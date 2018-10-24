Still A Sell On Kinaxis

On the downside, the industry is highly competitive with low barriers to entry. Also, young companies may be able to create a better software for clients, competing against the old chips in this field.

On the upside, Kinaxis has an above-average customer satisfaction. Additionally, being the recipient of the CEdMA Innovation Award would attract the attention of potential customers, driving revenue growth subsequently.

Beside inventory turnover and asset turnover ratios, other metrics and customer satisfaction also are factors to measure SCM performance and attract customers, respectively.

We are concerned about the likelihood for Kinaxis to meet the consensus high expectation, which has led to its high valuation.

With a 1.1% market share in revenue for 2017, Kinaxis is ranked among the top 10 players in the Supply Chain Management (SCM) providers industry.

Based on our valuation, we arrived at a US$38.00 one-year price target for Kinaxis (OTCPK:KXSCF). We are concerned about if Kinaxis is able to sustain a high revenue growth rate, which leads to its high valuation. Kinaxis’ price is driven by its competitiveness in the SCM software market and its growth potential, but how they can achieve it (or not) is worth an analysis, and we are trying to forecast the possibilities here.

Capability of scaling business globally

To recap, Kinaxis’ RapidResponse deploys machine learning as its strategy to help business unify global visibility, simulation and concurrent planning. The selling point of RapidResponse is the “self-healing” strategy and concurrent planning.

According to Gartner and Allied Market Research, Kinaxis is among the top 10 SCM software providers in the world. As shown in the graph below, the top 5 companies occupy ~50% of the global market share, while the remaining are divided by the rest. With the exception of the duopoly between SAP (SAP) and Oracle (ORCL), the space is very competitive.

Exhibit 1. Worldwide SCM revenue market share 2017

Source: Gartner, Gartner Says Worldwide Supply Chain Management Software Revenue Grew 13.9 Percent in 2017

Kinaxis’ US$133 million merely contributed 1.1% to the total worldwide market revenue of US$12.2 billion in 2017. Its 15% revenue growth is largely due to the contracts with some of the big customers like Nissan (OTCPK:NSANF), Ford (F), and Santen (OTCPK:SNPHY).

Exhibit 2. Revenue Growth from 2016 to 2017 of Top 5 Players, DSGX and KXSCF.

Source: Allied Market Research, https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/supply-chain-management-software-market

Rather than competing in the crowded SCM space in North America, Kinaxis is expanding its presence in Europe and Asia. We think this approach is logical, but also deviates from what makes SCM software successful, which is the company’s capability to collect data.

Exhibit 3. Some of KXSCF biggest customers

Big customer Customer Since Qualcomm (US) (QCOM) September 2017 Samsung (Korea) (OTC:SSNLF) July 2016 (terminated in August 2017) Ford (US) (F) April 2017 Santen (Japan) (OTCPK:SNPHY) June 2017 Nissan (Japan) (OTCPK:NSANY) July 2017 Toyota (Japan) (TM) January 2018 Olympus (Japan) (OTCPK:OCPNY) January 2018 Pulmuone (korea) April 2018 Volvo (Europe) (OTCPK:VOLVF) May 2018 BASF (Europe) (OTCQX:BASFY) June 2018

Source: Company's filings, press releases, and earnings call



Thus far, Kinaxis has eight data centers across the world, including two in Canada, one in Europe, one in the U.S., and four in Asia (with two in Japan and two in Korea). Based on the proportionality between its data center locations and its business goal, we believe that either Kinaxis is too conservative in fully expanding aboard, or its North American operation is not performing to expectations. The latter assumption will be a detriment to its software quality, which is covered in our second point below.

Alert to high growth potential

Kinaxis’ ratios have been historically valued at a higher position compared to its peers due to its potential to grow its customer base. Although occupying ~1.1% market share in 2017, its 2017 revenue growth rate of 15% results in one of the highest growth in the industry.

Its higher multiples were justified by its growth potential compared to its peers. However, we expect its multiples to drop closer to its peers’ level if its growth target is not met due to its ability to attract new customers or renew existing contracts. To help forecast whether the contracts will be renewed, we analyze the SCM performance of some of its biggest customers after using Kinaxis’ RapidResponse.

Exhibit 4. Inventory Turnover and asset turnover ratios of Ford, Nissan, Toyota, Santen and Olympus.

Source: Companies' filings

Based on the financial statements, we struggled to quantify the benefit that Kinaxis would bring to the table for its customers. These ratios indicate that there's no overall improvement for customers using Kinaxis’ RapidResponse. Although inventory turnover and asset turnover ratios are the most common indicators to measure the company’s SCM efficiency, there are definitely more metrics to justify a SCM performance, such as perfect order measurement, customer order cycle time, fill rate, supply chain cycle time, freight cost per unit, inventory velocity, etc. We further dissect Samsung’s case which was a Kinaxis customer from July 2016 to August 2017. It does not appear to have significant improvement regarding these two ratios except the first quarter.

