Chart Of The Day: Materials Haven't Seen A Higher Relative Value For 16 Years

1 out of every 2 stocks belonging to the materials sector is trading at its 52-week low.

17.6% of the stocks in the S&P 500 are trading at 52-week lows.

It was quite a reversal for equities on October 23, 2018, with growth (QQQ, IVW, IWO) and large caps (DIA, SPY) outpacing value (VLU, IVE, IWN) and small caps (IWM, IWV).

After losing more than 500 points early in the day, the Dow Jones ETF managed to close high enough to avoid breaking the longest streak in its history. The DIA has closed above the 200-DMA for 663 trading days and counting.

17.6% of stocks in the S&P 500 - more than 1 out of 6 - hit 52-week lows on 10/23/2018. The last time that percentage was that high was in February 2016.

Among those sectors that got hit the most there is one topping the list like no other: Materials (XLB). One out of every two (or 50% of the) stocks belonging to this sector is now trading at its 52-week low! The last time this happened? August 2015.

The financial sector (XLF) appears to be second-worst and you can find more color about it here (part I) and here (part II).

The US Materials sector ETF (XLB) is now down 13% YTD and 18% off its January high.

Moreover, the ratio of the materials sector (XLB) to the S&P 500 (SPY) just hit a 16-year low. Putting it differently, you have to go back to 2002 in order to find more relative value in materials than you can find now.

A buying opportunity? I guess this goes to the "Things That Make You Go 'Hmmm'" category...

