Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Shanye Hudson - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Mellanox Technologies' third quarter 2018 conference call. I'm Shanye Hudson, the new Vice President of Investor Relations for Mellanox, and I'm thrilled to have joined the team here and look forward to working with you in the future.

Leading the call will be Eyal Waldman, President and CEO of Mellanox Technologies; and Eric Johnson, Vice President and Corporate Controller.

By now you've seen our press release and associated financial information that we furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K earlier this afternoon. If not, you may access them on our website at ir.mellanox.com.

As a reminder, today's discussion includes predictions, expectations, estimates and other information, all of which we consider to be forward-looking statements. Throughout today's discussion we present important factors relating to our business that may potentially affect these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements being made today.

As a result, we caution you against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we encourage you to review our most recent SEC reports, including our 10-K and 10-Q for a complete discussion of these factors and other risks that may affect our future results or the market price of our ordinary shares. Finally, we're not obligating ourselves to revise our results or publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

With that, I'll turn the call over to you, Eyal.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining our third quarter earning call. Thank you, Shanye and welcome to Mellanox as our new Vice President of Investor Relations. Shanye joined Mellanox last week, having most recently served as Head of Investor Relations at Micron Technology. Shanye's engineering background and nearly 20 years of semiconductor industry experience make her a strong candidate for our team. Welcome on board.

Mellanox delivered its third straight quarter with more than 24% year-over-year revenue growth by executing across all areas of our business. Our current financial results show the value of the investments we have made to develop leading technology, and we remain focused on driving the innovation that will maintain our strong performance across the markets we participate in.

Our leading edge end-to-end Ethernet solutions have again delivered exceptional growth for us and further strengthened our leadership in the 25 gigabit per second and above Ethernet adapter market. Our latest HDR 200 gigabit InfiniBand release has increased our competitive advantage in the high-performance compute and artificial intelligence market segments and laid the foundation for increasing growth with this product in 2019 and beyond.

I will now share a brief financial overview of our third quarter. We delivered record revenue of $279.2 million which is 24% year-over-year growth with 69.6% gross margin with operating expenses of $121.2 million. Our strong execution produced an operating margin of 26.2% on a record operating income of $73.2 million, an increase of 90% year-over-year. We delivered $1.33 in diluted non-GAAP EPS, up 87% year-over-year. With this performance we generated more than $66 million in cash flow from operations and ended the quarter with more than $350 million in cash and investments, up more than $67 million in Q3 alone from the end of Q2.

I'll turn now to the Ethernet side of the business. In the third quarter, our Ethernet business grew 59% year-over-year and approximately 12% sequentially, driven by strong demand for our high-speed Ethernet network adapters and LinkX cables and transceivers. In the latest update for market analyst (05:17) research, Mellanox further increased its leadership in the 25 gigabit per second and above merchant adapter market. As our market share has risen to 69% in a market that's more than doubled in size over the last year. We're proud to have shipped more than 2.1 million adapters during the first three quarters of 2018 which marked an acceleration in the adoption of 25 gigabit and above adapters.

Our share gains prove our product's competitive edge, and the significant growth rate reflects the need of enterprise to move more data faster. We remain confident that we are in the early stages of the transition to 25 gigabit per second and above speeds which translates to a multi-year runway of growth. We expect the majority of the transition to occur over the next several years with analysts forecasting high-speed 25 gigabit and above adapters will represent more than 50% of the market by 2021.

Exponential data growth is driving the need to access and process data at an increasingly faster speed which is fueling demand for high-speed Ethernet adapters. As a result, the market for 25 gigabit and above is projected to grow more than 4 times in dollar value from 2017 to 2021, which creates significant opportunities for us as more Tier 1 server and storage companies select Mellanox as the standard 25 gigabit and above adapters.

Our products deliver high speeds and have intelligent accelerator engines that create greater return on investment for our customers. For example, we pioneered RDMA over Converged Ethernet or RoCE which has become an Ethernet standard. Simply stated, RoCE offloads data transport to the adapter and is a more efficient way to move data over high speed networks.

