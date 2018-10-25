2 High-Yield Blue Chips To Buy Ahead Of The Next Bear Market

While both stocks have their risk factors to consider, from their current attractive valuations I expect SKT and PSA to deliver about 18% and 12% CAGR total returns over the next 10 years, respectively.

Both REITs maintained or grew their dividends during the financial crisis and fell 33+% less than the S&P 500 during the Great Recession.

Low volatility SWAN REITs like Tanger and Public Storage are time-tested high-yield investments that can help you stay calm during the next big market downturn.

Many investors fear this might be the start of another correction, or even an outright bear market, where stocks on average decline 34% from all-time highs.

The stock market is down nearly 6% in October, on track to achieve one of the worst monthly performances in nearly three years.

(Source: imgflip)

It's been a very rough October for investors, at least those that like to see steadily rising share prices. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and NASDAQ are all seeing sharp declines.

SPY data by YCharts

In fact, the Dow and Nasdaq are now on track to post their worst month since January 2016, which occurred during a correction. Due to the current bull market being in its 10th year (second longest in US history), naturally many investors are nervous that another bear market is coming soon. Some worry that this most recent pullback might even be the start of one.

My goal is to provide income investors with great long-term investing ideas, which take into account the fact that stocks can be extremely volatile at times. That's especially true during recessions and bear markets.

Which is why one of my favorite sectors is REITs, which have shown themselves to be great ways of generating not just growing income over time, but market-beating returns as well.

(Source: NAREIT)

A key reason REITs have done so well over time is due to their lower volatility, which is a great thing to have when markets are in rapid decline.

But of course REITs are a capital-intensive sector. One that has a large reliance on credit markets, which during financial meltdowns can slam shut. According to SNL Financial, during the Financial Crisis, 78 REITs either cut or suspended their dividends. While a repeat of the Great Financial crisis of 2008-2009 isn't likely to repeat anytime soon, some income investors prefer to buy REITs that were able to maintain or even grow their payouts during the worst credit crash since the Great Depression.

That's why I'd like to point out two undervalued SWAN REITs, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), and Public Storage (PSA). Both of the REITs offer investors:

generous and safe current yields

good long-term dividend growth potential

low volatility

maintained or grew their dividends during The Financial Crisis

REIT Beta Peak Decline During Great Recession Market Out Performance During Great Recession Tanger 0.48 36% 37% Public Storage 0.27 38% 33%

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

In addition, both REITs managed to vastly outperform the S&P 500 during the market's 57% plunge during the Great Recession. That's especially impressive given that during market crashes betas tend to converge to 1, and the financial cause of the recession caused many REITs to underperform the broader market. Tanger and Public Storage saw just 36% and 38% peak to trough declines, which means they beat the market by 37% and 33%, respectively. That was during the largest market crash since the Great Depression.

SKT Total Return Price data by YCharts

During this pullback (5% to 9.9% market decline), both stocks have also held up very well, providing a relative safe haven for investors fearful of continued market volatility.

Best of all, thanks to the earlier REIT bear market, both stocks are highly undervalued today. This means that Tanger and Public Storage are great places for high-yield dividend growth investors to put new money to work right now. When we combined their generous and safe yields, long-term dividend growth potential, and return boost from valuations returning to fair value over time, we discovered that SKT and PSA are likely to deliver long-term CAGR total returns of about 18% and 12%, respectively.

That means both REITs are not just great defensive investments that will help you sleep well at night during the next bear market (whenever that comes), but also offer far superior returns to what the S&P 500 is likely to deliver over the coming decade.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: A Dividend Aristocrat You Can Trust

Tanger went public in 1993 and today is the largest pure play discount outlet center REIT in the country. It owns full or partial stakes in 44 premium outlet centers in 22 states and Canadian provinces.

(Source: Tanger investor presentation)

Tanger's outlet centers cater to 188 million bargain hunters per year. Tanger specializes in consumers who are looking for a bargain hunting experience, which is why its centers are mostly located near major tourist destinations. The average center holds 80 to 90 name brand retailers who are looking to clear out excess inventory.

