Approach Resources: Hindered By High Fixed Costs

The Southern Midland Basin doesn't have as strong economics as the top-tier parts of the Permian, but Approach Resources can still be competitive if its G&A and interest costs per BOE are significantly reduced.

Relatively high debt levels are constraining its ability to increase production and drive down the per BOE impact of those fixed costs.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) is a Permian pure-play producer with operations in the Southern Midland Basin. A significant portion of the company is owned by the Wilks family, which owns approximately 48% of its common shares and 70% ($60 million) of its unsecured senior notes. Approach has been significantly hampered by high fixed costs relative to the level of production. These fixed costs include cash G&A and interest costs. The company's high leverage levels are also impeding its ability to spend enough to increase production significantly and reduce the size of its G&A and interest costs as a percentage of revenues.

Operations

Approach's operations are located in the Southern Midland Basin and have a relatively low oil content (28% oil, 34% NGLs, 38% natural gas based on 2018 guidance). The Southern Midland Basin was considered relatively fringe before, but productivity gains and lower cost inflation have reportedly brought the breakeven point for the Southern Midland Basin within $10 of the better parts of the Permian.

Generally though, Approach's 700 MBOE type curve for a $4.4 million well cost isn't that strong given the low oil content of its production. The economics are much improved compared to 2014 and should be able to produce decent returns at $60 oil. However, a company like Alta Mesa has a 650 MBOE type curve with a $3.8 million well cost. The overall production is slightly lower, but the higher oil percentage more than offsets the effect of lower overall production on total production value.

Approach has 150,000 net acres in the Southern Midland Basin, and its reserves have a PV-10 of $521 million at 2017 SEC prices ($51 oil and $2.99 natural gas) or $582 million at 2017 year-end NYMEX strip prices.

At current strip prices (which involve higher oil prices and slightly lower natural gas prices), the company's reserves may have a PV-10 in the $650+ million to $700 million range.

2018 Outlook

Approach Resources receives WTI Cushing prices for its oil (less a fixed transportation fee), so it has avoided the WTI Midland differential issues that at least temporarily pushed realised prices down towards $50 per barrel for many Permian producers.

The company should also benefit from generally stronger NGL prices in the second half of the year, which is important given that around 34% of its production is NGLs. On the other hand, 38% of its production is natural gas, and that has been affected by a substantial WAHA differential.

Thus, with production of roughly 11,900 BOEPD and approximately $68 WTI Cushing oil and $3 Henry Hub natural gas, Approach is expected to generate around $130 million in oil and gas revenue during 2018.

Approach's hedges are expected to have negative $10 million in value during 2018, as it has the majority of its oil and NGL production hedged at lower-than-market prices. The company also has the majority of its natural gas production hedged, but doesn't have WAHA basis differential hedges, which is the issue affecting its realised price for natural gas.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 1,200,000 $65.00 $78 NGLs 1,500,000 $23.50 $35 Natural Gas 9,900,000 $1.70 $17 Hedge Value -$10 Total Revenue $120

Cash expenditures are expected to be approximately $139 million during 2018, with the largest components being capital expenditures ($60 million at guidance midpoint) and cash interest.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $22 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $11 Cash G&A $22 Cash Interest $24 Capital Expenditures $60 Total Expenses $139

This results in an estimate that Approach will burn around $19 million in cash during 2018.

Notes On Breakeven Point

Approach is only forecasting 8% oil production growth and 3% total production growth during 2018 with a $60 million capital expenditure budget, so its oil and gas price breakeven point appears fairly high. The company may have neutral cash flow (without hedges) while maintaining flat production growth at around $60 WTI oil and $3 Henry Hub natural gas (with WAHA differentials at around negative $0.30).

The relatively high breakeven point appears to be driven by cash G&A and interest costs, which are large fixed-cost items for Approach. If the company was able to significantly increase production levels, its breakeven point would come down considerably. However, the high level of debt is both preventing it from spending enough to increase production significantly, while raising the breakeven point (due to interest costs).

Cash G&A is a fairly large expense for Approach Resources on a per BOE basis, since its production isn't that high. As well, since its production has a low oil percentage, cash G&A ends up being quite high as a percentage of revenues. Approach's cash G&A is forecast to be around one-sixth of oil and gas revenues during 2018, while for the average pure-play Permian producer, cash G&A is closer to 5% of oil & gas revenues.

The company's cash interest costs are also quite high at approximately 18% of oil and gas revenues for 2018.

If Approach had around $7 million per year in cash G&A instead (on par with the average pure-play Permian producer based on percentage of revenue), and a similar amount of cash interest expense, then its unhedged breakeven point would be around $45 WTI oil and $2 Henry Hub natural gas (with WAHA differentials at around negative $0.30) instead. Alternatively, its breakeven point could also be around $50 WTI oil and $2.25 Henry Hub natural gas (with WAHA differentials of over negative $1.00).

Valuation

Approach Resources may end 2018 with approximately $395 million in debt, so theoretically, there should be a fair bit of value left for its common shares. Based on 2017 year-end strip prices, Approach's reserves have a PV-10 that is around $187 million ($1.98 per share) above its debt value. Based on current strip prices, the company's reserves may have a PV-10 that is $255+ million ($2.70+ per share) above its debt value.

An EV/EBITDA valuation approach doesn't look as good, partly due to Approach's high fixed costs. Estimated 2018 EBITDA without hedges is around $75 million, so a 6x multiple on that would put its enterprise value at around $450 million, not that much higher than its debt levels.

To be able to reduce its fixed costs and increase its production significantly, Approach probably needs to eliminate its senior notes as well as raise new money to pay down some of its credit facility. The Wilks family is a likely source of funding, but there is a risk that the debt reduction/elimination and new money transactions will be detrimental to the value of the common stock, at least in the nearer term.

Conclusion

Approach Resources is mostly stuck at the moment due to its debt/liquidity situation and high fixed costs. The company needs to increase production significantly (and reduce interest costs) in order to make its margins (as a percentage of revenue) more competitive with other producers. However, it has limited liquidity with which to increase production and a relatively high breakeven point due to its high fixed costs.

Approach likely needs to eliminate its senior notes and pay down part of its credit facility with the help of new money. The equity cap on the Wilks family's ownership in Approach Resources (as well as the change of control issues) needs to be addressed first though.

