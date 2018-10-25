McDonald's Can Go Up To $200 - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/24/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, October 24.

Bullish Calls

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG): There is nothing wrong with the stock and it's going down along with the entire group due to selloff pressure. Hold the stock and ride through the weakness.

Apple Hospitality (NYSE:APLE): It's a solid REIT with a good yield.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU): The stock got an upgrade and Cramer thinks they will have a good quarter.

Bearish Call

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB): Their execution is inconsistent. Buy McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) instead which can go to $200.

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up