(Source: Tanger investor presentation)

Tanger enjoys a diversified tenant base, with no single company representing more than 6.9% of annual rent. Similarly, the REIT's leases are well staggered, meaning that in any given year no more than 12% of annual rent is up for renewal.

(Source: Tanger investor presentation)

It's important to remember that Tanger is not a mall REIT. It has no exposure to bankrupt or distressed major retailers like Sears (SHLD), Bon-Ton, and J.C. Penney (JCP). While true that some tenants are struggling and closing stores, unlike mall REITs, Tanger is able to very quickly and economically refurbish its smaller storefronts to rent out to new, thriving tenants.

Or as Brad Thomas, Seeking Alpha's REIT Guru puts it: re-leasing its stores "is really as simple as broom sweeping the floor and carpeting the retail space." In fact, this capital efficient business model is a major competitive advantage for the Tanger. That's because it allows Tanger to pass on savings to tenants, via the form of below average occupancy costs (rent and landlord fees as % of gross sales).

(Source: Tanger investor presentation)

SKT's tenant occupancy costs have stabilized at 10% over the past 18 months. That's far below the average 15% occupancy cost that most retailers face when operating stores in malls.

(Source: National Real Estate Investor)

This explains why retailers continue to be enamored of the outlet center business model that has served Tanger so well over the decades.

The reasons that Tanger is a good SWAN stock to own during a recession can be summed by its CEO Steven Tanger, who explains:

In good times people love a bargain, and in tough times people need a bargain."

This is why, despite what some investors might fear, the REIT's business model has historically held up great during economic downturns.

(Source: Tanger investor presentation)

In fact, since its IPO the annual occupancy rate has never fallen below 96%. Combined with the stable cash flow derived from its well staggered long-term leases, this has meant very stable funds from operation or FFO/share. FFO is the REIT equivalent of operating cash flow and what pays the generous, and steadily rising dividend.

(Source: Tanger investor presentation)

Tanger is a dividend aristocrat, having raised its dividend 25 consecutive years (4.9% annualized rate). Now it's important to note that the payout growth rate will fluctuate over time, with some years being much slower than others. For example, for 2018 the REIT raised its dividend just 2.2%, far less than the 10% five-year average through 2017. This is why it's important to focus on the overall long-term record, which provides a better idea of what kind of dividend growth is likely sustainable in the future.

SKT data by YCharts

Some readers will balk at my claims that Tanger is a SWAN stock. That's because, despite being a dividend aristocrat the stock is off nearly 50% from its all-time high. It's certainly true that Tanger has struggled in the last few years. Due to several struggling tenants the REIT has been forced into one of its periodic turnaround modes.

That means offering some tenants concessions to maintain occupancy and keep its centers attractive destinations for bargain hunters.

(Source: Tanger investor presentation)

As a result, the REIT's lease spreads, how much it increases rents on expiring or terminated leases, have fallen to their lowest levels in a decade. Strong lease spreads are the main organic growth driver for the REIT's cash flow and dividends. But it's important to remember that Tanger has a great track record of adapting to changing industry conditions.

For instance, SKT has successfully navigated no less than three previous turnarounds before this one.

1988 to 1990 (Pre- IPO)

1999 to 2001

2008 to 2010

Why am I confident that this one will also succeed? Because of the REIT's world class management team, which is already starting to deliver good progress.

Excellent Management To Execute On The Turnaround Plan

The ultimate source of all long-term income investor returns is the management team and corporate culture. Investors have to trust executives to allocate capital efficiently, profitably, and with an eye on maximizing long-term cash flow and dividend growth.

Tanger is one of the best managed REITs in the country. It's led by Steven Tanger, the son of Stanley Tanger, who founded SKT in 1981. Steven is a 32-year veteran of the company, and became CEO in January 2009, at the height of the financial crisis. Before that he spent 13 years as Chief Operating Officer.

Ok, so maybe Tanger is led by an industry veteran with a great track record. But what exactly is the turnaround plan, and what evidence do we have that it's working?

Tanger, like all retail REITs, must deal with the occasional store closure. That's the nature of capitalism, creative destruction that sees some retailers fail while others thrive.

