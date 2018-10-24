Tesla Q3 Smashes Expectations

After the bell on Tuesday, electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) reported its third quarter results which can be seen in this shareholder letter. While analyst estimates may have not exactly matched reality going into the report, expectations were certainly high as the company multiple times guaranteed GAAP profitability and positive free cash flow. Tesla definitely met its goals for the period, sending shares higher in the after hours session.

Q3 results:

Analyst revenue estimates never made sense to me for the quarter. If we look at Yahoo Finance street estimates page, the average estimate was for $6.3 billion. That included a low number of $5.21 billion, which likely was really out of date. After $4 billion in Q2 2018 revenues, there was no way Tesla would come in that low given the number of deliveries in the quarter unless selling prices were substantially below what they should have been. That's why my model detailed yesterday was well above this.

On the top line, Tesla was almost spot on to my model, with revenues of $6.824 billion just below my $6.838 billion. Automotive revenues were a little below my estimate thanks to lower leasing revenue, offset a little by stronger service revenue. Tesla also did not record as many ZEV sales as I expected, but $52 million in that area is no chump change.

The massive surprise game on the bottom line, with GAAP diluted EPS of $1.82. This was as a result of Model 3 margins coming in well above estimates at more than 20% (guidance was 15%), although some may wonder if this was due to shortcuts which is why quality hasn't been very high. The company also cut operating expenses by 5% excluding restructuring, although you have to wonder if R&D cuts will hurt future product timelines. One negative here is that losses for non-controllable interest came in at more than $56 million, where management had guided them to be flat around $25 million. This boosted EPS by about 18.5 cents.

Forward-looking guidance:

The shareholder letter only says that Model 3 production and deliveries should continue to increase in Q4 over Q3, but no number was given, while Model S and X guidance remains on track. Model 3 margins are forecast to remain stable, while S/X margins decline slightly thanks to tariffs. The company is expecting a hit of $50 million across these three vehicles due to tariffs. All other guidance aspects were mainly expected, like lower solar volumes during the colder seasons and higher operating expenses as the company further expands its infrastructure. Cash is expected to be flat, even though the $230 million in notes due will be repaid.

Balance sheet and cash flow update:

The company finished Q3 with almost $3 billion in cash, an increase of more than $730 million. However, total debt did also rise by more than $160 million. As many were expecting, accrued liabilities and accounts payable jumped by another $740 million, while accounts receivable jumped by $585 million. Tesla said the AR jump was due to the calendar, but it also is possible that the company did have a large fleet deal to a rental car company, something I've discussed previously, and thus payment was after the quarter ended.

Customer deposits declined by more than $36 million as the company worked through its Model 3 backlog. Management confirmed that it did pay back the $82.5 million in bonds due to Elon Musk and another insider that were due in August. Finally, short-term deferred revenue actually declined, despite the massive rise in deliveries, so I'm wondering if Tesla recognized some autopilot or self-driving revenues during the quarter.

Other important information to consider:

As I pointed out in my most recent article on Tesla, things are looking a little tougher for the company in 2019. Not only are major tax breaks winding down in the US and Netherlands, but CPO inventory has more than tripled in the past month. We also seen a surge in LIBOR rates to new multi-year highs, which will impact Tesla's debt moving forward, and as detailed on Wednesday, Consumer Reports removed its recommendation on the Model S.

(Source: CR article, seen here)

Of course, Tesla also threw a couple of statements into the shareholder letter that did raise my eyebrows a bit. First, producing in China is now part of the plan to reduce Model 3 affordability, especially in that market thanks to local production, which is odd considering management had previously guided to deliver the $35,000 vehicle in November 2017. Also, the company talked about the Model 3 rear wheel drive version only being 3% heavier than its gas counterparts. Considering the vehicle it uses for its gas savings most matches the BMW 320i from 2017, the Model 3 curb weight of 3,838 pounds is a lot higher than the BMW at 3,295 pounds.

Tesla also posted a chart showing how S/X margins have dramatically improved since 2015 despite delivering a much lower mix of Performance versions. The chart is misleading in the sense that in the back half of 2015 and for most of 2016, the company was significantly production constrained on the X due its very slow ramp, so of course margins were going to be very low. It will be interesting to see if Tesla can maintain those margins next year as competition rises and the US tax credit winds down.

Final thoughts:

Tesla shares are up nearly 10% in the after-hours session as the company smashed expectations on the bottom line. Revenues were about as I expected, beating street estimates that just didn't make sense. While the balance sheet improved, bills will be coming due eventually, so the working capital deficit of more than $1.85 billion will need to come down. I'm sure management will be pumping its chest out a bit on the conference call, but let's not forget that Tesla had a great Q3 period two years earlier and things went downhill from there. This was a great quarter, and now it is up to Tesla to sustain it.

Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.