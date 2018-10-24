HQH: Ride Out The Turbulent Markets With This Healthcare CEF

It seems that last week was not the end of the market volatility that has likely caused all long-only investors reading this to see the value of their portfolios decline. As of the time that I am writing this, the S&P 500 index (SPY) has lost 1.22% during this week alone. This market weakness has almost certainly caused many readers to wonder how they can protect their portfolios from the turbulence. Well, one way might be to purchase shares of a fund that invests in a portfolio of defensive stocks, such as Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH). As the name implies, this closed-end fund invests primarily in the healthcare sector.

Why Healthcare?

So, why would you want to invest in healthcare during a turbulent market? One reason is that it is generally considered to be a defensive sector that is relatively resistant to economic cycles. This does make some sense, after all, people that need healthcare services are generally going to obtain them regardless of what the broader economy is doing. This allows the companies that operate in the sector to see much more stable top- and bottom-line numbers.

With that said though, few economists are actually predicting a recession in the near future. Thus, we may not need some of the more recession-resistant characteristics of healthcare companies just yet. However, during good economic times, healthcare companies do not usually see the same amount of revenue growth as other firms in other industries. After all, not many people will actually seek out and pay for healthcare services that they do not need. This results in the stocks of these companies not being run up as much during a strong market. Thus, they should also not fall as much during a correction.

We can actually see this. This chart compares the SPDR S&P 500 index fund to the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) over the past month. As we can see, the U.S. Healthcare ETF has held up much better.

Source: Fidelity Investments

This alone would make a very good case for holding healthcare stocks as protection against a market downturn, but the fact that the forward fundamentals for healthcare are also quite good makes a secondary argument.

As I discussed in a previous article, one factor that should prove positive for the healthcare industry over the coming years is the aging of the Baby Boomer generation. The 74 million members in this generation are currently aged 53 to 72 years old, which means that the oldest members of the generation will celebrate their eightieth birthday within the next decade, with the remainder following over the next twenty years. As a general rule, an individual's consumption of healthcare services begins to increase dramatically once they surpass their eightieth birthday. Therefore, we will almost certainly see growth from healthcare companies going forward.

About The Fund

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end fund managed by Tekla Capital Management, a fund management company that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. The fund has the stated goal of delivering capital appreciation by investing in companies in the healthcare industry believed to have significant potential for above-average long-term growth. The fund has certainly had success at meeting this goal as it has returned an average of 12.96% annually on its NAV over the past ten years:

Source: Tekla Capital Management

This is generally better than the long-term average annual returns of the S&P 500, which should certainly catch the attention of investors. Admittedly, HQH has delivered this performance by investing heavily in biotechnology companies, which are generally considered to be riskier than many other companies in the healthcare industry. As we can see here, 62.9% of the fund's portfolio currently consists of biotechnology companies. It also has another 17.4% invested in traditional pharmaceutical companies:

Source: Tekla Capital Management

Fortunately though, much of the fund's biotechnology exposure is through some of the world's largest companies in the space. This helps to provide a certain degree of safety to investors in the fund since it is far less likely that one of these companies will run into financial problems than a small, specialized company.

Source: Tekla Capital Management

As many readers are no doubt aware, I dislike seeing any individual holding in a fund have more than a 5% weighting. Here we can see four such companies, all four of which are biotechnology firms. The reason why I dislike seeing any position with a large weighting is that it can expose the fund as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Basically, if any one of these firms runs into a problem that adversely affects the stock price, it will have an outsized impact on the portfolio's value. Fortunately though, we do see that none of these four large positions are dramatically over 5% of the fund's total assets.

Distributions

One of the main reasons why investors purchase closed-end funds is the relatively high yields that they tend to pay out. HQH is not really an exception to this as it has yielded 9.15% over the past year. However, unlike many funds, HQH pays a distribution that tends to vary from quarter to quarter:

Source: Tekla Capital Management

One of the reasons for this is that the fund has a managed distribution policy in that it pays out 2% of its net assets every quarter to its shareholders. Thus, the distribution will vary somewhat based on the overall performance of the fund. It is also worth noting that unlike most funds, it will distribute new shares to the shareholders instead of cash. This may have some implications on the taxation of the distribution and investors may wish to consult their tax advisors about this.

Valuation

As is always the case, we want to make sure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolio. This is because overpaying for an asset is a sure way to generate sub-optimal returns. In the case of a closed-end fund like HQH, the most common way to value it is by using net asset value, which is the market value of all of the assets in the fund's portfolio minus any outstanding debt. Ideally, we want to purchase a fund when it is trading for less than its net asset value as this means that we are essentially acquiring the assets in the fund for less than it is actually worth. As of October 22, 2018 (the latest date for which information was available as of the time of writing), HQH had a net asset value of $23.57 per share and traded hands at $21.21 per share. Therefore, the fund is currently trading at a fairly appealing 10.01% discount to net asset value.

Conclusion

In conclusion, healthcare stocks can be a good place to seek shelter in a turbulent market. This is at least partly due to the defensive nature of the sector. One way to play this is by investing in Tekla Healthcare Investors, which aims to generate capital gains to investors by purchasing companies in the sector. It has generally been successful at this and currently trades at a discount so may be worth considering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.