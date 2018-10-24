Sirius XM Reports Several Records In Most Recent Quarter

Sirius XM (SIRI) reported its Q3 earnings on October 25th, and on top of a profit of $0.07 per share, the company had several records within the quarter. The satellite radio provider appears to be marching along and increasing its pace. Among the positive items of the quarter were:

298,000 net new self-pay subscribers in the quarter.

Third-quarter revenue of $1.5 billion, a new quarterly record.

Net income grows 24% to $343 million in the quarter; diluted EPS climbs to $0.07.

Record adjusted EBITDA of $589 million drives adjusted EBITDA margin over 40% for first time.

Company increases 2018 guidance for self-pay subscribers, revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

The revenue of $1.5 billion represented an increase of 6% versus the prior-year period, while the net income of $343 million represents 24% growth over $276 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA grew 7% in the third quarter of 2018 to a quarterly record of $589 million, while operating cash flow and free cash flow in the third quarter of 2018 decreased (32)% and (34)%, respectively, to $352 million and $288 million, due to the previously announced one-time lump sum payment of $150 million to resolve all outstanding statutory license claims for sound recordings.

Sirius XM added 298,000 net new self-pay subscribers in Q3 to end the period with approximately 28.5 million self-pay subscribers. Self pay monthly churn was stable at 1.8%. Total net additions in the third quarter were 198,000, resulting in approximately 33.7 million Sirius XM subscribers at quarter-end. Average revenue per subscriber finished the quarter at $13.48.

Within the press release and quarterly call, the proposed acquisition of Pandora (P) was lightly touched upon. The notification for the HSR review was submitted on Thursday, October 18, 2018, while the "go shop" period allowing Pandora to seek alternative offers expired on October 24th. This means that there are no other offers for Pandora that are being considered. Sirius XM indicates that it expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2019. If everything goes through, the world's largest audio entertainment company will be created.

Simple Explanation Of How The HSR Review Works

In simple terms, the HSR review is a mechanism where the government gets an opportunity to review a proposed transaction, and if there are concerns, raise them and get them addressed. When the companies each file their review material (which happened on October 18th), the review clock starts. That clock lasts for 30 calendar days. If the 30 days pass without the reviews having any questions, then the transaction can simply move forward as there was no objection. If the reviewers have questions, they are typically delivered on the last day of the review and the clock stops until such time that the companies can submit answers to those questions for consideration.

At this juncture, the clock expires on November 17th of 2018. With that being a Saturday, we might be able to anticipate a press release as early as Monday, November 19th. Should that day come and pass without a press release, it is a pretty safe assumption that there were questions submitted that the companies need to address. This sets up a possible binary event for investors to consider. It is a fairly safe assumption that the deal will pass muster, so investors in the know on the timing of that announcement have a trader's advantage over those that do not know. In the meantime, there could be trading plays in both Sirius XM as well as Pandora over the next 4 weeks.

2018 Guidance

The company increased its 2018 guidance for self-pay net subscriber additions, revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Sirius XM's guidance for 2018 free cash flow remains unchanged. The company's increased full-year 2018 guidance is as follows:

Self-pay net subscriber additions of approximately 1.275 million,

Revenue of approximately $5.725 billion,

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.2 billion, and

Free cash flow of approximately $1.5 billion.

Share Buybacks

Sirius XM is in an already approved share buyback program. The company has invested substantial capital into the repurchase of its own shares. During Q3, Sirius XM spent $334 million to buy back about 48 million shares of its own stock. In addition to that, the company spent about $50 million in dividends. This means that in the latest quarter, Sirius XM returned about $384 million to its shareholders.

There are a myriad of numbers for investors to consider. Seeing the conversion rate of trial subscriptions in cars drop to 39% was one item I note. While it is simply a point lower than the 40% that the company has been reporting, seeing a '3 handle' on conversions is something to keep an eye on. A possible saving grace is that with smart speaker deals and the adding of Pandora into the fold may make the product much more attractive to a wider swath of consumers. This metric will be a key metric as this company works through 2019.

Is Sirius XM A Value Proposition Or A Trader's Play Now?

In my opinion, Sirius XM is a little bit of both. The company retreated from a high of about $7.70 per share to a bit above $6 per share. Some analysts have price targets of $8 or more on the equity. That represents potential value. Meanwhile, the emergence of a binary event relating to the Pandora deal could be a great trading opportunity, while a healthy smart speaker deal could be a big benefit to both value seekers and active traders as well. In simple terms, the downside risk to Sirius XM seems quite limited, while upside potential can deliver a stock price that is 25% to 35% higher without hurting one's head trying to figure out the possibilities. This company having a slight sell-off into the $5s could be a great chance for both long-term and short-term players. The company is executing well, is still buying back its own shares, is in the midst of becoming bigger yet more nimble with Pandora in the fold, and could be poised to finally see some action on the Liberty Media (LSXMA) front in the next 12 months or so. Simply stated, there is a lot going on right with this company. Take advantage of the dips, because the story of Sirius XM will have new chapters in 2019. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI, LSXMA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.