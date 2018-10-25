PCM, Inc (PCMI) CEO Frank Khulusi on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2018 2:00 PM ET

Executives

Kim Rogers - Investor Relations

Frank Khulusi - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jay Miley - President

Brandon LaVerne - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Kara Anderson - B. Riley FBR

William Gibson - Roth Capital Partners

Kim Rogers

Thank you, Sarah. Good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today to discuss PCM's third quarter 2018 financial results. Joining me on the call today are Frank Khulusi, PCM's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jay Miley, President; and Brandon LaVerne, Chief Financial Officer. Following the prepared comments, we will open the call to your questions.

At this time, I'd like to refer to the Safe Harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. During this conference call, management may discuss financial projections, information or expectations about the Company's products or markets or otherwise make statements about the future, which statements are forward-looking and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Frank Khulusi

Frank Khulusi

Thank you, Kim. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Q3 was another fantastic quarter for PCM. I’m very pleased with our continued success in executing in our strategic areas of focus and investment. Much like we saw in the second quarter, we increased our focus on higher-margin sales such as managed services, advanced technologies, cloud and security solutions and again walked away from some non strategic low-margin volume businesses we identified as unprofitable.

As a result, we achieved our highest-ever gross margin of 16.7%, which was 170 basis points higher than the same quarter last year and 20 basis points higher than our previous record in Q2 of this year.

Our gross profit dollars, the primary volume growth metric we are focused on increased 5% while net sales, a GAAP measure which in its calculation nets down certain hardware and software maintenance and subscription sales, was impacted by a higher than anticipated additional $29 million in sales reported on a net basis.

Gross billings, a metric which neutralizes the effects of the net-downs, declined by only 1%, despite us walking away from the non-strategic low-margin volume business I mentioned earlier, as well as integrated circuit supply shortages from a major chip manufacturer due to their high demand, which shortages affected the supply of certain PCs.

We also reduced our consolidated SG&A by 7%, which combined with the 5% increase in gross profit, fueled a 601% increase in GAAP operating profit and a 53% increase in adjusted EBITDA. These improvements resulted in GAAP diluted EPS of $0.47 and non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $0.61.

Along with our increased profitability, we continued to drive operating cash flow, bucking our normal seasonal trend, by delivering an additional $15.5 million in cash from operations in the fourth quarter. This brought our total cash provided by operations for the year to $87.9 million, which helped reduce our net debt by $81.3 million since the end of 2017.

At this time, I’d like to turn the call over to our President, Jay Miley for some more specific details on the quarter, Jay?

Jay Miley

Thank you, Frank. In addition to the areas of focus as discussed and as further demonstrated in the financial results just released, we remain laser focused on optimizing our cost structure.

On a 5% increase in gross profit, our operating expenses or SG&A declined by $5.4 million or 7% and was down 11 basis points year-on-year as a percentage of net sales. We continue to invest incrementally in our U.K. business due to the start up nature of that business.

That said, when excluding the $2 million increase year-over-year associated with the U.K. business, the operating expenses in the remaining segments were down $7.4 million year-on-year or 9%.

Of that $7.4 million decrease, variable SG&A which includes commissions, credit card processing fees and warehousing pro forma costs decreased by 4% year-on-year or 550K, largely driven by intentionally walking away from some of the business that had very high variable cost relative to the gross profit realizing on our business.

The remaining $6.8 million of the $7.4 million decrease came from improvement in our fixed cost structure, which was down 11% or a 25 basis point improvement as a percentage of net sales.

In addition to the surgical focus on reducing our cost structure, we remain committed to the transformation of our business as we continue to invest in cloud, managed, end point and field services and advanced solutions in the hybrid data center and security agreements.

In fact, we continue to make sizeable investments in all of these areas, which in turn are helping us to now only sell more of a sticky higher margin services as demonstrated by our 11% increase in service sales, but also allows us to garner higher gross margins on the hardware and software that we sell alongside these services, which is clearly demonstrated by our record selling gross margin of 16.7% of net sales.

From a category perspective, as measured based on gross book revenues net of returns, software continues to be our largest category at 30% of our mix. We remain committed to evolving our partnerships with SaaS software providers and remain a leader in the cloud service provider model for our largest software publisher where we are seeing year-on-year growth and are capturing new info market share.

