Market Is Not Out Of The Woods - Cramer's Mad Money (10/24/18)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Wednesday, October 24.

Wednesday was a terrible day for the markets as the Dow erased all its yearly gains and the Nasdaq had its worst day since 2011. Two prime causes are the Fed's chair and the President, who are involved in a tug of war situation. The Fed's stance on interest rates and Trump's tariffs and trade war are hurting stocks.

What's worse is that Trump keeps taunting the Fed chair who can't change his mind so as to not lose the independence of the Fed. What this does is raise the cost of borrowing and also raises prices which companies have to absorb. That's what happened with iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) which did not pass the cost increases to consumers and the stock went down 12%.

The worst is not over and the economy is indeed slowing. New home sales are declining and so are mortgage applications due to the rise in interest rates. Autos are going down too. Even companies that report good earnings are selling off. Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) missed revenue by a small margin and the stock went down 8%.

"Now, ironically, both the Fed and the president are wrong here, and they're wrong about the same thing. They both think the economy is red-hot, but the data we've gotten over the last few weeks and the earnings reports we're getting right now, well, they paint a very different picture. That picture suggests that the economy's gotten tepid, and in some areas, it's downright nasty," said Cramer.

"Even after today's pasting, I don't think we're out of the woods. There's still some more bad news lurking in many places, and prices? They're just adjusting. I don't want you to be a hero," he concluded. Either Trump or Powell needs to change their mind for the market to stabilize.

Earnings season

What can one make out of the earnings season so far? "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who is swimming naked," is the Warren Buffett quote that suits the current earnings season, according to Cramer. "We're seeing lots of 'naked' CEOs along with plenty of good ones in swimming trunks, and often, they're in the exact same sector. So who's swimming naked, something we need to know before we start buying into this horrendous tape," he added.

In the telecom space, AT&T (NYSE:T) missed earnings while its rival Verizon (NYSE:VZ) had good numbers. VZ is a buy when it comes down and AT&T's 6.6% yield makes it risky. Boeing (NYSE:BA) reported solid numbers while General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was tepid.

In the industrial space, Honeywell (NYSE:HON) and United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) posted strong numbers while 3M (NYSE:MMM) had a bad quarter due to auto exposure and weakness across businesses. "We had had a big position in 3M for my charitable trust. Fortunately, we sold a big chunk of it because we didn't like what we had heard about the company's auto exposure. What we didn't expect was a sudden decline in 3M's health-care and consumer businesses, and we didn't expect management to slash its forecast," said Cramer. Even Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) reported an average quarter which was unexpected.

In the consumer space, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) gained market share while rival Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) reported mixed numbers. "When the tide of selling stops, and when October finally and mercifully ends, the swimmers with trunks will get bought. But the ones that are naked? All I can say is hide your eyes," concluded Cramer.

Selloff strategies

Cramer took calls from viewers about strategies for sailing through the selloff.

The first caller asked what should younger investors with a tech-heavy portfolio do? Cramer suggested not giving in to fear due to many investing years ahead. Buy some index funds and don't sell anything due to fear.

The next caller asked why Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) fell on earnings? Their graphics business slowed due to exposure to crypto whereas their other businesses were good. Investors ran due to fear. The stock will come down and give an opportunity to buy.

The final caller asked how to trade in the age of algorithms? Cramer said although there is program-based trading, good stocks can grow despite the noise.

Interview

Cramer interviewed Philadelphia native Michael Rubin, who owns the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team.

Rubin said he got back from China where he saw 45M basketball fans. He thinks there is a huge opportunity for basketball in China. He is also the executive chairman of Fanatics, an online sports apparel retailer, which designs, manufactures and sells products directly to consumers.

In a world where e-commerce giants eat into market share Fanatics' differentiation from the rest is paying off. Even NFL split their licenses between Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Fanatics.

CEO interview - Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands CEO Rob Sands has announced his plans to step down and President Bill Newlands will take his place. Cramer called it the "end of an era" and interviewed both to find out what lies ahead for Constellation.

Sands said it was time to pass on the baton and he'd be involved with the company as the chairman. Commenting on the reports of the company selling wine brands, Newlands said that the company still believes in the wine business but they are looking at strategic alternatives to sell the lesser brands.

He was also bullish about the company's investment in Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) and the future prospects as the demand for cannabis in Canada after legalization is better than what they anticipated.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC): Cramer thinks it's a victim of circumstance and there is nothing wrong with the company.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB): It's an inexpensive stock but it does not have a growth catalyst.

Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC): Their partnership with IBM won't matter much. CEO Joe Papa is doing a good job, but Cramer suggested buying Merck (NYSE:MRK) or Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) when they come down.

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up