(Source: Kimco Investor Presentation)

Despite what the media may trumpet about the retail apocalypse, the fact is that in 2017 there were about 4,000 net store openings in America, with another 3,000 expected in 2018.

Tanger is currently transitioning away from some failed retailers (like Toys "R" Us, Nine West, Easy Spirit, and Rockport) to those that are adapting to the modern retail environment. One that's more focused on omni-channel or integrating online and brick & mortar retail.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

The success of omni-channel is why total annual retail sales growth has never fallen below 2.5% over the past seven years. Ok, so maybe traditional retail isn't dead but if retailers as a whole are thriving, then what's the deal with Tanger's fourth turnaround?

It's true that the REIT's same-store sales per square foot peaked in 2015 and declined a bit through 2017. That's due to its particular tenant mix at the time. However, SS sales per square foot appear to have bottomed, and are now starting to recover.

(Source: Tanger Investor Presentation)

In fact, on a same center basis, sales per square foot rose 1% in Q2 2018. More importantly the number of short-term leases (at reduced prices) that Tanger was forced to make in Q2 fell to 5%, down from 17% in the previous quarter. This translated to positive short-term lease spreads rising from under 50% in Q1 to over 70% in Q2. As a result, it appears that Tanger's overall lease spreads have bottomed, rising from a low of 5.3% in Q1 to 6.3% in Q2.

More importantly, long-term lease spreads (SKT's bread and butter) were still a healthy 14%. Now that's at the low end of their historical range, but any figure above 10% indicates that the REIT's overall business model remains intact. Or to put another way, Tanger's multi-year turnaround appears to be on track.

However, that's not to say that investors should expect a quick and sharp recovery. As Steven Tanger told analysts at the last conference call:

We believe that the level of bankruptcies and restructurings that we saw in recent years is tapering. However, we may still be impacted by additional unexpected closures through the balance of this year." - Steven Tanger (emphasis added)

(Source: Fast Graphs)

As you can see Tanger's turnaround is expected to last through the rest of the year and into 2019. Analysts are forecasting a modest decline in FFO/share next year (this year's spike is due to one-time charges between 2017 and 2018). Tanger investors should expect the REIT to return to positive cash flow growth in 2020 with growth in 2021 and beyond accelerating to its historical rate of about 4.5% to 5%.

In the meantime, high-yield investors can continue to enjoy a generous and safe dividend. That's because, according to Mr. Tanger:

The cash we generate covers our capital needs for investing in our assets, paying our dividends, repurchasing our common shares and deleveraging our balance sheet." - Steven Tanger

Basically, Tanger is a self-funding REIT, that doesn't require a strong share price to raise equity growth capital. It can rely entirely on its retained cash flow to fund its growth, or even buyback shares (one of the few REITs with that ability).

The REIT has $56 million remaining under its $125 million buyback authorization. At today's rock bottom share price that translates into a cash yield of 11.2% on each share it buys back. For context, Tanger's historical cash yields on invested capital have been 7% to 9.3%. This means that the longer Tanger's share price remains in the toilet, the faster it's able to grow FFO/share via buybacks. This adds a powerful tool to management's arsenal to grow the dividend over time, even without opening new centers.

Tanger's self-funding business model makes it one of the lowest risk deep value turnaround stocks you can buy. That's thanks to its fortress like balance sheet.

(Source: Tanger investor presentation)

Tanger has been very conservative with its use of debt over the decades, which is the primary reason it didn't feel the need to cut or freeze its dividend during the Financial Crisis.

(Source: Tanger investor presentation)

With no major debt repayments coming due in the coming years, Tanger is one of the lowest risk REITs you can own should another recession strike.

The bottom line is that Tanger, despite the struggles over the last few years, remains a true SWAN blue chip REIT. One that has a great, time-tested, and very shareholder friendly management team that has helped deliver standout results during even the most brutal stock market crashes.

And as I'll explain in the valuation section, from today's rock bottom prices this stock is likely to fall a lot less during the next bear market, since quality dividend stocks can only get so cheap. This means that long-term high-yield value investors willing to give the turnaround time to play out are likely to be richly rewarded in the coming years.

