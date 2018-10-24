Check Point Q3 Earnings: Once Again, Above Expectations

Management keeps on ramping up sales and marketing to support growth.

Once again, Check Point (CHKP) reported Q3 results above the mid-range of the guidance. But the company is still growing slower than the security market.

Thus, as announced before, the company keeps on ramping up its sales and marketing expenses to try to catch-up with aggressive competitors like Palo Alto (PANW) and Fortinet (FTNT).

Besides the small acquisition of Dome9 in the multi-cloud security area, there is nothing new during this quarter. The company keeps on executing its strategy while still generating impressive operating and net margins.

The stock price still fairly values the company at a PER ex-cash of about 16.8.

Image source: methodshop via Pixabay

Ramping up sales and marketing

The company announced Q3 results above expectations. Revenue and deferred revenue grew by 4% and 11% compared to last year.

Source: Q3 2018 press release

Yet, in a security market growing at a CAGR of about 8%, the revenue growth of 4% implies Check Point is still losing some market share. And taking into account the Q4 guidance, the revenue growth is slowing down in 2018 compared to the previous years.

Source: author, based on company reports

The products segment is still declining. This trend is due to the growth of the subscription businesses for security solutions.

Despite higher revenue, the company recorded a lower cost of revenue. But the operating margin dropped from 55% to 53% because of higher selling and marketing expenses during Q3 2018 to support growth.

Management has announced this strategy during Q1 2018:

We have elevated the level of our marketing activities and will continue to do so. Yet this task of changing the behavior of our productive sales force takes time. We're asking them to learn new sales techniques, reach much higher in the organization and learn new tactics in approaching new customers and opportunities. At the same time, we continue to hire new salespeople to augment our coverage where needed.

- Gil Shwed, CEO

Source: conference call Q1 2018

But with sales and marketing representing 26.4% of revenue, the company is still spending a much lower part of its revenue compared to Palo Alto and Fortinet. These companies spend more than 40% of their revenue on sales and marketing expenses to gain market share at a high pace.

Management stated:

We continue to invest in our sales force and marketing efforts. The full effects of these will be reflected naturally in the next quarters.

- Tal Payne, CFO and COO

Source: Q3 2018 earnings call

And the 11% growth of deferred revenue indicates the revenue would keep on increasing during the next few quarters.

The stock price fairly values the company

With the mid-range of the Q4 revenue guidance, I estimate the net income for 2018 at about $799 million. Management mentioned that tariffs won't have any impact.

Source: author, based on company reports

Management also indicated the Dome9 acquisition would not have a meaningful impact on Q4 revenue. For the estimation of the net income, I ignore the $175 million one-time costs related to the acquisition. I also prefer to take into account a tax rate of 18% instead of the 10%-12% range provided in the guidance to better reflect the real earnings potential.

Thus, the valuation does not change compared to the last quarter.

Source: author, based on company reports

The EV/Sales ratio above 7 is high. But with an impressive net margin above 40% and with an important cash position, the PE ratio ex-cash amounts to 16.8.

Considering the slow growth profile in a security market that is growing at about 8% per year, the company is fairly valued.

Conclusion

Check Point reported better Q3 results than expected. And the company acquired Dome9 to reinforce its presence in the multi-cloud security area.

Due to its slower growth compared to the security market, the company is still losing market share. Management indicated the sales and marketing expenses would continue to generate revenue growth.

With a PE ratio of 16.8, the stock price reflects the slow growth and the high margins the company generates.