As the data rates jump to 25 gigabit per second and above, the processor no longer has power to both move and process the data. When processors are tasked with both jobs, moving data consumes a larger portion of the processor's capacity, leaving less capacity to actually process the data. Anticipating this challenge, we built intelligent into our network adapters to move the data and free up expensive CPU cores to process the data. This is how we deliver extraordinary return on investment to our customers.

In addition to RoCE, we also have offload engines and acceleration to accelerate storage, virtualization, networking and security, and have pushed the associated software into the Linux Kernel, Windows, VMware and other operating systems. This creates another advantage that delivers better return on investment for our customers and will make it harder for competitors to replicate. Our end-to-end solution, software, switch, network adapter and cable include differentiated IP to deliver total infrastructure efficiency. Our network solutions enable customers to do more work faster with their server and storage platforms.

We continue to see good growth of our Ethernet switch business, and for the first nine month of 2018, we grew 78% versus the previous year. Despite some headwinds associated with delays in ramp timing for two customers, we forecast our switch business to grow by healthy 70% or more for the full-year. Looking ahead, we have won and expect to continue winning additional storage, cloud, OEM and end user customers and to introduce new products in the coming quarters that will drive continued growth of this Ethernet switch business.

Moving on to the InfiniBand side of the business. InfiniBand was down in the third quarter due to several deals that slid into the fourth quarter of 2018. We believe that InfiniBand sales will grow in the low-single digits in 2018 as we close these deals in the fourth quarter. During the third quarter, we were excited to ship the first 200 gigabit per second HDR InfiniBand solution to customers, driving the next generation of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, cloud and storage, along with other important applications.

With our newest InfiniBand offering, we delivered the fastest data speed with advanced in-network computing acceleration engines, making HDR InfiniBand the highest performing, most efficient interconnect technology available for server and storage platforms. We have once again extended our technology advantage and our leading products that have more customers returning to InfiniBand.

Demonstrating our R&D and operational advantage, we were the first to make mark to market with optical transceivers, active optical cables and direct attach copper cables for using HDR systems. We believe that these new products will drive stronger growth for Mellanox in our InfiniBand business in 2019 and beyond. We're pleased to have announced a large scale HDR 200 gigabit cluster win to be deployed early next year with the Texas Advanced Computing Center or TACC.

TACC has chosen HDR InfiniBand to accelerate its new supercomputer named Frontera, as we enable the highest application performance, scalability and efficiency. Frontera will be the fastest supercomputer at any U.S. University, and if installed today, it would be ranked among the top five fastest supercomputers in the world. The HDR InfiniBand accelerated system will deliver approximately twice the performance compared to the current system at TACC, demonstrating the ROI of Mellanox solutions.

And now I'd like to touch briefly on our next new product, BlueField. BlueField is a highly integrated system-on-a-chip device, combining Mellanox smart network IP with multiple ARM cores. BlueField is an ideal SmartNIC solution for cloud and hyperscale platforms and optimal storage controller and accelerator for NVMe storage systems and accelerator for security systems and more.

We're seeing good design win momentum with BlueField around its areas and with the world's leading hyperscale cloud and storage companies and we expect to take market share away from existing system-on-a-chip offerings.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Eric Johnson to discuss the financials in greater detail.

Eric Johnson - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you, Eyal. Good afternoon, everyone. Let me now review some financial details relative to our third quarter 2018 results. Our total revenues were $279.2 million, up 4% sequentially from $268.5 million in the second quarter of 2018 and up approximately 24% from $225.7 million in the third quarter of 2017.

The following our few selected Q3 revenue metrics for you. Revenues from our IPs represented 17% of third quarter revenues. Revenues from boards were 47%, and switch system revenues accounted for 19%. Third-quarter InfiniBand revenues were $97.9 million, down 4.2% sequentially from $102.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. Revenues from our InfiniBand based products represented 35% of revenues in Q3 2018, down from 38% of revenue in Q2 2018. Quarterly Ethernet revenues were $175.5 million, up 11.5% sequentially and up 58.6% in the third quarter of 2017. Ethernet revenues represented 63% of third-quarter revenues. We had one greater than 10% customer in third quarter. It was Dell EMC with 11% of revenues.