Public Storage: The King Of Storage REITs

Today about 30 million Americans (about 10%) rent storage space from one of about 50,000 self-storage facilities around the country. On average, it costs $90 per month to rent a unit, with strong demand growth driven by the rise of renters over the past few years (due to high and rising home prices). Self storage tends to be a recession resistant industry, because even in economic down times people still need to store their stuff. This is why during the Great Recession PSA's cash flow per share actually grew 5%. And that's hardly a fluke that pertains just to Public Storage. According to a 2013 report by Merrill Lynch, the entire industry's cash flow per share declines just 5%. That's despite a more than 5% decrease in GDP and unemployment doubling to 10%.

The self-storage industry has extremely favorable economics, because maintenance costs are very low. In addition, storage facilities require very few employees, meaning that most can operate profitably even with occupancy rates as low as 30% (PSA's is 93.7%). This translates into fantastic net operating income margins. Public Storage was founded in 1972 and is America's largest self-storage REIT. That means the industry's best economies of scale, and thus the best profitability.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

(Source: PSA annual report)

In fact, in terms of returns on assets, self storage in general, and PSA in particular, is far more profitable than other industries like offices, apartments, or industrial REITs.

Today PSA owns 2,402 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 160 million net rentable square feet in the United States. It also owns 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand.

(Source: PSA annual report)

The REIT also owns 42% of PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) which operates approximately 28 million rentable square feet of multi-tenant, flexible office/industrial properties.

The beauty of Public Storage's business model is three-fold. The first is economies of scale. PSA is larger than its top three competitors combined, which allows it to spend more on marketing (drives 65% of move-in for the REIT). The company is also dominant in the west coast market, especially California. Here zoning restrictions and sky-high land prices make it harder to construct new storage facilities. This helps to decrease the risk of oversupply to a market that accounts for about 30% of operating profits. In fact, LA and San Francisco account for 25% of operating profits on their own.

The second competitive advantage PSA has is the location and distribution of its facilities. The REIT tends to locate several of its facilities close together, creating better economies of scale. About 70% of revenue is derived from the largest 20 metro areas in the country (40% in California, Texas, and Florida), which have seen the strongest growth in rental demand. Combined with higher population density, strong economic growth rates, and above average incomes, this is expected to keep demand for self storage high. Management expects long-term occupancy rate of about 94%, more than enough to maintain industry leading profitability over time.

Thanks to decades of building up one of the industry's most recognizable storage brands, Public storage tends to command more than 20% market share in its largest core markets. In LA and San Francisco PSA's market share is 21% and 23%, respectively. Combined with its closely spaced facilities, this allows incredible capital efficiency. For example, PSA manages over 2,400 facilities with about 5,600 total employees, averaging just over 2 per facility.

Finally there's benefit of short-term, month to month leases. Should inflation spike PSA would be able to pass on higher costs to customers via higher rents quickly. Better yet, due to the characteristics of the self-storage industry such increases would not likely cost it much in terms of market share or occupancy.

That's because the typical rental increase (they are staggered by facility and customer over time) is for an 8% to 10%. However, that translates to just $10 to $15 per month in additional rent. To avoid that customers would have to locate a new facility (with a lower cost), rent a truck, and then spend a day moving their stuff. Due to this inconvenience about 56% of renters stay for over 12 months and about 40% stay for 24 or longer.

Basically, Public Storage is the leading blue chip in a very high margin, stable, and relatively recession resistant industry. The result has been 28 consecutive years of maintained or rising dividends. But that strong core business model and great dividend track record is just the first half of the REIT's long-term investment thesis.

Numerous Competitive Advantages Give Public Storage A Long Growth Runway

There are three reasons Public Storage should be able to continue growing steadily (though slower than the last few years) for decades. The first is the fact that, despite its enormous size, it has only about 6% market share in total US storage facilities. This is because the self-storage market is incredibly fragmented, with the top five operators commanding about 12% market share. In addition, the U.S. Census Bureau's estimate that the US population will increase by about 50 million between 2012 and 2016, and you can see that the overall size of the self-storage market is going to get much larger. In fact, here's the medium-term growth rate the Census Bureau expects from 2020 to 2030:

California: population growth 10%

Florida: population growth 15%

Texas: population growth 18%

US overall: 7%

That strong growth in its top core markets should help to maintain long-term historical growth rates.

