Is Americas Silver Getting A Badly Mismanaged Treasure?

Americas Silver (USAS) - Pershing Gold (PGLC) All Share Merger

Spread: 7%. Expected closing: Q1 2019

A nano cap mining deal. Pershing Gold is being acquired by Americas Silver and is subject to majority of Pershing and Americas Silver shareholder approval + 75% shareholder holding preferred stock of Pershing voting for the transaction. The deal has received unanimous approval of the boards of both companies + a major shareholder of Pershing Barry Honig, who holds about 30% of common and 87% preferred stock has entered into a voting agreement in favor of the deal. Merger consideration: 0.715 USAS/share.

This merger has some questionable nuances, however in my opinion USAS might be using the timing to get a promising asset at a bargain price.

Some fundamentals of this deal have been nicely reviewed here.

Major red flags

The are two main problems with this deal first one being Pershing’s management. It has lagged with the very promising Relief Canyon project that had to be restarted back in 2014. Since 2014, all the company has done was drilling here and there and their biggest achievement is completed PFS (preliminary feasibility study) this year. Despite that, the company has raised about $90m in six years, which is 8 times more than was required for this project.

Another thing is Pershing’s former chairman and member of the board Barry Honig, who on top of his multiple previous concerning issues has been recently charged by SEC for manipulating the market of three companies (Pershing is not one of them). Acquisition was announced only a few weeks after SEC allegations and Honig has already decided to unconditionally vote for the transaction. For many years Honig has been buying PGLC quite aggressively, but the average price he paid this and last year averaged at way over $2, in 2016 - over $3.5. PGLC has been in a downtrend for a number of years, so when the current transaction value is only about $1.64/share (relatively close to all time low), it is puzzling why would he be so willing to sell now. Despite that, he probably understands that in Pershing's hands Relief Canyon is a dead project and if he does not get rid of his stake now, he might not get a better chance.

On the other hand...

Despite that, I think that in this situation these red flags might become the catalysts for the deal to actually close. First of all, most of USAS management and BoD come from Barrick Gold, so their credibility is somewhat secured. It might be that this timing with Mr. Honig charges is actually what they want to help them get Pershing at the price close to all time low. After all, Relief Canyon has very promising statistics of NPV at $154m and IRR of 71% (even though it fell off considerably from 2016 NPV of $189m and IRR of 108%) at the gold price of $1200. It is expected to have an annual production of 91 koz/year with AISC of $800. Pro forma ownership will be: 64% for USAS and 36% for PGLC, whereas in regards to reserves PGLC is going to bring 635 koz of gold (51 Moz silver equivalent) compared to 95 Moz of USAS. So they are diluting themselves by 36% for the assets, which will make up 35% of the combined reserves. This does not look so great, however a major part of USAS’ portfolio currently consist of base metals, whereas the acquisition will pour substantially more precious metals into portfolio (from 23% to 61%). Relative analysis of EV/Reserves (USAS $1.59m/Moz Ag vs. $0.83m/Moz Ag of PGLC) also strongly suggests that Americas Silver is not overpaying.

From the PGLC side, the approval is almost secured with Barry Honig’s vote alone. Additional votes is not a problem, as PGLC shareholders should be seriously fed up with the value dilution they’ve experienced in the recent years and should welcome the change with open arms. Additionally this is the opportunity to completely separate themselves from Barry Honig.

USAS shareholder approval will be more difficult as still the target company has credibility issues.

Take Away

Major red flags of Pershing’s management competency and ex-chairman alarming background. However USAS management’s experience indicates that they should know what they are doing and I think they are using this timing to get a terribly mismanaged yet promising project.

Borrow fee is 4%. Both stocks are illiquid, so patience is required to get a substantial position.

Downside to pre-announcement is 18%.

