AT&T: Don't Overreact

The 6.5% dividend yield remains intact due to a large subscriber base that generates billions in quarterly free cash flows beyond the dividend payout.

AT&T (NYSE:T) might have disappointed the market with some weak Q3 subscriber numbers, but investors should be cautioned against overreacting to earnings for one quarter. The wireless and media giant has a vast subscriber base already throwing off billions in cash flows supporting the large 6.5% dividend yield. My base case for $40 isn't altered by these results and the overreaction of the market sending the stock down to $30.

Image Source: AT&T wireless website

Massive Subscriber Base

The market wants subscriber growth, but a company the size of AT&T already has a massive subscriber base generating billions in cash flows each and every quarter. The stock doesn't necessarily need new subs to reward shareholders.

AT&T now has 150.3 million wireless subscribers. The market will focus on the fact that postpaid subs peaked last Q4, but the story is going to increasingly move towards growth in connected devices, which has grown by 9.2 million devices this year. As well, the wireless giant is positioning for the launch of 5G, so one should be cautious when focusing too much on this last quarter.

Source: AT&T Q3'18 Investor Briefing

The video sub numbers were even worse. AT&T didn't even provide the normal chart for this segment, highlighting the vast weakness. The company saw video subs plunge by nearly 300,000 due to a huge 346,000 loss in linear video subs, with limited offset by growth in DirecTV Now subs. Still, AT&T ended Q3 with 25.2 million total video subscribers.

Here is where the disconnect and confusion exists with the quarterly numbers. The company missed EPS numbers by wide margins, yet it proclaimed customers were allowed to roll off promotional discounts.

The business unit had horrible margins. EBITDA margins dipped to 21.0% from 21.4% last year, and would've fallen to 18.7% if not for the implementation of the new accounting standard.

A better explanation is needed for why reducing discounted customers hit margins.

Focus On Cash Flows

The inclusion of Time Warner numbers and the new accounting standards makes the comparison of quarterly financials very difficult. The WarnerMedia business appeared to have good numbers, while the DirecTV business was very weak.

The confusing part is that AT&T virtually maintained all prior EPS and cash flow targets for the year with only one quarter left. The company still expects EPS in the $3.50 range with free cash flow of $21 billion.

Source: AT&T Q3'18 Investor Briefing

The amount only includes about half a year of Time Warner results in the numbers. The Q3 cash flow numbers show the cash flow machine of the new company. AT&T generated $12.4 billion in operating cash flow and only spent $6.5 billion in capital expenditures, leaving a large amount of cash to pay dividends and pay down debt.

Source: AT&T Q3'18 Investor Briefing

The other numbers were highly confusing, but one can't ignore that the company throws off plenty of cash to pay the ~$3.63 billion in quarterly dividends, based on 7.3 billion shares outstanding. Due to the stock weakness, the dividend yield hasn't been this high since right after the financial crisis. With the current level of cash flows, a higher dividend yield doesn't appear logical.

T data by YCharts

Ironically, the yield quickly shrank along with the launch of 4G back in 2011. Though AT&T isn't as focused on wireless alone anymore, the 5G launch during 2019 will provide a similar opportunity for the company.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the company is already generating billions in quarterly free cash flows before most of the $2.5 billion in merger synergies kick into the financials. The inclusion of a major acquisition in quarterly numbers can sometimes cause confusion in the quarterly numbers, as appears the case here.

The market should be comforted that AT&T didn't adjust financial targets for 2018 after what analysts considered as a large $0.04 miss in the quarterly results. The base case for $40 remains intact, as the company should still boost EPS next year due to the merger and the stock is exceptionally cheap with a 6.5% dividend yield and trading at only 8.5x forward EPS estimates.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.