Exhibit 5. Inventory turnover and asset turnover ratios of Samsung

Source: Company's filings

With a gloom of uncertainty on how Kinaxis is able to enhance a company’s SCM, we project a lower revenue growth rate on Kinaxis in the next five years, which will lead to the decline of its relatively high multiples. More to be covered in the Valuation section.

Exhibit 6. Revenue forecast and growth rate

Source: Company's filings and own estimates

What may challenge my ideas

High competition in the space with low barrier of new entrants

There may be customer loyalty in the SCM space like Qualcomm, which has been a Kinaxis customer since 2007. However, the turnover rate in the space is high, especially in the cloud-based area. Corporations try out new SCM products and switch to other software providers to seek new opportunities in case of non-satisfaction.

Some of the most popular SCM software that are listed on Software Advice and Gartner also are developed by young software firms. Microsoft Dynamics 365, Halo BI, and IBM Watson are some of the youngest companies to gradually take up market share in this space.

Exhibit 7. Competitors information

Source: Software Advice, Crunchbase and companies' websites

The space is highly competitive and software providers are easily substituted by competitors. This is reflected in our bear case scenario on Kinaxis’ ability to retain customers while expanding.

What may boost the stock price - catalysts

Expanding presence in Japan

Unlike many other countries, the business culture in Japan is more traditional and less likely to change. The handshake between Kinaxis and some of the largest organizations in Japan such as Toyota, Nissan, ASICS (OTCPK:ASCCY), Olympus, Santen, etc., implies long-lasting business partners for both parties. We are confident that Kinaxis is able to build its customer base in Japan when they have the support from these behemoths.

Other SCM metrics and above-average customer satisfaction to drive customer growth

As mentioned, there are more metrics than just inventory turnover and asset turnover ratios, which are available on the financial statements, to justify a company’s SCM performance. Regardless of the insignificant improvement of our preliminary test, RapidResponse may help the business succeed in other categories such as order measurement, customer order cycle time, fill rate, supply chain cycle time, freight cost per unit, inventory velocity, etc. Furthermore, Kinaxis customer satisfaction is reported above average as referenced by Gartner’s Supply Chain Planning report. This may give Kinaxis an edge to attract more customers to use the product, continuing to maintain its competitive position in the industry.

The Customer Education Management Association (CEdMA) Innovation Award

Kinaxis recently won the CEdMA Innovation Award for its Knowledge Network, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to curate expert-developed content and provide faster and more efficient approaches to solve their supply chain problems. Regardless of the actual impact of the product as the newly launched service is still in its early days, we believe it will attract the attention of potential customers, leading to higher opportunities of acquiring more customers.

The bull case scenario reflects our positive view on Kinaxis growing its customer base, with the planned focus on Europe and Asia.

Valuation

Based on our DCF analysis and relative valuation, our 12-month price target for Kinaxis is US$38.00, below the consensus average price of US$60.00, with a Sell recommendation.

Exhibit 8. KXSCF football field

Source: Own estimates

Relative Valuation

We first approach the relative valuation to find ranges of EV/sales, EV/adjusted EBIT, EV/adjusted EBITDA multiples and P/E ratio. We pay close attention to the fundamentals of the peer group, including their QoQ revenue growth, gross margin, EBITDA margin, net margin, ROA and ROE. Overall, we observe that Kinaxis sits between the average and the 75th quartile of its peers.

Exhibit 9. Competitor comparison on revenue growth, margins, returns and ratios

Source: Own estimates

However, its multiples are valued among the highest of its peers.

Exhibit 10. Competitors multiples comparison

Source: Own estimates

We believe Kinaxis sits in the upper end regarding the growth potential among its peers. To normalize the valuation, we calculate its ranges by stretching from the lower of median and average to the 75th quartile of those of its peers.

Exhibit 11: KXSCF reference range

Source: Own estimates

Exhibit 12: WACC calculation

Source: Company's filings, U.S. Department of the Treasury, Kenneth R. French Data Library, Professor Aswath Damodaran’s website, and Yahoo Finance

WACC Calculation

The WACC we calculated is 11.61%. Risk-free rate is the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield curve as of Oct 19, 2018. For equity risk premium, we add a 10.08% SMB and a -10.27% HML on top of a 20.05% for the last 12 months Rm-Rf.

DCF Analysis

We use the range of 25.5x to 27.5x EBITDA multiple to arrive at its price, which is derived from the lower of median and average, and the 75th quartile of its peers, reflecting our higher expectation of its growth competitively. Based on our perspectives on risks and catalysts, we project its bear and bull case scenarios accordingly.

Exhibit 13: DCF analysis

Source: Own estimates

In conclusion, we are thrilled with Kinaxis' concurrent planning approach to tackle business SCM problems. The SCM market is growing and there are tremendous opportunities for software providers in this field. Further, consensus has high expectations for the company's growth, which is a plus for the company and has been reflected in its high multiples. However, not only we are conservative about its competitiveness with some of the largest companies, but we are concerned about new entrants due to the nature of the low barriers to entry in the industry. Thus, we forecast the multiples to gravitate to the range between median and 75th quartile of its peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.