Our non-GAAP gross margins in the third quarter were 69.6%, up 50 basis points from the second quarter of 2018. Major reconciling items from GAAP to non-GAAP gross profit are share-based compensation expenses of $515,000 and amortization of acquired intangibles of $10.2 million. Third-quarter non-GAAP operating expenses increased by $1.9 million sequentially to $121.2 million and represented 43.4% of revenues compared with $119.2 million or 44.4% of revenues in the second quarter of 2018.

Major reconciling items from GAAP to non-GAAP operating expenses are share-based compensation of $18.6 million, amortization of acquired intangibles of $2.2 million, acquisition and other charges of $1.1 million, and restructuring and impairment charges of $947,000. The increase in our non-GAAP quarterly operating expenses is primarily attributable to (16:01) costs and merit-based salary increases. Our non-GAAP research and development expenses in the third quarter were $82.2 million compared to $78.5 million in the second quarter of 2018, representing a sequential increase of 4.7%. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses were $29.6 million in the third quarter compared to $29.9 million in the second quarter of 2018, representing a sequential decrease of 1%.

In the third quarter, our non-GAAP general and administrative expenses were $9.3 million compared to $10.8 million in the second quarter, representing a sequential decrease of 13.6%. The third quarter 2018 non-GAAP operating income was $73.2 million, represented 26.2% of revenues compared with operating income of $66.2 million or 24.7% of revenues in the previous quarter. The third quarter non-GAAP tax expense was $2.8 million. Third quarter non-GAAP net income was $71.4 million or $1.33 per diluted share. This compares to our second quarter 2018 non-GAAP net income of $66.6 million or $1.25 per diluted share. Cash provided by operating activities during the third quarter of 2018 was $66.4 million compared to $46.7 million in the second quarter of 2018. Our cash and investments at the end of the quarter were $350.2 million compared to $282.6 million at June 30, 2018.

Now let me move on to the fourth quarter 2018 outlook. We currently expect our fourth quarter 2018 results to be as follows. Quarterly revenues of $280 million to $290 million, non-GAAP gross margin range of 68.5% to 69.5%. We expect non-GAAP operating expenses of $122 million to $124 million. We estimate our third quarter share compensation expense to be between $22.0 million to $22.5 million. And lastly, non-GAAP diluted share counts in the third quarter of $54.4 million to $55.0 million.

I will turn it back to Eyal now for a few closing comments. Eyal?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you, Eric. I am proud of what our team has been able to accomplish this year. Throughout the first three quarters, we have grown revenue by 28% over last year while simultaneously lowering operating expenses resulting in a non-GAAP operating margin of 24%, almost double what we did last year. With one quarter to go, we can see that Mellanox will grow revenue by 25%, and operating income by more than 120% year-over-year assuming the midpoint of the guidance for Q4.

We have put Mellanox on a strong trajectory of revenue and profitability growth. We have built a business that will surpass the $1 billion milestone in 2018. Importantly, we are poised to continue this success. We have two product technologies, Ethernet and InfiniBand, that are truly leaders in their respective markets because they deliver superior performance and return on investment compared to their competition.

Our unique product approach with end-to-end Ethernet solutions is producing significant growth and market share gains at the higher speeds. InfiniBand offers the fastest connection speed available across any platform. It is proliferating the most powerful supercomputers in the world and is positioned for the return to growth. The engine for this growth and our success is superior innovation that deliver differentiated products. We have another product set to join the lineup. With BlueField system-on-a-chip which will enable access to new market segments and further penetration with large influential customers.

With our leading products in the market and in the pipeline, we're excited by our future prospects and well-positioned to drive healthy double digits growth into 2019 and beyond. We look forward to participating at the upcoming Supercomputing 2018 conference in Dallas, Texas in mid-November where we expect to see new announcements around Mellanox HDR 200 gigabit-per-second solutions. We will be hosting an annual event during the conference and invite you to join us as we share more on our advanced technology and solutions.

