A Record Revenue For Canadian Pacific Railway: More Buybacks And Dividend Hikes Are Underway

Introduction

Railway operators are an interesting breed. They usually enjoy a nice moat (as competitors won’t really construct new railways next to an existing one, and the investments are predominantly focusing on updating, renewing and expanding the rolling stock.

CP data by YCharts

The performance of railway companies does depend on how the North American economy is doing, and the situation for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) isn’t different. The company has now released the financial results of the third quarter, and the numbers confirm CP is enjoying a substantial tick-up in its revenue and profits. It reports its financial results in Canadian dollar, and that will also be the default currency used in this article. To calculate the USD equivalent of the results, you need to divide the reported CAD results by 1.31 (which is the current USD/CAD exchange rate).

A strong financial performance

In the first nine months of the year, Canadian Pacific Railway reported a nice 10% revenue increase, fueled by an exceptionally strong third quarter (wherein every segment showed a substantial revenue increase, allowing CP to report a 20% revenue increase in Q3). The situation is a bit more mixed in the first nine months of the year, but the total revenue from freight of almost C$5.2 billion is an excellent performance.

(Source: Canadian Pacific Press Release)

The company was also able to hike its Revenue per Ton Mile (the cost to ship one tonne of a product over a distance of one mile), which obviously had a positive impact on the revenue mix as well.

(Source: Canadian Pacific Financial Statements)

The revenue increase is nice, but unfortunately, the costs escalated as well, mainly on the back of a 12% increase in salary - but the main contributor to the higher expenses is the fuel cost. The average cost per gallon of locomotive fuel increased from US$2.07 to US$2.72. This 31% increase, combined with a 6% higher fuel use, resulted in Canadian Pacific having to fork over an additional C$191 million in fuel-related costs (+40%).

That’s the main reason why the operating income in the first nine months of the year increased by just 6.5%. It does emphasize the importance of the company’s excellent performance in the third quarter, as that’s when CP converted the operating income decrease it reported in H1 to a YTD increase, as the operating income in Q3 increased by C$168 million. The net income of C$1.4 billion was a bit lower than the C$1.42 billion reported in the first nine months of last year, but thanks to the lower share count (see later), the EPS increased by 1% to C$9.81. That’s a great result, but keep in mind this includes a pension-related recovery of C$287 million. Canadian Pacific Railway has a pension surplus rather than a deficit, and as of the end of September, it had a net pension surplus of almost C$1 billion.

(Source: Canadian Pacific Financial Statements)

Canadian Pacific reported an operating cash flow of C$1.78 billion, but this included a working capital change as well as a deferred tax. After isolating these two factors, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately C$1.7 billion, which means CP generated a positive free cash flow of approximately C$600 million in the first nine months of the year, of which approximately C$235 was generated in Q3 despite the high capex bill of C$430 million.

(Source: Canadian Pacific Company Presentation)

It wouldn’t be fair to use a C$600 million free cash flow result as a basis to value Canadian Pacific. The capex level is clearly higher than the depreciation rate (C$1.08 billion, versus C$516 million), indicating the railway operator continues to invest in further growth. According to the company’s presentation on the Capital Markets day, approximately 50% is sustaining capex, with an additional 10% of the guided C$1.6 billion to be spent on IT and network improvement. This means the full-year sustaining capex will be C$950 million-1 billion in the next few years, and that’s a better starting point for our assumptions.

Last year, the C$9 million adjusted operating cash flow (OpCF) represented 65% of the full-year adjusted OpCF. If I were to apply a similar ratio, I would expect CP to generate a full-year adjusted operating cash flow of C$2.6 billion. After deducting the planned C$1 billion in sustaining capex (the mid-point of the equation), I expect Canadian Pacific to generate an adjusted sustaining free cash flow of C$1.6 billion. This represents C$11.2/share based on the current share count of 142.6 million shares.

Returning cash to the shareholders in dividends and share buybacks

Canadian Pacific’s operations are throwing off a lot of cash, and the company has some principles on how it plans to spend the cash.

(Source: CMD presentation)

Approximately 25-30% of the EPS will be paid as a dividend, and Canadian Pacific expects to gradually increase the payout ratio. Considering the company was paying an annualized dividend of just C$2.25/share, this would have represented a payout ratio of just 17% on a C$9.81 EPS in the first nine months of the year. The dividend hike in Q2 wasn’t a surprise, and Canadian Pacific increased the quarterly dividend to C$0.65, putting it on track to pay C$2.60 per year in dividends. Although that’s still on the lower end of the guidance, it definitely is an improvement. Based on the full-year expectations to generate an EPS of C$13.5 (approximately 20% more than last year), a C$2.60 dividend would still represent a payout ratio of just 19-20%, so it’s safe to say we can expect more dividend increases.

Using a share count of 140 million shares over FY 2019, the dividend will cost the company just C$400 million, which means it has access to quite a bit of excess cash flow. Another pillar of the company’s shareholder rewards program is the buyback program. Canadian Pacific intends to repurchase 3% of its stock per year, and has recently received approval for a share repurchase program of approximately 4% of its share count.

Repurchasing 4.25 million shares (which represents the average of 3%; if Canadian Pacific indeed repurchases 4% of its stock this year, it will have to buy 5.5 million shares) at an average price of C$255 per share would cost the company C$1.1 billion. The buyback program, combined with the dividend, means Canadian Pacific is spending its entire sustaining free cash flow on rewarding its shareholders, and that’s a strategy that does make sense given the lack of expansion opportunities (you can’t build new railways just for the sake of expanding the network if the demand isn’t there).

(Source: CMD presentation)

The company can afford to spend its entire cash flow on share buybacks, as although its net debt is pretty high (C$8.13 billion), the annual interest expenses are just below C$450 million. The interest expenses should be trending down, as Canadian Pacific has been refinancing debt at a lower cost; it retired US$275 million of 6.5% notes and C$375 million of 6.25% notes, while issuing a new US$500 million 10-year bond with a coupon of just 4%. This will save the company approximately C$14 million per year in interest expenses.

Investment thesis

Canadian Pacific Railway isn’t cheap, but railway stocks rarely are (unless the North American economy is collapsing like it did in 2008), thanks to the moat associated with transporting products using two iron bars. In an ideal world, I’d like to see Canadian Pacific spending less on its share repurchase program and use more cash to reduce its net debt, as every C$100 million of retired debt would reduce the interest expenses by C$5 million per year, and this would ultimately boost the EPS and FCF/share as well.

A buyback program looks optically better, and as long as the net debt ratio remains within the 2.5-3 range, I’m fine with that. I’m not a buyer at the current prices, but I am closely watching the developments.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.