This category is the category most affected by the push software publishers have away from the traditional licensing models towards the subscription and cloud-based annuity software models. This puts to date manifests itself in higher gross profits across the year, but negatively impacts the quarter of transition. Despite this trend, our software category performed very well and grew 2% year-on-year.

Delivered services is now our third largest category, representing 9% of our mix and grew 11% year-on-year and has been a consistent performer for us all year long.

Networking is our fourth largest category, representing 8% of our mix and grew 25% year-on-year. And sales in OEM hardware, maintenance contracts is our fifth largest category, representing 8% of our mix and grew 8%.

Our second and fixed largest categories, the notebook and tablets category and the desktop category which represents 16% and 7% of our mix respectively was down 12% and 10% year-on-year.

The performance of these categories was impacted by three things; first, as we discussed previously, we continued to walk away from non-strategic low margin volume business which we have identified as unprofitable which impacted revenue and it’s category.

Second, integrated circuit supply shortages from a major player in our semiconductor industry hampered industry supply for finished goods in the quarter. And third, we were unable to repeat a large rollout to our large federal customer that occurred last Q3, impacted comparisons by approximately $4 million.

These three items together accounted for more than the entire decline in this category. We are honored to have received the CRM Triple Crown award for second consecutive year, which underscores the value of the investments in our core technology practices and our people as we evolve from our IT solution provider to a valuable and trusted partner and the IT decision making process for our customers.

I’d like to end by saying that I’ve never felt better than I do right now with respect to PCM’s future. I am proud of the hard work and energy the team around the world is putting in to transforming our business.

We have many things in the pipeline that I believe should allow us to continue to drive meaningful improvements in operating margins over the longer term, such as our continued journey to consolidate the number of key systems we realize today.

To that end, we have made significant progress in 2018, literally migrating thousands of customers to our new ERP platform with minimal if any business disruption, and we will continue to make progress throughout the remainder of the year. We currently expect to have the vast majority of our business transitions and new platform by July of next year. Once completed, I believe the new platform should allow us to realize overtime significant increases in sales productivity as well as several operating efficiencies with regards to how we serve our customers.

I’ll now turn the call over to Brandon LaVerne, our Chief Financial Officer who will discuss our third quarter results in more detail. Brandon?

Brandon LaVerne

Thanks, Jay. Detailed information about non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of those non-GAAP financial measures are provided in our current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC earlier today and also available on our website. As I review the results for the quarter, all comparisons will be relative to the third quarter of 2017, unless otherwise noted.

Consolidated net sales were $510.6 million, a decline of 6% or $32,7 million from last year, almost all of which or $29 million relates to an increase in sales reported on a net basis over last year.

Our Commercial net sales declined by $41.9 million driven by $17.1 million of increased in sales reported a net basis, and the impact of the other items Frank and Jay discussed previously. Our public sector segment sales declined $10.8 million which was impacted by $11.5 million of increase in sales reported on a net basis.

Gross billings net of returns for the segment actually increased despite the headwind of the large – low margin federal contract that we did not rebid on for our last [Indiscernible] in Q3 last year that continues to affect our year-over-year comparisons and the large rollouts of a different federal agency in the prior year that did not recur as Jay mentioned.

Our international businesses performed well collectively growing $20 million or 49%. Overall, our consolidated sales and services grew 11% in the quarter and grew to 9% of sales compared to 7% of sales last year.

Our top partners by billed revenues in the third quarter of 2018 were Microsoft, HP Inc., Dell, Cisco, Apple, Lenovo and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Collectively, these top seven partners represented approximately 55% of gross billed revenues.

We have said many times in the past that given the revenue recognition and cost on the net bound [ph] issues that impact our top line, that the best mechanism to measure our growth is looking at gross profit dollars which are unaffected by such revenue recognition adjustments.

I’m happy to say that despite the 6% decline in net sales, consolidated gross profit grew 5% to $85.1 million with gross margin also improving to a record 16.7% up 170 basis points. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to the shift in mix towards higher margin solutions and service sales, partially offset by the decline in vendor configuration.

The increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to the increase in sales recorded on a net basis and the increase in gross profit margin associated with the shift in mix, gross higher margin solutions and services and partially offset by the decrease in vendor consideration as a percentage of net sales.

While gross profit increased 5%, consolidated SG&A expenses decreased by 7% or $5.4 million driving significantly enhanced profitability. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in personnel cost of $2.4 million, which includes a $1 million decrease in severance costs, a decrease in restructuring charges of $2 million, which includes $900,000 of duplicate expenses associated with our terminated back office support services provided by our former service provider in Pakistan, a $700,000 decrease in M&A and related litigation costs and a $600,000 decrease in outside service costs.