Operator, we will now take questions.

We'll take our first question from Joseph Wolf with Barclays. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Joseph Wolf - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thank you. I'm going to ask a question, but welcome Shanye. And I was hoping to get an update if there is one on the CFO search, but I wanted to ask a more fundamental questions first. I guess there have been some concerns about data center. You talked about port acceleration. You framed out the revenue growth opportunity I think fairly nicely. I'm hoping you could talk a little bit more about positioning geographically, maybe get into inventory, there was – you talked earlier in the year about visibility improving given a broader customer mix, and I'm just wondering how you feel comfort wise in terms of continued spend port (22:26) growth in the data center and whether there are any nuances geographically right now?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

So first, what we're seeing is what we guided to continue to grow in Q4. So we do see some change within where we see the growth for Q4 but we expect to continue growing with the hyperscales moving forward when they continue transitioning from 10 gigabit to 25 gigabit and 100 gigabit per second infrastructure. We see very nice growth in China this year and also around the world, but I think China is growing faster for us than the other geographies for now.

Joseph Wolf - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thank you. And I guess just dollar wise, OpEx is up a little bit more than we had modeled in a (23:23) versus the third quarter, is it specific programs, is it another tapeout, is this $124 million level or so the number we should be thinking about as – continue flat or are we looking – as you look forward and you think about operating leverage, is it just going to be driven by faster than expected revenue growth?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

We expect a mix. I think this quarter we did 26.2% operating margin which I think is a good number and will continue to drive more leverage to the bottom line. At the same time, we continue to invest in the technology in our future products. So we do expect some growth in our OpEx, but basically we're going to take more to the bottom line and grow our operating margin percentage throughout 2018 and also 2019.

Joseph Wolf - Barclays Capital, Inc.

All right. Thank you, Eyal.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

Our next question comes from George Notter with Jefferies. Please go ahead

George C. Notter - Jefferies LLC

Hi, guys. Thanks very much. Maybe we can go back to a prior question, there was a question about the CFO search. I'd love to get a sense for where you guys are in that process. And then, Eyal, you talked about BlueField in the monologue, can you give us an update there in terms of where you are in terms of product development, delivery growth, anything you can say there would be great as well. Thanks.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yeah. So everybody's skipping the CFO search, I'm going to the next question. So let me get back to the CFO search, a lot of folks have asked about it. So yeah, I mean we continue the search, we have multiple candidates. We're doing a thorough job. We're not in a rush. I think, again, we have a great financial team as you see the results and management of expenses and the success of managing our OpEx as well as everything else. We have several customers we're focusing on now and I hope that during the quarter we'll have a CFO join on board. What was the second question?

George C. Notter - Jefferies LLC

Just on BlueField.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

What's the question about BlueField?

George C. Notter - Jefferies LLC

Oh, sorry. I was just curious about where you were in terms of product development milestones there, deliveries with customers, adoption, just anything you can say in terms of the traction on BlueField?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yeah. So what we're seeing is again tractions of tens of customers designing in BlueField, both as a storage controller and storage platforms, and as a SmartNIC, intelligent NIC for security for bare metal cloud infrastructure and so on. I can say that our kind of small revenue is growing quarter-over-quarter for our BlueField solutions out there. We expect to take market share away from other system-on-a-chips that are out there for multiple years.

One of the main reasons – well, there are multiple reasons. One is that we have ConnectX 5 now inside – well, we have ConnectX 5 inside BlueField and that is becoming the most popular architecture for 25 gigabit and above. So if you're using BlueField inside your system-on-a-chip, you have the same NIC as is the most popular for 25 gigabit and above, and that's what you probably want to use so the software is the same, the all float engines, the acceleration engines are same if you use just regular SmartNIC or the BlueField intelligent NIC, and that's a very big advantage that we have.

We are seeing designs with BlueField in Asia, Americas and Europe. We expect, as we said in the past, to see significant revenues from that in 2020. It's going to take like a year and a half or so to do the software development that Mellanox is doing and some of our customers and partners are doing in parallel with us.

