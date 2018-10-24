Not So Common Fixed-Income Preview

In this article, I'll review the less popular fixed-income securities, sorted into several categories: floored preferred stocks, third parties, trust preferred stocks, and the Preferred Units, including those with K-1. This makes a total of 86 securities, half of which are part of the biggest ETF for fixed-income securities: the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF).

As we can see in the chart below, despite the fact that just 17% of PFF's market capitalization is consisted by the aforementioned securities, which corresponds to 15% of the fund's holdings, we are talking for almost $2.5B in general. As for the third party trust securities, they are no part of any of top 5 fixed-income ETFs' holdings (PFF, PGF, PGX, PSK, and VRP).

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all preferred stocks by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

Source: Tradingview.com

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Source: Tradingview.com

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Source: Tradingview.com

The most essential thing for fixed-income investors for the past month is TNX climbing back to a fresh 7-year high, caused by the Fed, which increased its Funds Rate by another 0.25% during the September meeting and its projection for another 0.25% rate hike in December. The TNX has reached 3.25% after the unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in 49 years, which has resulted in increasing pressure over the fixed-income investor, as we can see in the second chart. As for the equity markets, the two main equity indexes, The Dow and S&P 500, have lost more than 5 percent this month as investors fretted over rising interest rates.

The Review

1. Floating-Rate Preferred Stocks

This group of preferred stocks pays the higher of a spread above LIBOR and sets a minimum nominal yield. Their current yield is their yield to worst and if they trade below their redemption price, they have some extra value in their sleeping long-term call option on the LIBOR. Currently, almost all of the $25 par floating rate preferred stocks pay a fixed dividend because LIBOR is still too low to trigger their floating nature (the current 3-month LIBOR is sitting at its 10-year high at a rate of 2.47719%). An exception makes SLMBP, BML-G, and BML-H. Here you can see their current yields and at what percentage of par they trade:

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

Later, I found a lot of arbitrage opportunities in this type of security. After looking at the charts above in the article, I don't find the 4.20-4.30% current yield of the "cheapest" of these preferred stocks to be as bad as it sounds, especially after they pay a qualified dividend. The big risk with these securities is that they are the lowest nominal yielders, and in a rising alternative yields environment without their built-in LIBOR call option able to compensate, they have the highest duration and ironically enough are hit the hardest.

How have they moved for the last month?

Source: Author's database

For a clearer view, I've excluded USB-A as it has a par value of $1000.

2. Third Parties ("TRuPS")

The Third Party Trust Preferred Securities - TRuPS - are actually debt instruments masquerading as a stock. A company creates a trust and issues a bond to that trust. The trust then issues TRuPS to the public, backed by the interest income the trust receives from the bond.

2.1 Floating

Source: Author's database

The only good thing about these is that they are term securities and will eventually go to their par value after 16 years (GJO after 12).

2.2 Fixed

Source: Author's database

2.3 The full list:

Source: Author's database

How have they moved for the last month?

Source: Author's database

Absolutely all third parties are negative for the past month.

3. Trust Preferred Stocks (also known as hybrid securities)

The difference between the ordinary preferred stocks and the trust preferred stocks is that the second offer a company the advantage of paying tax-deductible interest on the debt securities of the trust while they are somehow able to ignore the existence of the trust's debt on their balance sheet. Another important thing here is that the trust preferred's debentures generally rank senior to the company's traditional preferred stocks.

3.1 Call Risk, YTC < 0

Source: Author's database

3.2 No call risk:

Source: Author's database

The full list:

Source: Author's database

3.3 One-month change:

Source: Author's database

Dillard's Capital Trust I 7.50% Capital Securities (NYSE: DDT) is slowly going back to normal after the massive buying during the July Rebalancing (the rebalancing of the iShares Preferred Stock Index). Still, there is a call risk, and you need 2 dividend payments before going in the money. For comparison, at its highs, the dividend payments needed were 8.

Source: Tradingview.com

4. Preferred Units

4.1 Fixed rate

Source: Author's database

For a better view, SPLP-A and TOO-A are excluded from this chart, as they have a 182% and a 352% Yield-to-Call, respectively.

The list:

Source: Author's database

4.2 Fixed-to-Floating

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

The full list:

Source: Author's database

4.3 Floating-to-Fixed

Also, there is one issue that currently pays a floating dividend rate and after 7 years, if it does not get redeemed, it will pay a fixed dividend rate: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Series C Floating-to-Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Convertible Preferred Units (NASDAQ: LMRKN).

Source: Author's spreadsheet

LMRKN pays a floating dividend rate of the 3-month LIBOR rate plus 4.698% and has a minimum protection clause of 7%. With the current rate of the 3-month LIBOR, its current Nominal Yield is 7.18%. With the price of $22.80, this means it has a Current Yield of 7.87% and Yield-to-Call of 9.16%.

4.4 K-1 Only

The chart below contains all preferred units with Schedule K-1 with non-suspended distribution by their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

Furthermore, for a better idea, SPLP-A is also excluded from this chart because of its 182% Yield-to-Call.

4.5 One month change

Source: Author's database

Here, also there aren't exceptions from the general rule, as almost all preferred units have been down for the past month.

5. Ex-Dividend Dates For The Next Month:

Which of the aforementioned securities are ex-dividend until the end of November. The date given is predicted on the base of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor that practices the dividend capture strategy.

6. A Look At The Recent Redemptions

Source: Author's spreadsheet

After Legacy Reserve (LGCY) completed the reorganization of the company and become a C-Corp, LGCYO and LGCYP were converted into common shares of the new company. Since then, there aren't any new redemptions.

7. A Look At Recent IPOs:

The last 2 Series of preferred units issued for the past month are DCP-C and DLNG-B.

DCP Midstream LP 7.95% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NYSE: DCP-C):

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Dynagas LNG Partners LP 8.75% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (DLNG-B):

Source: Author's spreadsheet

At this point, DLNG-B is still trading on the Grey market under the temporary symbol DGAGF.

Conclusion

This is how our small world of these not so common fixed-income securities look at the end of October. I want to remind you that the rebalancing results for the S&P Preferred Stock Index were announced on October 5, 2018, and the changes are effective since the open of trading on Monday, October 21, 2018. As a very good trade, I find the Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE: TOO) preferred units TOO-A and TOO-B. After a massive selling of TOO-A, due to the fact that it is a deletion from the S&P preferred stock index (NASDAQ: PFF), an arbitrage opportunity opens.

Source: Author's software.

I trade it as I've established a long position in TOO-A and completed the pair, as I've taken some TOO-B short as a hedge. More in-depth information for the pair trade can be found in the "Teekay Offshore Partners: An Arbitrage Opportunity In The Preferred Shares" article.

I'll present these reviews at the start of every month. All of these layouts are also available in our database. We are trying to improve our review of the stocks and bonds we trade on every new article we publish. Feel free to comment, and if you have any suggestions, they are welcome!

Note: Some figures and charts are as of October 21, 2018.

