Simon Property Group: Steady As She Goes

Simon Property Group (SPG) forms a core holding for many retail investors. Given my frequent coverage of high yield, more distressed firms, it is refreshing to take a peek inside a company without all of that... moldiness. Structurally, it is hard to find fault with the business that long time CEO David Simon has built here over nearly thirty years. The balance sheet is second to none and without a massive change in policy or an outright collapse in the economy, common equity holders will be well protected. With that said, I’m with the sell-side that the company is likely close to fairly priced. Upside is hard to see, as unlike some other areas of retail real estate, high-end malls trade at around their liquidation value in my opinion. I also think that dividend investors need to be careful on extrapolating past raises forward – there does not appear to be much of a runway to more years of double-digit growth in the dividend.

Business Review, Structure

As the largest publicly-traded retail REIT, Simon Property Group has built a sterling reputation of value and safety. I’m not going to call that into question today. Funds from operations (“FFO”), even after backing out capital spending, has been enormous. Looking back over the past several years, management has paid particular care to not overextend itself on either redevelopment or acquisitions. The minor increase in net debt over the past five years (less than a billion dollars including off-balance sheet investments) is more than covered by the increases in earnings power. Driving that momentum, same-store net operating income (“SSNOI”) comps have remained healthy, staying in the low single digits in recent quarters. That has become increasingly hard to find in mall retail. I expect those positive trends to continue as re-leasing spreads remain very positive (10.7% in the most recent quarter) and are often a leading indicator.

Within the balance sheet, leverage is on the low side versus nearly all other retail REITs. There is hefty liquidity available on borrowing facilities, interest coverage is strong, and the company arguably trades at a mild discount to the value of its properties if sold within an orderly exit. All of that safety is reflected in the credit ratings published by ratings agencies (e.g., A2 by Moody’s). In my opinion, there are no cracks to point towards in the capital structure. Any and all future problems would likely be self-created (levered acquisition, aggressive development spending) rather than market driven. David Simon has built a reputation as a cautious and rational figurehead of this firm, so the chances of changing the business approach are remote.

This all creates a self-fulfilling feedback loop. Even within its weaker properties, the Simon name tends to draw in tenants to pay above market rates. The firm has years of long-running relationships with nearly all retailers that have any size or scale. Paying a little more to get into a Simon property ensures having a foothold in a property that will be invested in and not left to languish while the retailer waits for their lease to roll off.

The Dividend

Still, we can talk a bit about the dividend. In 2013, the company was paying out $1.15/share per quarter. That is growth of 73% through today’s declared payout; double-digit annual growth. Unfortunately, FFO growth has been nowhere near that level which has led to some compression in dividend coverage. I think some retail investors take a look at what yield Simon Property Group has traded at in the past and say, “Hey, this is a multi-year deal!” without considering that the company is paying out more of retained cash than it has in a decade. On a true underlying cash yield basis, the company has been cheaper for large chunks of time over the past several years.

*Source: Author created graphic using SEC filings

Since 2013, the company has spent nearly $6,000M on capital expenditures in both its wholly owned properties and its proportionate share of costs on unconsolidated assets. The vast majority of this was funded through internally generated cash flow. Given the elevated amount of tenant bankruptcies, particularly among anchors that will require redevelopment to repurpose square footage, necessary spend is not likely to abate going forward. There is a reputation to uphold and hundreds of millions of dollars still left to fund within the spending plan already in place - never mind general care and maintenance expenses on existing properties.

In general, the rule of thumb is that 70% of FFO leaves enough room for the majority of capital spending initiatives to be funded internally and leverage to remain constant given decent internal rates of return. The company is getting close to that level. For Simon Property Group to continue to hold its reputation, I think the distribution growth rate will fall to something more sustainable. Given recent results, mid-single-digit dividend growth expectations look like a much more appropriate future view.

Management will work hard to hold onto its lofty credit rating and reputation for prudent risk management; shareholders are going to need to have realistic expectations. With a 4.5% yield and mid-single-digit dividend growth, shares certainly fall in the “appealing” category for dividend investors, but not what I would call a screaming buy for those seeking market-beating outperformance. Perhaps that is just my risk appetite talking, but I see other more appealing areas of retail real estate where potential returns are much larger with still low risk expectations.

Interested in REITs? I’ll be at REITWorld in November, speaking with some of the biggest names in commercial real estate including Simon Property Group. Industrial Insights members get full access to my conference coverage – just one of the many benefits of joining this community. This is content that you just cannot receive anywhere else. Sign up today to get an early look at my schedule roster before I head to REITWorld.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.