Well, we feel pretty good with our BlueField success in the market.

George C. Notter - Jefferies LLC

Great. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Kevin Cassidy with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Kevin Edward Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Thanks. And congratulations on the great results.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

Kevin Edward Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Within the NIC card business, can you say what's happening or how many of your cards are 25 gig and 50 gig or 100 gig and what are the trends in the market? Is there a shift to higher speed, and then also after that the competitive landscape?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yeah. So the majority of the shipment is 25 gig. I think that the next speed will be 100 gig. So the majority is 25 gig and then we have some at the 100 gig, which is a nice number. I think the transition from 10 gig to 25 gig is happening pretty fast, much faster than the transition from 1 gig to 10 gigs. Some of our OEM customers in Asia, and I think also here, believe that transition from 10 gig to 25 gig will take around three years, whereas the transition from 1 gig to 10 gigabit took about seven years, that was the previous transition. So we expect to see a very nice growth in the next three years to go to 25 gig. We've been selected by multiple Tier 1 and Tier 2 server and storage OEMs to be their default and NIC supplier, and that's in the 25 gig.

We're also starting to see the transition smaller to 100 gig per second NICs and which we believe will start expediting in 2020, or also 2019 but more in 2020. And we believe because it's the same device and same architecture and same software interface for 25 gig and 100 gig for Mellanox, the ConnectX family that we will also have a good chance to be the default or the number one utilized NIC for 100 gigabit per second as well, which will actually fuel growth even further when people transition from 25 gig to 100 gig.

I don't want yet to talk about the 200 gig which we already have in the lab but I'm focusing about today, what we have from 10 gig to 100 gig with the same software interface and already all of the software has been delivered upstream into the (29:56) with multiple operating systems so we feel pretty comfortable with the transition and growth in the coming years for us.

Kevin Edward Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay, great. And maybe if you could just touch on a little more details on the switch. You're saying one customer slowed their orders or pushed them out?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Actually, two. One is a hyperscale customer and one is an OEM. Yeah, they had expectations this year – coming in this year with the faster and larger revenue for us slow down but we are seeing them start to grow more significant for us. On top of that we have more design wins for our Ethernet switch into a multiple OEM, some of them storage. And we believe more end users will use our Ethernet switch so we're seeing this growth in Q4. And also going into 2019 we have very high expectations for the growth on the Ethernet switch market.

Kevin Edward Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay, great. Thank you. Congratulations again.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Harlan Sur with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Good afternoon and congrats on the solid quarterly execution.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Given your full-year outlook for InfiniBand to grow low-single digits, so that would imply your Ethernet revenues are declining sequentially in the December quarter. And with the kind of market share that you guys have, you obviously have good visibility into almost all of the major cloud and hyperscale data center guys. And I think as the prior person had asked, there is a lot of concerns around kind of near-term slowing of spending by these large cloud guys. So given the implied guidance for Ethernet to be down sequentially, is it just a near-term pause in deployments after strong 2018, or is this maybe a more protracted pullback by your cloud customers? And if it's not, when do you start to see reacceleration of the Ethernet business on a sequential basis?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yeah. So yeah, I think it's a good observation. Yeah. We believe that if you're looking for the long-term, there will continue to be growth and spending by the large hyperscale customers moving forward. There's no doubt about that. From time to time you will see a quarter, a quarter and half of digestion by those companies, by those entities of digesting what they've already built. So what we expect to see is nice growth for multiple quarters, and then like a quarter, a quarter and a half of digestion and then continuous growth of multiple quarters and another delisting (32:41).

