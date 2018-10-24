What Is First Bitcoin Capital Corp?

Financial statements are only provided on an annual basis, which complicates timely research.

Company sentiment has reached one star out of five from the Motley Fool CAPS investing community.

First Bitcoin Capital Corp. comes up as an IT Service Management Company when Googled, however they look much more like a shell company holding a basket of lifeless cryptocurrency projects.

Introduction

The First Bitcoin Capital Corp. (OTC:BITCF) appears to be a complete train wreck. Half of their projects don't even work, and a rating of 1/5 stars by the Caps community is generous in my opinion.

Assets

Let's look at the assets. What do you expect to find here for a company with a market cap of $31.7M?

BITCF owns 5 million shares of SinglePoint Inc (OTCQB:SING), which it purchased for $150,000 in "WEED" coins. At the end of 2017, this investment was worth $500,000, but as of today it's back to the original purchase price.

Based on what I've seen so far, I thought I would look into SING and see what came up. Is the current price justified? It turns out they do have function apps on iTunes and the Google Play store, and they do have high ratings. However, if SING's latest 10-Q was an actor in Rob Zombie's latest low-budget horror film, it wouldn't need make-up to fit in with the rest of the living dead.

Here's a company with an accumulated shareholder's deficit of over $61M, that managed to lose another million in the first six months of the year.

SING's Balance Sheet

SING's balance sheet it laughable at best. They list total assets of $989,601, but over $800k of that comes from Goodwill and Intangibles. Let's dig in a bit further.

What exactly are these WEED tokens? I've never heard of them, and they're not listed on Coinmarketcap, or Eidoo.

But, I did find this:

Extrapolating the value of a single WEED token, we find that $346,000 / 1,000,000 (the amount they claim the tokens are worth, divided by the number of tokens they have) gives us a price of $0.346 per token. If this is indeed the token in question, then the implied market cap of this token would be $0.346 * 1,000,000,000 = $346,000,000 (the price of a single unit times the total supply of 1B). Wow, a token worth $346M that's not listed on any exchange, strange indeed...

Actually, I did discover a single exchange that allows trading of WEED, Cryptopia. However, this exchange is in the process of delisting it.

Back to BITCF

BITCF held several actual cryptoassets as of 12/2017. Let's see what their value is today. Keep in mind, this is assuming they still have all these coins ten months later, which may be a stretch.

BITCF apparently owns 1,000,000,000 KiloCoins (KLC-USD), which they value at cost of $398k USD. At first glance, this might seem like a great investment, because KiloCoins are now trading at $0.03 each, making them now "worth" around $30M USD, right? Wrong!

In the last 24 hours there have been exactly $39.74 of this coin exchanged. That's right, a token with an implied market cap of $317M (Total Supply 10,025,186,872KLC * $0.03 each) has trade volume of less than $40 per day!

In fact, this coin has even been delisted on Coinmarketcap.com.

BITCF Projects

BITCF has a number of exciting projects listed on their website.

BITCF Project 1

The first of which is CoinQX... which is down for maintenance.

BITCF Project 2

Ok, let's check out the second one. Probably just a fluke, right? The next project is Phizzurp, a website apparently built for a deceased Call of Duty gamer. I thought I might hop in the chat room and just chat with people about how the project is going now that Phizzurp has passed on.

Hmm, I don't get it. There's nobody in the chat room. What is this project?

I certainly don't want to sound insensitive towards Phizzurp, or his friends; but I just don't see how a project that's no longer active should be listed on the projects page of Bitcoin First Capital Inc. If this project is no longer active, why is it listed here? I tried going to the merchandise section to support Phizzurp, but apparently that doesn't exist. What can you do?

BITCF Project 3

The third project is a cryptocurrency exchange allowing hundreds of tokens to be traded with each other, cool! Except, there is no exchange. There's only this page, which is nearly devoid of information.

The token XOM does exist on the OMNI layer, but that's not saying much. Without being listed somewhere, and without having a functioning exchange, the token is worthless.

Summary

I started this research because someone asked me about First Bitcoin Corp, they wanted me to look into it. I said in the beginning that this company was a train wreck, but now I see even that is being too nice.

Many assets on the books probably have a true value of zero. If you own this company, you might want to reconsider your position.

One last thought

The CoinQX exchange says they're listed with FinCEN as an MSB (money service business).

But, when I try to look this company up on the FinCEN site, I come up blank.

Maybe I did something wrong here, but I can't seem to locate this company's record in the FinCEN database. Maybe it's lapsed? If you know anything about this, please comment in the section below.

Final recap

BITCF buys shares in SING using WEED tokens. WEED tokens are likely worthless. SING has drained $61M from investors over its life and lost $1,000,000 in the last six months. BITCF owns 1,000,000,000 KiloCoins. KiloCoins are probably worthless. BITCF's assets are mostly made up of goodwill and tokens worth practically nothing. BITCF has a projects page. The first "project" is "down for maintenance." The second "project" is a site for a gamer. The third "project" is basically a piece of paper, which prompts you to email them - that's the exchange. CoinQX, the first project lists an MSB number, but that number appears to be no longer valid (or I made a mistake, please inform me if I did).

Cheers,

Hans

