Review Of CEFs That Follow The Broad Market

Over the past few weeks, we saw an increased volatility and a little correction in the broad market. We will carefully examine if the current environment will allow us to participate in any arbitrage or directional opportunities. In this article, we will review most of the funds that hold equities and especially those who have exposure to the U.S. market.

The Benchmark

The rising treasury yields sparked a turmoil in the financial markets. Most of the market participants showed concerns that the faster rising interest rates will have a negative impact on the economy, affecting the companies. What is more, the earnings season would have had a more positive impact on the market if these concerns and the FED hawkish speech were not disclosed during the week. Over the past week, the price of the benchmark, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) rose by 0.02% but is still 5.53% down for October.

The News

The news this week did not indicate any significant volatility on the price of the underlying fund.

1. Highest Z-Score

We use the Z-Score to find statistically undervalued or overpriced funds in the sector. If the value of Z-Score is negative, it signals a "buy" opportunity. Conversely, if you are looking for a "sell" candidate, you should be interested in a positive Z-Score value. We use a one-year basis to see how many times the current discount deviates from its mean for that period.

From the table above, we can see that there are some good candidates for short trades.

2. Lowest Z-Score

We can see from the table below that there are some buy opportunities based on statistics. However, each one of them should be carefully considered. We have different situations for every one of them as some are still trading at a premium but far below their average Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM), Cornerstone Total Return Fund (CRF). Moreover, we had a dividend cut in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (HTY) which continues to sell and the reason is probably due to tax selling at the end of the financial year.

3. 5-year Annualized Return on NAV

The aim of the below ranking is to show us the funds that follow the broad market with the highest yields based on the net asset value. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "long" candidates.

4. Highest Premium

As we can see from the table above, there are no longer high premiums for most of the funds as the recent drop in the markets and rising Treasury yields led to a sell-off in most of them. However, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) is currently trading at the highest premium. It covers various sectors but has only 55% exposure in US equities. The second best candidate, Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (IRR) is mostly invested in the Oil & Gas sector allocating 83% of its exposure in U.S. equities.

5. Biggest Discount

The recent sell-off in the market gave us an opportunity to buy plenty of funds on discount compared to their NAV. However, the potential funds with the biggest discounts give very low distribution rates as one should expect.

6. Highest Distribution Rate

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price.

The leaders here (CLM) and (CRF) are the ones with the highest distribution rate well above their peers. We are closely monitoring them, as they continue to sell and their premiums are falling. Once, everything calms the funds will probably be a good buy. There is a recent article on this topic that caught our attention, and there is also a very interesting discussion in the comments section of the article. Statistically speaking, we view these funds as buy candidates.

7. Highest Effective Leverage

Looking into that section, we can clearly see that there are some funds that use high leverage. In the environment of rising interest rates, this should not be underestimated and should be included in your research if you decide to buy/short any of the funds.

Conclusion

We can conclude that most of the funds, trading at previously higher premiums are selling off. In this kind of environment, we should be extremely careful in order to take a long position in any of the funds. We are particularly watching (CLM) and (CRF) if they continue to sell, as we might get them at attractive levels from a statistical point of view.

Note: This article was originally published on 10/21/2018, and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