Interest expense increased by $300,000 to $2.3 million due to higher variable interest rates over the prior period as well as a little higher average borrowing outstanding during the third quarter of 2018 versus the third quarter of 2017.

Income tax expense was $2.4 million or 28.5%, income taxes in Q3 reflect excess tax benefit associated with stock-based compensation offset by $300,000 associated with adjustments to 2017 tax year provisional estimates previously recorded related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Our annual effected tax rate is approximately 28.5% and we believe this is a reasonable number for the full year of 2018. As a result of the increase gross profit and reduced SG&A we’re able to deliver operating profit of $10.6 million, up from $1.5 million in the prior year.

On a non-GAAP basis adjusted EBITDA increased $5.5 million or 53% over the prior year. This drove our diluted earnings per share to $0.47 per share compared to loss of $0.06 per share last year and adjusted earnings per share increase to $0.61 from $0.27 last year.

Looking at the balance sheet and cash flow, we’ve stated at the beginning of the year that we expected an improvement in our cash flow in 2018, resulting not only from our net profits, but also from the normalization of our working capital metrics.

I’m happy to report that again in the third quarter, we continue the strength and we generated an incremental $15.5 million of operating cash flow totaling $87.9 million for the nine-month period of 2018.

In addition to the cash flow from our profits, working capital improvements for the year to-date period were driven primarily by $23 million increase in accounts payable and the $39 million reduction in inventory, but offset by only a $12 million increase in accounts receivable.

We also indicated previously that we’ll see reduction in capital expenditures which were only $3.8 million in the 2018 year to-date period compared to $14.1 million in the 2017 year to-date period. As a results our net debt decline by $81.3 million since the beginning of the year.

At this point, I’ll turn the call back over to Frank to discuss our outlook. Frank?

Frank Khulusi

Thank you, Brandon. Given our continued strong performance and solid outlook for the fourth quarter, we’re increasing our 2018 guidance for non-GAAP earnings per share to a range of $2.22 to $2.32 and increasing our gross margin guidance for the year to a range of 16.15% to 16.35%, assuming Q4 net revenue roughly in line with Q3.

This reflects our expecting focus on gross profit dollar growth while continuing to shed certain non-strategic low margin volume business during the fourth quarter. As we cycle out of non-strategic lower margin volume business, while we continue to deliver growth in our areas of strategic focus, we should in the long time be able to also drive meaningful consolidated pipeline growth.

We strongly feel that the future for PCM is very bright and we’re better positioned then every. I’m extremely grateful to our PCM team who through their hard work, dedication and unwavering commitment to our vision are making our success possible.

Sarah, we can now open the call for Q&A.

Kara Anderson with B. Riley FBR.

Kara Anderson

Hi, good afternoon.

Frank Khulusi

Hi, Kara.

Brandon LaVerne

Hi, Kara.

Kara Anderson

Hey, can you guys talk little bit about the UK business, how the ramp is going. Do you feel like you’re getting traction? And are you where you want to be at this point?

Frank Khulusi

We never satisfied with where we are at any point anywhere in the business. We’re always striving for a bigger better. We are however on balance priest considering the seasonality of the business and considering the items I talked about before. Obviously this business is new for us and we’re still learning. So what we said last quarter is that, that business tends to have a lot of public sector in it. And we anticipate that we’re going to play more and more in that starting next year because it takes a while to get on the framework and we anticipate to be able to start doing that next year.

Also from a seasonal perspective it seems to have more for Q1 strong seasonality profile similar to our Canada business. So with that in mind at this point we still have very high expectations for that business. We’re continuing to hire very opportunistically in the market and at some point next year we will be pleased with the results. I hope that’s what we’re planning for.

Kara Anderson

Okay, great. Thank you. And then just talking about sort of quarter’s performance on the gross margin levels relative to your internal expectations and certainly must have outperform. Can you call out the specific items that surprised you I guess on that line? And was it really just the higher netting?

Brandon LaVerne

In terms of positive surprises, right, because you’re talking about retaining significantly ahead of our expectations and that we put out in our second quarter conference call. And the answer is both. We were very pleased with our results in terms of driving the high value stock which had a positive impact on our gross margin, as well as the higher net balance that we face in the quarter. So both items fixed in. And we were very happy and very pleased with our very strong record gross margin as a result of it.

