PPG: FCF Yield Of 5.8% Is Not Enough For Me

Introduction

Cyclical stocks have recently dropped amid fears that the end of the long economic upcycle may be in sight. Besides, inflationary costs have started to nibble at earnings growth; this is a headwind for PPG (PPG) as it couldn't fully pass these costs on to its customers. In its latest financial statements, the group highlighted several problems that continued to offset further progress, citing currency headwinds and commodity price increases. These are temporary effects, but they definitely frightened investors, sending shares down by 10%.

With a FCF Yield of 5.8% and a rising debt burden, I want to exercise caution before initiating a first long position as headwinds will persist at least in the short term. But at the end of the day, regardless of economic cycles, PPG could be an interesting company for investors with a long-term investment horizon as the company has proven its excellent track record. So my statement is clear: value investors with an ultra long-term view may support PPG on the dip, but I suggest to not buy in a hurry since the risk premium is too low for now.

Third Quarter Results Didn't Make A Great Impression

In the third quarter of this year, PPG reported flat revenue growth, though, excluding the customer assortment changes, revenue extended by 2% due to elevated selling prices in both segments. Just like in the third quarter of 2017, PPG recorded an EPS of $1.52 which is similar to the reported EPS of $1.51 of 2017, but we'd have to recognize that PPG benefitted from a 6.5% lower reported tax rate and the supportive effect from its share repurchase programs as well. As can be deduced from the following graphic, reduced activity in the automotive refinish coatings businesses and U.S. architectural were the main factors that decelerated further margin improvement.

With these unsatisfying results, management announced it was going to take aggressive steps to lift operating margins (which deteriorated from 15.1% to 11.1% in the Industrial Coatings segment) through additional restructuring programs, after accomplishing realized savings of $20M during the third quarter. Besides the objective of saving money, PPG did also spend an amount on acquiring SEM, an automotive refinish products manufacturer.

Financial Overview: Business Shake-Ups Weighed On Operating Margin Development

Over the past nine months of this year, revenue climbed by 6%, and whilst this is a pretty strong achievement, it didn't result in higher profitability. First, PPG's gross margin declined from 45% to 41.9% as a result of climbing commodity prices. Second, due to business reorganizations and other related charges, profitability deteriorated even more. Overall, net income came in at $1.083B, which was way below the $1.443B PPG reported last year and resulted in a net profit margin of 9.2%.

When reading through the cash flow statement, I was only hoping to see that PPG was able to effectively convert paper profits into real free cash flow. Luckily, the impact of the one-off business charge was neutralized, though the operating cash flow still contained seasonal working capital investments. If we extract these changes, operational cash flow is $1.22B.

After deducting CapEx, which extended by almost 10%, FCF has been $997M, leading to an FCF margin of 8.5%. Whereas this achievement was enough to cover the dividend payments (coverage ratio in excess of 300%), it didn't cover the excessive amount spent on buybacks ($1.3B). So it won't be a surprise that PPG's debt pile surged by approximately $1B to $4B.

But management doesn't seem to be worried as it pointed out the balance sheet remains flexible, announcing an aggregated budget of $1B for buybacks and acquisitions during the fourth quarter. So in a way, a lower share price is excellent news for PPG, as it will allow the paint producer to repurchase more stock at a lower price.

The main question is still whether PPG's agile cost management will be enough to pass on higher raw material costs to its customers. If not, free cash flows will amount to $1.4B (excluding restructuring charges), representing an FCF yield of 5.8%, which is not attractive enough considering PPG remains a non-recession proof company.

Valuation

PPG's current FCF yield remains too low as one may argue the paint and coating business are still delicately economic businesses. As such, I find it reasonable to apply a WACC of 7% into my Discounted Cash Flow Model which consists of the following assumption bases:

A WACC of 7% (this metric depends on your chosen required return)

No endless growth rate

A moderate growth rate in the foreseeable period

Net debt of $4B

Share count of 239.88M outstanding shares

This works out to a fair value of $91.7/share, reflecting some downside potential, but given the rock-solid track record and reliable dividend policy, PPG is a perfect hold for those who are already in.

Conclusion

Climbing raw material costs weighed on PPG's results, and moreover, PPG wasn't able to fully pass these higher costs on to its customers. However, on the other side, restructuring charges are going to mitigate, which will have a beneficial impact on its bottom line. On top of that, today's coating market conditions are above average (with the exception of the automotive market).

As such, the analyst community forecasts PPG should be capable of generating an FCF result of around $1.7B by 2020, representing an FCF Yield of around 6.9%. Please note: PPG remains subject to economic changes and currently, we are seeing more signs of an economic slowdown, especially in the automotive industry.

All in all, PPG's current FCF backs the dividend payments very well, but with a lack of suitable acquisitions, there's nothing that could induce strong FCF growth in the short term. The only option the company has left is buying itself instead of acquiring companies at irresponsible multiples. For now, I'm on the sidelines. But should the share price tumble below the $90 threshold, I could review PPG's investment case as it deploys its cash flow wisely, acting in shareholders' best interest.