So if you extrapolate, you can see nice growth from time to time, like small ports for (32:49) that we believe is like quarter to a quarter and a half or something like that. We don't think it's going to be significant because there is always more applications, more data, more things to do, and our lives depend on those applications those guys are doing and we see this on a daily basis. So yeah, you may see a small kind of digestion gap, but I think it will not be significant. It won't last long.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay, great. Thanks for the insights there, Eyal. And then good to see the traction with BlueField and SmartNICs. I would agree that's a potentially big opportunity for you guys. On the switching side, I thought that Arista launched their 200 gig and 400 gig cloud switching platforms this week. Can you just give us an update on Spectrum-2? I think this is the 3000 family. If you can just remind us, I believe that these platforms support 50 gig PAM4 ports. And then have you guys started sampling the 200 gig and 400 gig platforms and maybe any visibility in terms of customer timing (34:01)?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yeah. So we expect to have this year 200 gigabit and 400 gigabit platforms and we'll announce them when they're available, but we expect it to happen this year.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Thanks, Eyal.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

Our next question is from James Fish with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

James E. Fish - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Hey, guys. Thanks for the question and a great quarter. Just maybe asking a prior question a different way. The implied guidance for Q4 operating margin is down sequentially and actually implies kind of a little bit of an uptick on the OpEx. Is this more a conservative view in your angle or is it due to the just overachievement in Q3 revenue driving that perceived sequential decline? Or thirdly, is it a plan that increase that OpEx?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

I'd say it's a conservative look at the operating expenses. We'll obviously try to save more. But this is where we feel comfortable guiding to. We continue to grow our top line. We also expect to continue growing our bottom line at different rates. Sometimes we'll invest, sometimes we'll have more tapeouts per quarter that will lead to higher expenses and we have at least one tapeout in Q4. So this is where we are.

James E. Fish - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Got it. Got it. And then any competitive developments form either Broadcom or Intel that have you concerned around the now 69% market share in the high end Ethernet market? And I guess what makes you confident that you can keep that market share at this above 60% level?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yes, I actually heard a question about this earlier and didn't answer. So yeah, good question. So yeah, we're seeing Broadcom try aggressively to go into the NIC business 25 gig and above with more offload engines. I think we have a good position there. We're always worried about Broadcom and Intel coming with better NICs, but for now I think that our offload engines do represent a significant differentiation for us compared to other people.

For the long-term, we can't expect to kind of maintain this 70% market share. What we think for the long term will happen, two companies will have 80% of the market and the third company will have 20%. We want to be one of the two companies to have the 80% which means we'll have anywhere from 45% to 50% of the market. But that's a long term and the market is really being like 2021 or so on. For now, we expect kind of to maintain a high 60% market share in the near future.

James E. Fish - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Great. Thanks.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

And our next question is from Mark Kelleher with D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Mark Kelleher - D.A. Davidson

Great. Thanks for taking the questions and congrats on the good quarter as well.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

Mark Kelleher - D.A. Davidson

I just wanted to ask about the – you usually have a second 10% customer in the quarter and you didn't have HP this quarter. Is there something going on there in terms of market share shift or differences going – something is going on inside HP? What's the story there?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

No, we don't think it's anything significant. They're slightly less than 10%, I guess, that's why they didn't see the 10% above. I don't – we don't benefit significantly with HP.

Mark Kelleher - D.A. Davidson

Okay. And you mentioned that you are – the recent delays in InfiniBand shipping, that $97 million (sic) [$97.9 million] (37:52) – that number of InfiniBand was pretty light this quarter. Can you just give us some insight into what pushed deals out or what was going on there?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yeah. I think some people are waiting for HDR systems and some people are kind of waiting for new CPUs from Intel. So we're seeing some pent-up demand moving to Q4 and actually also into Q1 of 2019. So we're already seeing this demand waiting for the technologies to be released and go to market. So we're seeing nice pipeline in Q4 2018 and Q1 2019.

Mark Kelleher - D.A. Davidson

Yeah. Great, thanks.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

We'll take our next question from Wills Miller from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Wills Miller - Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc.

Hey, thanks and congrats on the results. You talked about expectation for double-digit growth next year. Just curious if magnitude of that growth has changed at all over the last three months just given the noise around a slowdown in cloud CapEx, and should we expect a weaker first half relative to the second half?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

For now we didn't change our expected numbers in 2019. I think our numbers are still conservative and I think we'll have healthy double-digit growth from 2018 to 2019.

