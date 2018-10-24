Trivago: Core Problems Still Persistent, Despite Profitability Shift

Revenue per qualified referral has stabilized, but the number of qualified referrals is still dropping.

It's too early to be bullish on Trivago just yet, however, as revenues are still in decline.

Investors seized on Trivago's return to profitability, as Trivago generated €10.1 million of net income in the quarter (versus a -€7.7 million loss in the prior year).

Shares of Trivago leaped 20% after posting strong Q3 results, the first winning quarter for Trivago in a while.

Trivago's (TRVG) third quarter marks the first time since last summer that the stock has arrested its free fall. Buoyed by strong results, particularly on the bottom line, investors have bid up shares of Trivago by nearly 20%, the stock's best one-day performance in recent memory.

TRVG data by YCharts

Of course, Trivago's recent reaction could very well be a dead cat bounce for a company that has lost about 80% of its value since last year. In my view, it's far too early to be bullish on a company whose fundamentals have been rapidly souring over the past year.

In particular, Trivago still hasn't quite recovered from the industry shift from OTAs like Expedia (EXPE) and Priceline (BKNG) moving away from third-party affiliates like Trivago. As a result of this shift, Trivago's "qualified referral" count - on which Trivago generates the lion's share of its revenue - is still shrinking. It's great if Trivago can generate near-term profitability, but from a long-term point of view, these profits will evaporate if referral counts continue to slide. At some point, it becomes impossible to profit from a shrinking customer base.

Trivago remains a high-risk stock whose catalysts skew more broadly to the downside. Amid the recent market pullback, there are far better beat-down rebound stocks to invest in.

Ad spend optimization

Trivago focused the bulk of its efforts in the third quarter on "optimizing" its advertising spend, the consummation of a promise Trivago's management made during the last quarter.

As most investors know, Trivago dumps a large portion of its revenues into sales and marketing - even this quarter, after these so-called optimization efforts, Trivago still spent €204.2 million, or 80% of its revenues, on sales and marketing (down, however, by 26% y/y and a prior spend of 95% of revenues).

The business model for Trivago had been very simple - spend lots of cash on TV and web ads to lure customers into Trivago's travel search engine, then collect a fee when these customers become "qualified referrals" by clicking through to partner sites like Expedia. Trivago collects the profit on the difference. The issue over the past year, however, was that high ad spending was unable to combat both traffic declines and drops in revenue per qualified referral (which, as we'll discuss next, are still weak) as partners spend less on traffic sourced via Trivago.

Figure 1. Trivago ad spend changes

Source: Trivago investor relations

Trivago comments on the following in its earnings release:

"In the third quarter of 2018, our profitability improved substantially compared to the same period in 2017 as we reduced our Advertising Spend to adapt to the changing dynamics on our marketplace. These reductions were implemented across all segments, and were reflected in reduced brand marketing expenditure and increased return on investment targets for our performance marketing campaigns. While these measures improved our profitability, they also led to a reduction in traffic to our platform attributable to all marketing channels and accordingly resulted in a reduction in the number of Qualified Referrals."

In my view, the improvement in profitability barely makes up for the decline in traffic.

RPQR flat while qualified referrals continue to dip

As can be expected in times of advertising cutback (a similar scenario is playing out at Blue Apron (APRN), the embattled meal kit startup), Trivago's qualified referral counts continued to fall this quarter.

Figure 2. Trivago qualified referrals by geography

Source: Trivago investor relations

Total qualified referrals fell by 12% y/y in the quarter to 189.1 million, marked by especially steep declines in the Americas and Europe. The company attributed the decline in both geographies, unsurprisingly, to a reduction of advertising spending. In addition, note that this decline is steeper than the -10% y/y dip in qualified referrals last quarter.

The one saving grace here is that revenue per qualified referral held flat this quarter, versus a -13% y/y decline last quarter. Trivago had promised to focus on "higher-quality" traffic, as in, those that yield more referral fees, and the stabilization in RPQR is a reflection of that.

Figure 3. Trivago RPQR

Source: Trivago investor relations

In the past, Trivago's situation was the opposite: while qualified referral growth held steady, it was RPQR that was in free fall. However, the growth in qualified referrals at the time had made up for the slide in RPQR, and Trivago was still able to post positive revenue growth. Now, however, Trivago's loss of referrals is leading to a constant bleeding of revenues.

Here's a look at the company's full Q3 results below:

Figure 4. Trivago 4Q18 results

Source: Trivago investor relations

Revenues fell -12% y/y to €253.7 million, mirroring the drop in qualified referrals. The one good note here is that last quarter, revenues had fallen by -21% y/y - so at least the stabilization in RPQR is helping to staunch the deterioration of Trivago's revenue base. Still, until these numbers return to positive (as recently as last summer, Trivago grew in the double digits and could be counted among "high-growth" internet stocks), it's difficult to be truly bullish on this company's recovery.

As previously mentioned, the key highlight from this quarter was not traffic or revenue growth, but expense reductions:

Figure 5. Trivago operating expense detail

Source: Trivago investor relations

The fifteen-point, ~€70 million cut in sales and marketing expenses made up the majority of the progress on the expense front. Note, however, that general and administrative spending saw a disappointing 2-point increase to €12.7 million, which the company attributed to a jump in professional services and legal fees.

Still, the net ~€65 million in expense reductions were enough to combat the loss of ~€35 million in revenues, and as a result, Trivago returned to a small profit of €10.1 million, versus a loss of -€7.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Trivago's preferred profit metric, adjusted EBITDA, also saw a return to positive €26.6 million, versus a loss of -€7.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 6. Trivago adjusted EBITDA bridge

Source: Trivago investor relations

How should investors react?

Here's my take on the quarter: don't get too excited just yet. Trivago still remains a stock to avoid during a scary period of revenue and traffic decline. As with other companies like Twitter (TWTR), a temporary spike in profitability may lead to a quick burst in optimism, but Trivago's underlying issues aren't solved. The company is still struggling to adapt to a cutback in OTA spending on third-party platforms, and it must strive to grow a high-quality traffic base with a dramatically reduced advertising budget. In my view, this is an uphill battle for Trivago. Investors are better off investing elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.