In addition, Public Storage plans to expand strategically into other markets around the country over time. While these tend to be less profitable than West Coast and Texas and Florida urban markets, they should still boost long-term growth somewhat. And keep in mind that ultimately self storage is a commodity business where price and convenience matter most to consumers. When it comes to offering reliable storage options at attractive prices in smaller markets, PSA's industry leading size and financial resources give it a strong edge.

Which brings us to the REIT's biggest competitive advantage of all, access to low cost capital. That's from three sources: First is the roughly $270 million in annual retained cash flow PSA generates each year. For context, in the past 12 months the REIT invested $467 million in capex.

Like all REITs Public Storage taps external capital markets, meaning debt and equity. However, unlike most REITs Public Storage has been very conservative with its use of debt over the years. When storage REITs were red hot it was able to issue a lot of preferred shares ($4 billion worth) at very low yields. Over the years, it bought these back with proceeds from steadily lower yielding preferred shares.

The result is one of the strongest balance sheets in all of REITdom, with a debt/capital ratio of just 13% compared to the sector average of 62% and an industry average of 40%. That translates into one of the few REIT A credit ratings that allows Public Storage to borrow at very cheap interest rates. In fact, management is now able to lock in still historically low rates by selling fixed-rate bonds, since the ability to issue preferred shares at steadily lower yields is gone.

The bottom line is that the self-storage industry, in addition to being incredibly lucrative and a good source recurring cash flow to fund dividends, is one that's likely to grow massively over time. As a result, Public Storage, positioned well in the hottest markets in the country, and with the best access to low cost capital, is likely to thrive for many years and decades.

But while I consider Public Storage a great long-term investment, that doesn't mean that there aren't risks to be aware of.

Risks To Consider

While Public Storage is a great low risk dividend stock that doesn't mean that it won't face challenges in the coming years. The biggest is the cyclical nature of new storage facility construction. During the Great Recession construction of these facilities fell off a cliff. That resulted in a very favorable supply/demand situation that allowed self-storage REITs to raise rents very quickly, leading to a boom in same-store net operating income or NOI.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Those boom times are now over, at least for this cycle. That's thanks to double-digit NOI growth attracting a relentless stream of new investment that is expected to result in about 3% supply growth through the end of next year.

(Source: PSA annual report)

This increase in supply means that while PSA's customers tend to be sticky (don't switch to rivals because of the inconvenience), the REIT's pricing power has been falling over the past few years. For example, in the first half of 2018 it was able to increase its rent per occupied square foot by just 1.7%. That's a marked deceleration from the past two years:

Q2 2017 rent growth: 3.6%

Q2 2016 rent growth: 5.4%

That in turn translates into FFO/share growth rates falling significantly compared to recent boom years.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Between 2011 and 2016, the golden age of self storage, PSA's same-store revenue growth averaged 5.4%. For context the 20 year average has been 3.7%, and in 2017 and the first half of 2018 that fell to 3.0% and 1.5%. Basically, it's important to remember that self-storage REITs have cyclical growth rates. The fantastic growth of the past few years represents the high end of that cycle, and investors need to focus on the REIT's long-term rates (over 20 years) to get a better idea of what growth will look like over time.

Analysts currently expect the oversupply issue to peak in 2019, when PSA's FFO/share growth is expected to bottom at 2.6%, with growth accelerating to 3.3% in 2020. Over the long-term it should stabilize around 5% supported by historical same-store rental growth.

Ultimately this means that investors in PSA need to be aware that they're likely in for a few lean years, and over the long-term the REIT isn't going to deliver the double-digit growth of the industry's recent golden age. But that doesn't mean that PSA can't deliver excellent double-digit long-term returns.

