT), Oaktree (OAK), Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT), Solar Capital, Ltd. (SLRC), BlackRock (BLK), TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC), and TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) had a 7.26%, 2.83%, 6.81%, 1.23%, 0.80%, 7.28%, 6.99%, 0.00%, 8.45%, 7.81%, 0.00%, 1.37%, 0.00%, and 6.09% exposure to the oil and gas sector as of 6/30/2018, respectively.

Let us now combine the three amounts described above (including one additional account not discussed) to come up with a projected net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations figure for the three-months ended 9/30/2018. When combining NII of $74.8 million, a net loss on the extinguishment of debt of ($3.8) million (mainly in relation to the recently redeemed 2019 Notes), a net realized loss on investments of ($5.0) million, and net unrealized depreciation on investments of ($15.0) million, I am projecting PSEC had an increase in net assets from operations of $51.0 million for the three months ended 9/30/2018 (see red reference “A” in Table 2 above).

B) Stockholder Transactions:

Net Decrease in Net Assets From Stockholder Transactions Estimate of ($65.7) Million; Range ($70.7)–($60.7) Million

Confidence Within Range = High

See Red Reference “B” and Blue Reference “D” in Table 2 Above Next to the September 30, 2018 Column

As shown in Table 2 above, PSEC’s “net increase (decrease) in net assets from stockholder transactions” figure is the equivalent to the company’s “distributions to stockholders from net investment company taxable income (“ICTI”)” figure. Since this is the only amount within this specific classification, both figures will be the same. This is a fairly simple calculation. This is PSEC’s dividend distributions for the fiscal first quarter of 2019.

I am projecting the number of outstanding shares of common stock as of 7/30/2018, 8/30/2018, and 9/27/2018 was 364.7, 365.0, and 365.5 million, respectively. As such, I am projecting a total of 1.1 million shares of common stock, net were issued during the fiscal first quarter of 2019. This consists of common stock being issued under PSEC’s dividend reinvestment plan. The monthly common stock dividend for July, August, and September 2018 was $0.06 per share. When calculated, I am projecting PSEC had a decrease in net assets from stockholder transactions of ($65.7) million for the three months ended 9/30/2018 (see red reference “B” in Table 2 above).

C) Capital Share Transactions:

Net Increase in Net Assets From Capital Share Transactions Estimate of $7.5 Million; Range $2.5–$12.5 Million

Confidence Within Range = High

See Red Reference “C” in Table 2 Above Next to the September 30, 2018 Column

This “net increase (decrease) in net assets from capital share transactions” figure consists of the following four amounts: 1) issuance of common stock, net of underwriting fees; 2) offering costs on issuance of common stock; 3) issuance of common stock under dividend reinvestment plan; and 4) repurchases of common stock. Out of these four accounts, I am projecting there was only activity within PSEC’s issuance of common stock under its dividend reinvestment plan.

Originally discussed within PSEC’s distributions to stockholders from net ICTI figure, I am projecting 1.1 million shares of common stock were issued under the company’s dividend reinvestment plan for the fiscal first quarter of 2019. I am projecting PSEC will report an issuance of common stock under the company’s dividend reinvestment plan figure of $7.5 million for the fiscal first quarter of 2019 and for the three-months ended 9/30/2018.

Side Note: Under most scenarios, when a BDC’s stock price is trading at a material (i.e., at or greater than a 10%) discount to its CURRENT NAV, I believe the rewards of repurchasing outstanding shares of stock outweighs the potential returns via asset purchases/investment originations. Under the current low-yielding environment, along with the level of discount PSEC has recently been trading at, I believe stock repurchases continue to be attractive. As such, my assumption of PSEC not recently repurchasing outstanding shares of common stock is a strategy I am not in agreement with.

When combining equity raised in common stock issuances, net of underwriting fees of $0, offering costs associated with the issuance of common stock of $0, equity raised in relation to the company’s dividend reinvestment plan of $7.5 million, and repurchases of common stock of $0, I am projecting PSEC had an increase in net assets from capital share transactions of $7.5 million for the three months ended 9/30/2018 (see red reference “C” in Table 2 above).

Conclusions Drawn:

To sum up all the information discussed above, I am projecting PSEC will report the following NAV per share as of 9/30/2018:

PSEC’s Projected NAV as of 9/30/2018 = $9.30 Per Share

PSEC’s Projected NAV as of 9/30/2018 Range = $9.10–$9.50 Per Share

This projection is a ($0.05) per share decrease from PSEC’s NAV as of 6/30/2018. This minor (less than 1%) NAV decrease can be attributed to the following quarterly per share changes:

Table 3 - PSEC Quarterly NAV Per Share Changes

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and projected valuations; figures may not “foot” due to rounding)

Using Table 3 above as a reference, I am projecting PSEC’s net increase in net assets resulting from operations (also known as EPS) was $0.15 per share for the fiscal first quarter of 2019. In comparison, I am projecting PSEC had dividend distributions of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. I am also projecting PSEC had ($0.02) per share (rounded) of NAV dilution in relation to the company’s dividend reinvestment plan. After adding these three amounts together, a ($0.05) per share NAV decrease for the fiscal first quarter of 2019 is obtained.

A more severe NAV decrease versus my projection would be deemed an underperformance in my opinion. A less severe NAV decrease versus my projection (over a NAV increase) would be deemed an outperformance in my opinion.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

PSEC recently closed at $6.81 per share as of 10/24/2018. This was a ($2.49) per share discount to my projected PSEC NAV of $9.30 per share as of 9/30/2018. This calculates to a price to NAV ratio of 0.7320 or a discount of (26.80%).

When combining the analysis above with various other catalysts/factors not discussed within this specific article, I currently rate PSEC as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at less than a (16.0%) discount to my projected NAV as of 9/30/2018, a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (16.0%) but less than a (26.0%) discount to my projected NAV as of 9/30/2018, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (26.0%) discount to my projected NAV as of 9/30/2018. These recommendation ranges are unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article (approximately one month ago).

Therefore, I currently rate PSEC as a BUY. As such, I currently believe PSEC is now slightly undervalued. My current price target for PSEC is approximately $7.80 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is $6.90 per share. This price is unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article. Simply put, with the recent drop in stock price, I believe PSEC is now slightly undervalued versus a less attractive valuation in late August-most of September 2018.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

