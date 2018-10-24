Twist Bioscience Aims For $75 Million IPO

Given its customer growth trajectory, the IPO may be of interest to long-term hold, growth-oriented, life science investors.

TWST's customer base is growing quickly, but the firm is still far from operational profitability.

The firm provides a range of synthetic DNA services to organizations in numerous industries.

Twist Bioscience has filed proposed terms for the sale of its common stock in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Twist Bioscience (TWST) intends to raise gross proceeds of $75 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides high-throughput, low-cost gene synthesis services.

TWST could be a strong growth opportunity based on its customer growth trajectory, but the firm is still far away from profitability, so the IPO would be only for long-term investors.

Company and Technology

San Francisco, California,-based Twist Biosciences was founded in 2013 to utilize a new silicon-based method of gene synthesis in combination with proprietary software, scalable commercialization infrastructure, and an e-commerce platform to provide fast and cheap gene synthesis to research specialists.

Management is headed by Founder, Director and CEO Emily M. Leproust, who has previously served in various positions at Agilent (A), most recently as its Director, Applications and Chemistry R&D.

Twist has developed a proprietary method of gene synthesis by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. This allows for scalable, high-quality gene synthesis at low cost, enabling the company to commercialize its services at a significantly lower price point than competitors.

In April 2016, Twist Bioscience launched the first application of their platform, synthetic genes and high diversity collections of oligonucleotides (oligo pools).

In February 2018, the company launched a comprehensive sample preparation kit for next-generation sequencing that leverages its platform to precisely synthesize oligo pools and uniformly amplify the desired target DNA segments, considerably improving the accuracy of the downstream sequencing analysis.

The company’s e-commerce platform allows customers to design, validate, and place on-demand orders of customized DNA online.

Investors in Twist Bioscience include Biomatics Capital partners, Bay City Capital, Reinet Investment S.C.A., FIS, KANGMEI Group, 3W Partners, NFT Investors, Ditch Plains Capital Management, Asset Management Ventures, and Dentsu Ventures. (Source: VentureDeal Database)

Customer Acquisition

The company leverages a multi-channel strategy comprised of a direct sales force targeting synthetic DNA customers, a direct sales force focusing on the NGS market and an e-commerce platform.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been decreasing substantially as the firm has scaled its operations and increased revenue, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 1H 2018 179.2% 2017 242.0% 2016 805.4%

(Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge)

Twist claims a total of 539 customers served during the nine months ended June 30, 2018, with major customer Ginkgo Bioworks accounting for 32% of its total revenues during the period.

A breakdown of its customer base is shown below:

Industrial chemicals - 56%

Academic - 25%

Healthcare - 17%

Agriculture - 2%

Market and Competition

According to a 2014 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global synthetic biology market is projected to reach $38.7 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 44.2% during the period between 2014 and 2020. The company operates mainly in the synthetic DNA market, a sub-segment of the synthetic biology market.

The main factors driving market growth are the assistance from government and private organizations, a rising number of entities conducting research and declining cost of DNA sequencing and synthesizing.

DNA synthesis represents the largest segment of synthetic biology and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 57.8% during the forecast period.

Major competitors that provide or are developing DNA synthesis solutions include:

BASF (BAS.DE)

Gen9

Algenol Biofuels

Codexis (CDXS)

Dupont (DPT.PA)

Butamax Advanced Biofuels

Financial Performance

TWST’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in topline revenue

Negative gross profit

Negative gross margin

High and increasing use of cash in operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: Twist Bio S-1/A)

Total Revenue

Nine months ended June 30, 2018: $17 million, 133.1% increase vs. prior

FYE 2017: $10.8 million, 4.7x vs. prior

FYE 2016: $2.3 million

Gross Profit

Nine months ended June 30, 2018: ($6.1 million) gross loss

FYE 2017: ($13.3 million) gross loss

FYE 2016: ($7.2 million) gross loss

Gross Margin

Nine months ended June 30, 2018: Negative

FYE 2017: Negative

FYE 2016: Negative

Cash Flow from Operations

Nine months ended June 30, 2018: ($49.4 million) cash used in operations

FYE 2017: ($51.3 million) cash used in operations

FYE 2016: ($38.6 million) cash used in operations

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $90.9 million in cash and $26.9 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the nine months ended June 30, 2018, was negative ($57.9 million).

IPO Details

TWST intends to raise $75 million in gross proceeds from the sale of 5 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share in an IPO, not including customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $30 million in the aggregate at the IPO price or 40% of the proposed IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $316 million.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Approximately $15 million to $20 million to improve and update our platform and core technologies by investing in equipment, expanding our research and development capabilities and establishing new (and scalable) operation facilities; Approximately $15 million to $18 million to expand our sales and marketing capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia, including approximately $2 million to $3 million to establish our sales and marketing capabilities in China; Approximately $12 million to $14 million to continue to expand in the pharmaceutical biologics drug discovery and DNA data storage markets; Approximately $5 million to $10 million to establish our operations in China; and Any proceeds not applied to the foregoing will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Cowen, Allen & Company, and Baird.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics for the firm:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $399,149,865 Enterprise Value $316,185,865 Price/Sales 19.48 EV / Revenue 15.43 EV / EBITDA -4.69 Earnings Per Share -$2.50 Total Debt To Equity 0.28 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 18.79% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $15.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$66,906,000

(Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge)

As a reference, TWST’s clearest public comparable would be Codexis (CDXS). Below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Codexis (CDXS) Twist Bio (TWST) Variance Price/Sales 13.42 19.48 45.2% EV / Revenue 11.92 15.43 29.5% EV / EBITDA -45.86 -4.69 -89.8% Earnings Per Share -0.36 -$2.50 594.1%

(Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge)

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 30, 2018.

