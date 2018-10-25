U.S. Silica: Adding On The Dip

I remain cautiously upbeat on the back of the modest valuation, as investors should brace themselves for some volatility.

The EP Minerals deal, which ought to bring diversification, has done so to some extent, but has caused debt overhang issues as well.

U.S. Silica (SLCA) managed to shock the market by reporting soft third-quarter results, even weaker than investors had been anticipating, given the recent declines in the stock price observed already. The weakness came despite resilient oil prices as budgets are running empty soon this year.

The third-quarter results reveal that the "second" boom in sand might be over, or at least is temporarily halted as revenues were down on a sequential basis and further weakness could be seen in the current quarter. Nonetheless, management claims that the outlook for 2019 is brighter, yet those remain predictions with credibility of management being low, given recent comments made on the third quarter.

Nonetheless, investing is about perceived value in relation to price and while leverage overhang remains, I am aggressively averaging down here.

The Numbers

U.S. Silica reported a 23% increase in sales on an annual basis, yet revenues were down by a percent on a sequential basis to $423 million. Revenues were mostly steady thanks to higher volumes, with tons sold actually up 7% on a sequential basis, indicating quite severe pricing pressure. This resulted in EBITDA falling from $123 million to $105 million on a sequential basis, which is bad enough as it is, as the company aimed to buy some diversification by creating a specialty product business with the purchase of EP Minerals in a deal which closed in May.

The core oil & gas sands business reported a 7% fall in sales despite a 10% increase in tons sold (both on a sequential basis). The industrial and specialty product business did see revenues increase by 17% to $120 million despite a small increase in volumes.

On the bottom line Silica earned just $6 million or $0.08 per share for the quarter, that is based on GAAP accounting. Adjusted earnings hit $0.44 per share as the main reason for the discrepancy relates to plant capacity expansion expense which cannot be capitalised, as well as M&A charges related to the EP Minerals transaction.

About That Leverage Position

Remember that U.S. Silica operates in a highly cyclical industry and to combat the cyclicality of the core oil and gas business, the company has been making diversification moves. This move and elevated capital spending have boosted leverage quite a bit. In fact, total debt stands at $1.27 billion, for a net debt load of $925 million.

With adjusted EBITDA having fallen to $105 million for the quarter, the annualised leverage ratio has increased to 2.2 times, still not a great concern yet, although it should be monitored closely, especially as the fourth quarter could become even weaker.

That is important as cash flow conversion remains an issue with capital spending pegged at $350 million this year. In comparison, D&A charges run at just $150 million on an annualised pace based on the third-quarter results, for net cash investment outflows of $200 million. That amounts to little over $0.50 per share which is actually greater than current earnings, even the adjusted earnings version.

About The Softness

The company attributes the softness to 2018 budgets being exhausted, putting pressure on spot prices, as a substantial part of sand deliveries are on longer term contracts. CEO Mr. Shinn was upbeat on the outlook for the oil and gas business in 2019, believing current pricing issues are transitory as oil prices are firm and budgets should improve in 2019. Shinn furthermore believes that oil production could rise further into next year, while some non-profitable sand production will be shut down and idled.

That sounds bullish, but remember that management has done itself a disfavour after failing to reach goals for this year as well, with past comments now looking way too ambitious, although one has to remember that this is a "new" and very cyclical industry.

I have been somewhat optimistic on Silica in the mid-twenties earlier this year and liked the strategic reason of diversification brought by EP Minerals, yet the added leverage actually has the net effect of increasing risks. To put it simply, the increase in debt overhang is a bigger concern than nearly 100% reliance on a highly cyclical industry.

That situation has now played out unfortunately, that of the debt overhang becoming real, yet provides opportunities to double down in my eyes. Leverage remains the risk although the company has quite a lot of liquidity, remains profitable, has a stable industrial and specialty chemicals business and generally supportive oil price environment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLCA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.