Wills Miller - Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc.

That's helpful. And I guess could you just talk about some of the drivers that are going to drive growth next year and potentially perhaps quantify or qualify your expectations around BlueField and 200 gig and Spectrum-2 and maybe the timing around Spectrum-2?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yeah. So we expect to see continuous growth for the transition to 25 gigabit, 50 gigabit and 100 gigabit per second infrastructure. We expect to see significant growth in Ethernet switch deliveries and revenues. We expect InfiniBand to grow in the high single-digit or low double-digit – low teens next year due to the HDR systems and also customers returning from Omni-Path to InfiniBand. So all this is what drives our expectation to grow on top of being more data and larger data centers to process and work with this data.

Wills Miller - Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc.

That's helpful. Thanks.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

Our next question is from Srini Nandury with Summit Insights. Please go ahead.

Srini Nandury - Summit Insights Group LLC

All right. Thank you for taking my question. Congrats on a good quarter. Eyal, you noted on the call that you started shipping 200 gig InfiniBand product. Can you help us understand what applications have been (40:43) uses of new technology and when do you expect the 200 gig to start shipping in volume?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

So yeah, we have 200 gig in the labs, still bringing it up. The main applications will be high-performance computing like the TACC computer center in Texas, like AI based with NVIDIA GPUs and 200 gigabit-per-second interconnect like the DGX-2 and above platforms. So it's mainly HPC AI, some storage that will drive HDR platform into production. We expect it to be more in production in the early stage of 2019.

Srini Nandury - Summit Insights Group LLC

Thank you.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

You're welcome. Did you ask also about BlueField?

And we can take our next question from Gary Mobley with Benchmark. Please go ahead.

Gary Mobley - The Benchmark Co. LLC

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Welcome to the call, Shanye. I wanted to talk about something topical on the Ethernet switch market with Tomahawk 3 being production ready. It's announced this week. Seemingly they would – Broadcom will grow its share from 90% to 100% just based on the wins that they highlight in the press releases. But I'm just curious to know if during the delay of Tomahawk 3's production readiness that whether or not Spectrum-2 benefited at all and in terms of product cadence respect from Spectrum-3, what you're thinking about in terms of the timing?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yeah. So we do see some success with Broadcom in the market with their Tomahawk 3. We see a very good traction for our switches in storage platforms, in hyperscale customers, second tier, hyperscale – Web 2.0 customers and so on in the U.S., Europe and China. So we continue to grow there. I think people are looking for an alternative to Broadcom and that's where we come in.

We have differentiations in latency, losing packets, resiliency and obviously sometimes pricing. So we do expect to grow. There are more people waiting for Spectrum-2, and once it's started shipping more in volume which is early 2019, we expect to take more market share. So yeah, I mean, you're right. Broadcom is way, way ahead of us and they're number one. We're number two in the market. But we expect to grow our market share in the coming quarters.

Gary Mobley - The Benchmark Co. LLC

Okay. And a follow-up question for Eric. Just trying to read into the logic behind the gross margin guidance for the fourth quarter with – expected to be down about 60 basis points sequentially. InfiniBand, if I'm not mistaken, is a higher-margin product and it sounds like you're expecting a higher mix in InfiniBand in Q4. I'm wondering if you can share with us the mix contribution in terms of form factor between IC systems, boards and whatnot.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yeah. So I don't think we should read too much into this. I mean, if you think it's a balance (44:16) of our guidance for Q3, we exceeded it significantly in the Q3. And gross margins, I think the mix was very pretty similar in the IC systems and boards and cables. There is not much differentiation in the gross margins within the InfiniBand products and the Ethernet products. It depends on speeds and fees but there is not too much of differentiation there.

Gary Mobley - The Benchmark Co. LLC

Got you. Okay. Thank you, guys.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

You're welcome.

And it does appear we have no further questions. I'll return the floor to Eyal Waldman for closing remarks.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Hi. So thank you very much for joining us for the Q3 earning call and we look forward to seeing you in the near future. Thank you very much.