In fact, from today's prices I expect both Tanger and Public Storage to make for excellent low volatility, high-yield investments.

Dividend Profiles: Generous And Safe Income During Downturns Means Great Long-Term Returns

The most important part of any income investment is the dividend profile which consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth potential. Combined with valuation this is what historically determines total returns.

REIT Yield 2018 FFO Payout Ratio 10-Year CAGR Expected Dividend Growth Expected Total Return (From Fair Value) Valuation Adjusted CAGR Total Return Tanger 6.5% 58% 4.7% 11.2% 18.1% Public Storage 4.1% 79% 5.1% 9.2% 11.7% S&P 500 1.9% 38% 6.4% 8.30% 0% to 5%

(Sources: earnings releases, management guidance, Gurufocus, Fast Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Morningstar, BlackRock, Vanguard, Yardeni Research, Multpl.com, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp)

Both Tanger and Public Storage are offering generous yield, more than triple and double that of the S&P 500, respectively. More importantly, those dividends are low risk, courtesy of strong payout ratios and relatively recession resistant cash flows.

But as we saw in the Financial Crisis, payout ratios alone aren't enough to ensure a safe dividend. The balance sheet is also important, because too much debt can force a REIT to cut the dividend as occurred for over half of them during the great recession.

REIT Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost Tanger 5.2 5.2 BBB+ 3.5% Public Storage 0.7 86.8 A 2.6% Sector Average 5.8 3.4 NA NA

(Sources: earnings supplements, 10-Qs, Gurufocus, Fast Graphs, Morningstar)

Fortunately, both Tanger and Public storage have rock solid balance sheets. That includes below average leverage ratios, and very high interest coverage ratios. PSA's sky-high interest coverage is courtesy of its historic preference for preferred stock over fixed-rate debt. Today the REIT is locking in low fixed-borrowing costs by selling more long duration bonds. But thanks to that A credit rating, and the ability to borrow in Europe at much lower rates than in the US, the REIT's borrowing costs are among the lowest in the sector.

What about long-term dividend growth potential? Well, over time a REIT's dividends can only grow as fast as FFO and AFFO/share. Analysts expect both SKT and PSA to deliver about 5% long-term cash flow and dividend growth.

Combined with their current safe yields, that means Tanger and Public Storage, even assuming no valuation changes over time, should be capable of about 11% and 9% total returns, respectively. For context the S&P 500's historical CAGR total return has been 9.2%. However, when we factor in valuation then we find that both stocks are likely to deliver far superior returns compared to the market.

That's because from current valuations BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Morningstar, and Vanguard expect the S&P 500 to generate between 0% and 5% CAGR total returns over the coming five to 10 years. In contrast, due to their attractive prices, Tanger and Public Storage are likely to crush that with about 18% and 12% CAGR total returns, respectively.

Valuation: High Margins Of Safety Further Reduce Your Risk Of Buying Now

SKT Total Return Price data by YCharts

It's certainly been a rough year for REIT investors, but PSA and SKT shareholders in particular. But that same underperformance means that today you can buy both blue chip SWAN REITs at a substantial discount to fair value.

There are dozens of ways to value a stock but for REITs two have historically proven the most useful. The first is with their Price/FFO ratios, which are the sector equivalent of a P/E ratio.

REIT P/FFO 20 Year Average P/FFO 10-Year FFO/Share Growth Baked Into Share Price Analyst 10-Year Growth Consensus Tanger 8.9 14.4 0.2% 4.7% Public Storage 18.7 18.3 5.1% 5.1%

(Sources: Management guidance, Fast Graphs, Benjamin Graham)

There is no question that Tanger, trading at less than 9 times cash flow, is cheap. For context the average REIT now trades for about 16.5 times FFO. This means that Tanger's shares are pricing in basically no growth over the next 10 years.

But what about PSA? Its P/FFO ratio is actually above its 20-year average and pricing in exactly the long-term FFO/share growth that analysts (and I) expect. Does that mean it's not a good buy right now? Well actually it is, when we look at my favorite valuation model for dividend stocks in general, but REITs in particular.

