Why Intel Still Scores A 22% Upside

By Michael Marcus

The world’s largest manufacturer of semiconductor chips, Intel Corporation (INTC), today is swimming against a powerful undertow. In the early ‘90s, with the boom in personal computers and then laptops, the company switched its focus from memory chips to microprocessors, and today is the main global supplier of processor chips.

This doesn’t mean that Intel is a perfect stock buy. There have been problems aplenty plaguing it.

The company has been involved in numerous legal actions over the last decade, ranging from patent infringements to anti-trust suits to fair trade complaints, and has even been named as a peripheral player in a current fight between Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

This year, however, Intel’s problems have been piling up. In January, news broke of the Meltdown and Spectre security breaches, indicating that 20 years’ worth of Intel chips were vulnerable. While the company reacted with commendable speed – releasing patches to address the problem and took verifying the safety of current production lines – it was still a debacle.

Just as the security problems were fading from the news cycle, however, CEO Brian Krzanich resigned his post, citing personal violations of his company’s anti-fraternization policy. While the matter involved a consensual relationship rather than scandal, it still took a major toll on Intel’s leadership, and the company is still under the leadership of an interim CEO.

The leadership vacuum could not have come at a worse time for Intel, as major problems in the production lines have come to light. The company was supposed to release its new generation of 10nm CPU chips two years ago, but announced in July that the new chips will not be ready until the holidays - next year.

In a related blow, Intel had to admit last month that there is a serious shortage of the current-generation 14nm chips, stemming from efforts to switch production to the delayed successor version. Intel is now the difficult position of not being able to meet customer demand in Q4, while also not being able to meet its own promises on the new technology.

All of this explains why INTC’s share price was over $56 on June 1, but is only $44 today, and why the analyst consensus on the stock is a ‘Hold.’ Legal issues, security breaches, turmoil at the top, and shortfalls in production and deliveries – these are not happy places for any company, least of all the major supplier of CPU chips in the personal computer market.

Stronger than it looks

It’s too easy to get lost in the bad news. Just remember that Intel maintains a robust upside of 22%, with an average target of $53 compared to the $44 current share price. James Moore (Track Record & Ratings) of Morgan Stanley cited the legal issues and leadership crisis when he identified several important questions for the company and its shareholders: “Which of Intel's core competencies should the company build around; how to balance a focus on the core processor business and adjacencies versus expanding the scope of the business; and what is the right level of R&D and capital spending?”

One of the company’s recent ‘Buy’ ratings came from Craig Ellis (Track Record & Ratings) of B. Riley FBR. He gave Intel a $63 target price on October 1 – well after this year’s string of bad news had become common knowledge.

Summing up, Intel is still dealing with fallout from Meltdown and Spectre, but dealing with it successfully. The leadership crisis is ongoing, but the board of directors is actively seeking a new chief, and the Interim CEO, Robert Swan, had served as CFO and is seen as competent. The biggest issues facing the company are the delay in the next gen 10nm chips and the production bottlenecks in the current 14nm chips. The company has promised the new chips will be ready next year – will they deliver? They have also promised that the current chip versions will be delivered – again, will they come through?

If Intel can answer both of those questions in the affirmative, the rest will take care of itself. The company has major strengths to fall back on: $56.3B in annual sales, making it the world’s top manufacturer and distributor of semiconductor chips, and its willingness to face the problems and work for solutions. Both may justify the 22% average upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.