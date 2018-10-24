Market Volatility Bulletin:  Take Your Pick

Market Intro

CNBC: 3:27 PM EST

Risk taking in assets such as US equity (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) has not proven to be a good wager this October. In the grand scheme of things, the drawdown is still fairly mild, about 9% off the highs put in last month.

Earnings reports (BA) have not assuaged investors for long, and in some cases have worsened sentiment (CAT, MMM).

Sector SPDR

Recall that the jitters initiated a few weeks ago in response to higher Treasury rates (IEF, TLT, AGG). Over the last week or so, however, the drawdown has punished growth stocks (VUG) such as the tech (XLK) and communications (XLC) as opposed to rate sensitive sectors like utilities (XLU) or real estate (XLRE).

Large intraday swings, particularly those that strike overnight, have in my opinion added to investor wariness. It will be difficult to get anything like a sustainable bounce until the overnight markets behave with more stability.

Thoughts on Volatility

The S&P is on the cusp of a correction, about half way to a full blown “bear market”, which is traditionally measured as 20% off a high. It is worth remembering that US investors are not alone: international equity (ACWX) is in the doghouse as well. Volatility has really gotten its footing, and we’ll need some real catalyst for change in order for it to reverse lower.

Two lessons here: one boils down to reading news feeds, with explanations stating why markets are on the move. First, nobody knows for sure, though sometimes it is easier to surmise.

Secondly, I personally believe that a big reason we’ve seen so much action of late is that there is a confluence of factors that collectively are causing investors to tremble, or at the very least recalculate their estimates of appropriate growth rates and/or risk premia.

The Pat Hennessy quote (24 hours old) still holds so far as it concerns vol itself. We all know that the markets went on to give back Tuesday’s big bounce, but that’s why vol and gamma is so valuable (as he mentions) at present.

Bear in mind that the VIX complex has been behaving like a fine-tuned machine over the past couple weeks (please do let me know if you disagree, reader: I’d be very interested to your view on the matter).

Term Structure

My take on this, Hiro, is that the market is becoming more unpredictable, in a two-sided fashion. Consider that just over the past couple weeks, we’ve had some major recoveries and upswings, both on an intraday and an interday basis.

Skew measures OTM put implied volatility relative to OTM call volatility. For a few months there, we saw some of the highest skew readings on record. Over the last couple weeks, we’re getting a good sense as to why that is.

That said, the reduced skew readings today, coupled with higher vol, indicate that investors are willing to pay up for optionality, but have a more favorable view to the prospects of large positive swings. In light of both “recent” history (basically June 2012 through the present), that prognosis makes a lot of sense.

Spot VIX is printing over 25. I’m going to update what I believe a reasonable trade range on the index is over the next week from 20 to 32. Notice that those boundaries are pretty well in keeping with HV20 (after today, anyway) and VIX9D.

That means that, while VX futures have been remarkably relaxed about the recent developments, I believe there’s some upward drift in the cards (VXX, UVXY). I think short vol (SVXY) can be good for a trade here, but I don’t think one should overstay his or her welcome in such a position at present.

To be clear, I think that short vol is in the current environment what long vol has been for much of 2018 and basically all of 2017: rent it, but don’t own it.

Conclusion

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long timeframe, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.