Kara Anderson

Okay.

Frank Khulusi

Does that answer your question or you'd would like more outlook?

Kara Anderson

No. That’s helpful. And then on the decrease in SG&A from personnel cost, was that really just the variable component or you reducing headcount at all?

Brandon LaVerne

It was the combination of on a GAAP basis reduction in headcount, as we optimized our work force. Also we had a pickup in severance year-on-year. And I think we find those two things are the vast majority was our personnel drop.

Frank Khulusi

So the severance is only -- have an affect on our GAAP basis since it backed out on the non-GAAP basis. From a non-GAAP perspective its all in personnel as well as variable that you identified, but keep in mind that those personnel actions actually took place earlier and we just continue to receive significant benefits of these things.

We are also continuing to invest heavily in the areas of focus, so its not like we’re not investing in the areas that we should be investing as it has dropped off a bit, and we will continue to make adjustments to the business by taking cost out of the areas that we consider to be non-strategic and deploying their funding if not more than that in the areas that we think are the future for PCM.

Kara Anderson

Understood. And then so when we think about with the reduction in fixed cost and then balancing that with the investments and the build up in the UK business, I’m not sure what’s there. How should we think about the structure going forward as compares to sort of this third quarter level?

Frank Khulusi

As far as the overall SG&A profile over all for the company we’re clearly trying to optimize. And so we are ramping in the UK as we had indicated we still optimizing within North America and we believe that there might some incremental, slight incremental increases if any of the course of next year of SG&A. We’re still looking for that reduction as a percentage of sales.

Brandon LaVerne

So, I mean if your question is for specific to the fourth quarter, we do expect and build into our forecast. There’s a slight uptick in SG&A expenses from Q3 to Q4.

Kara Anderson

Great. Also those inputs are very helpful. I will stop.

Frank Khulusi

Well, it’s hard to tell [ph] any other question we are more than happy to answer it.

William Gibson with Roth Capital Partners.

William Gibson

Thank you.

Frank Khulusi

Hi, Bill.

William Gibson

Hi. So, with regards to the IC shortage, do those continue? And secondly related to that were those delayed sales or did it result in lost sales?

Frank Khulusi

First of all with respect to the sales delays versus the lost sales, let me just say that in Q3 overall or something that we fail to mention earlier. We were pleased with our October demand. As a matter of fact our October demand, which is normally a hockey stick at the end of the quarter, but the hockey stick was more pronounced than the same period last year or the period before – I mean, I’m talking about September, sorry, not October.

Our demand in September for Q3 was a stronger hockey stick as compared to the same period as the Q3 of 2017 or as compared to Q3 of 2016, so that in my opinion bodes well for what we’re doing and potentially the demand in environment overall. And the reason I mentioned that, is I don’t want to over emphasize this issue with respect to the IC shortage. We’ve just aided something that we’re planning on with respect to certain orders that we have. And obviously it does affect our demand otherwise you wouldn’t have brought it up. But we’re not worried about this thing in the long term.

William Gibson

Okay. And regard to September demand how was that in the public sector and what sort of the breakdown between state and local government and Federal in terms of demand?

Frank Khulusi

Jay, you have that? Can you take that?

Jay Miley

Yes. So look, Brandon mentioned it in his comments on a growth loan basis, year-on-year we actually grew in our public sector business year-on-year, Bill, so I think that’s good for. In terms of the breakdown between our Federal business and our state local education business, Q3 is a heavy – it’s a fiscal year end of the Federal government, so it’s a seasonally high year for us in Fed relative to SLED, but we are seeing improvements in terms of the overall health of that business in our public sector or in a general.

Frank Khulusi

As Jay said, Q3 is strong in February about only [ph] three months quarter from a seasonal perspective with respect to Fed Q2 was a strong SLED quarter. So 2018 was some of the things with respect to our overall healthcare business, gross billing is a great indicator and that grew for us in Q3 and we have actually pretty high expectations for that business being able to contribute nicely in 2019 both from a top line as well as bottom line improvement perspective.

William Gibson

Great. Thank you.

Jay Miley

Thank you, Bill.

Operator

Frank Khulusi

Thank you, Sarah, for your help on this call. And thank you all for joining us this afternoon. We look forward to updating you on our progress in the coming quarters, until then good bye.

