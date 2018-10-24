Patrick Industries Earnings Preview

Source: Reuters

Patrick Industries (PATK) reports quarterly earnings Thursday. Analysts expect revenue of $558.06 million and EPS of $1.06. The revenue estimate implies 36% growth Y/Y and an 8% decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Organic Revenue Growth

Patrick manufactures components, and distributes building products and materials to original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs"). It has two reportable segments - Manufacturing and Distribution. Manufacturing revenue is primarily derived from the sale of laminated products used to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, electrical systems components, etc. Its Distribution segment derives revenue from the resale of pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall products, appliances, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, etc.

On a product basis, Patrick sells into four primary markets - Recreational Vehicle ("RV"), Marine, Manufactured Housing ("MH") and Industrial.

The RV segment represents 65% of total revenue. Its revenue was up 4% sequentially. RV industry shipments have been white hot over the past few years. Accurately predicting a slowdown has been difficult. However, shipments may have finally reached an inflection point in the second half of 2018. Through year-to-date August 2018, industry RV shipments were 348,000, up only 4% Y/Y. They were down by double digits for the month of August.

If RV shipments flatten or decline going forward, then it could be foreboding for Patrick which gets the lion's share of its revenue from the RV sector. The September RV shipments data could be released within days. For now, we may have to rely on management's outlook to determine where RV shipments and related stocks go from here.

Patrick is forecasting double-digit shipments for the Manufactured Housing segment (12% of total revenue) on continued strength in single-family housing. The other two segments could rise or fall based on the strength of the U.S. economy. Despite robust top line growth, the question remains, "How much of its revenue is organic?" For its most recent quarter, $28 million in revenue (5%) was related to acquisitions. In the first half of the year, the company completed acquisitions worth $264 million. Sans acquisitions, can Patrick deliver consistent top line growth? Potential headwinds from the RV segment will not help its cause going forward.

Lack Of Liquidity

For the first six months of the fiscal year, Patrick experienced cash outflow of over $180 million. Its cash burn was exacerbated by $264 million in business acquisitions. At the end of 2017, participants in the RV sector were acquiring companies and building inventory in expectations of another year of robust RV shipments. Patrick, in particular, may have miscalculated. It now has only $104 thousand in cash on hand which could become stressed if the RV sector turns down.

Patrick has about $212 thousand in working capital. However, its short-term assets include $235 thousand in inventory that may not be very liquid in a slow sales environment. It may have behooved the company to have squirreled away as much capital as possible. Patrick may have over-invested in inventory and acquisitions at the height of the RV market. This could hurt its cash flows going forward.

Conclusion

The U.S. economy cannot grow in perpetuity and RV shipments could get hit first in any downturn. Patrick's debt/EBITDA is just over 2x, which is not problematic. It could become a point of contention if EBITDA turns down in the future. PATK is down over 20% Y/Y and trades at just 6.1x run-rate EBITDA (quarterly EBITDA annualized). I do not see any reason to own the stock given potential headwinds in the RV segment and the U.S. economy. Sell PATK into earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.