That would be dividend yield theory or DYT. This has been proven highly effective since 1966. That's when asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends began using it exclusively to generate decades of market-beating total returns (with 10% lower volatility to boot).

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

Dividend yield theory works well for stable dividend paying stocks whose business models and growth rates don't change much over time (like REITs).

Because these stocks are owned by investors seeking stable and growing income, their yields are a great way to estimate fair value. That's because yields tend to cycle around a relatively fixed point that approximates fair value. Buy when the yield is much higher than the fair value yield, and you'll get a nice return boost when the yield eventually returns to its historical level.

REIT Yield 5 Year Average Yield 13-Year Median Yield Estimated Fair Value Yield Discount To Fair Value Tanger 6.5% 3.5% 3.2% 3.35% 49% Public Storage 4.1% 3.4% 3.0% 3.2% 22%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, Money Chimp, Dividend Yield Theory)

For my fair value yield I like to take the average of the five-year average yield and the 13-year median yield. That gives you a pretty accurate idea of what a REIT's yield tends to be across various economic, industry, and interest rate environments.

Today Tanger's yield is nearly double its fair value yield, implying a 49% discount to fair value (margin of safety). PSA's yield is about 1% higher than its fair value yield, which implies it's about 22% undervalued.

REIT Upside To Fair Value 10-Year CAGR Valuation Boost Expected Total Return From Fair Value Valuation Adjusted CAGR Total Return Potential Tanger 94% 6.9% 11.20% 18.1% Public Storage 28% 2.5% 9.20% 11.7%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, Money Chimp, Dividend Yield Theory. Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

That means that SKT and PSA would have to rise 94% and 28%, respectively, just to achieve the fair value level at which I feel comfortable recommending blue chips of this caliber. I can't tell you when either REIT's yield will likely return to its historic norm, but over time it's extremely likely. That's because over five to 10-year time frames short-term sentiment cancels out and only fundamentals matter. For my return model I use a 10-year time horizon. That's because the stock market, which can be irrationally bearish on stocks for many years, isn't likely to hate a quality company for a full decade. From today's valuations I expect Tanger shares to outperform their fundamentals (FFO and dividend growth) by about 7% over the next 10 years. PSA's valuation means investors can likely expect a 2.5% CAGR return boost.

Combine that with the Gordon Dividend Growth Model (total return = yield + long-term dividend/cash flow growth) and that's how I estimate each REIT's long-term return potential. Note the Gordon Dividend Growth model has been relatively accurate since 1956, and DYT since 1966. I've backtested the combined model against top blue chips over various five to 10-year time periods and usually the model is 80% to 95% accurate (stocks actually tend to beat to the upside).

But the bottom line is that both Tanger and Public Storage are two top quality blue chip SWAN REITs, trading at nice margins of safety. While both stocks have their risk factors to consider (all stocks do), I can easily recommend adding both of these proven long-term winners at today's prices. In fact, I currently consider Tanger to be a "Very Strong Buy" and Public Storage a "Strong Buy."

Bottom Line: These 2 Blue Chip REITs Will Let You Sleep Well At Night During The Next Recession While Delivering Excellent Total Returns Over Time

Don't get me wrong, I'm not predicting this pullback is the start of a bear market. In fact, there are five reasons why stocks are likely to rally strongly in the next few weeks. However, at some point another recession and bear market are inevitable.

During such times, owning top quality dividend stocks, including time-tested REITs like Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Public Storage, is a great way to ride out the storm with minimal angst and anxiety. Yes, both stocks are likely to fall during a bear market. But their lower volatility, when combined with their strong financials and generous and safe dividends, will likely mean they fall a lot less than the broader market. This ultimately makes both SKT and PSA great high-yield SWAN stocks to own during any market downturn, whether it be a correction, bear market, or outright crash.

Best of all, thanks to the market's fears over short to medium-term growth headwinds, both REITs are trading at attractive valuations that make them great buys today. Using two of the most time-tested valuation/total return models we have (relatively effective for over 50 years), I estimate that Tanger and Public Storage are likely to deliver market-beating annualized total returns of about 18% and 12% over the coming 10 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.