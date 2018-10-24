Canadian Home Prices Likely To Follow Sales Lower

A secular confluence of factors - peak debt, unaffordable prices, rising rates, tighter lending, reduced foreign flows, insufficient saving rates and aging boomers looking to downsize - are all finally working to dramatically reduce Canadian home sales from peak mania in 2017. Prices should continue to follow with a lag, and history suggests that these trends could continue for a decade and more. No one should be surprised.

Sales of luxury homes in two of Canada's most expensive cities fell this year, as the high-end real estate market continued to feel the impact of foreign buyers taxes.

Realty brokerage Re/Max says sales of single-detached homes priced from $1 million to $2 million fell 35 percent from a year ago in both Toronto and Vancouver.

According to the annual report, released Tuesday, sales of single-detached homes in the $2-million-to-$3-million range were down 50 percent in Toronto and 22 percent in Vancouver. See Luxury home sales drop 35% in Toronto and Vancouver