8% Yield Plummets To A Buy, Sold Off From Preferred Stock Index

ARI-C is in the buy range and a good fit for the more aggressive buy-and-hold investor.

ARI-C was dropped from the preferred share index and there was a subsequent price drop.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) has a great buying opportunity for investors. Their preferred share, ARI-C, is well within the buy range. We sent out a real-time alert to subscribers on October 22nd. We will be covering:

ARI-C being removed from index - October 19th ARI-C drops significantly - October 19th ARI-C real-time alert on October 22nd Final thoughts about Friday selloff

ARI-C removed from index - October 19th

We sent the following note to subscribers on Oct. 19, 2018, @ 3:15 PM ET in our weekly preferred share article: Preferred Shares Week 122 (subscription to The REIT Forum required).

The Treasury market was quite uneventful with the 10-year Treasury currently up about 3 basis points.

However, there is one event coming in very shortly. Today, 10/19/2018 is the third Friday of the quarter. That means the major preferred share ETFs, such as PFF will be rebalancing today. In our experience, their trades usually hit in the final 15 minutes of trading. The result is greater volatility in the prices (on average) and much higher volume. In some cases, an enormous volume will trade with precisely no change in the price.

It might seem like this event would only impact the shares that have been added or removed from the index. It might seem like anything the index ETFs sell would plunge in share price. However, our research suggests that the connection isn’t reliable. We expect higher volume and higher volatility, but the direction of price movements isn’t as logical as it might seem.

Consequently, we suggest investors with excess cash simply set low-ball limit-buy orders. Those with several positions can set high limit-sell orders. There is a higher-than-normal probability of “random” spikes in the share price this afternoon, causing those orders to suddenly hit.

There are 3 preferred share changes within the batch we cover.

CIM-C will be added to the index.

ARI-C will be removed.

TWO-A will be removed.

Here is the full list, along with commentary from when the list was released:

These changes to the index have no impact on our ratings.

ARI-C - drops significantly on October 19th

ARI-C dipped materially on Friday just before the close:

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

ARI-C does carry some risk with a risk rating of 3. However, shares are still a good fit for the more aggressive buy-and-hold investors. We see shares of ARI-C being a buy around $24.86. Keep in mind, our target buy price will change along with the accumulated dividends. In the chart above, you will notice that there is $0.13 of accumulated dividends. This should be taken off of the price of $24.51 making the stripped price $24.38.

Investors should also note that shares of ARI-C rarely dip into the buy range. This is important for traders as we believe the price will pop back up.

ARI-C - real-time alert on October 22nd

We placed a limit-buy order this morning and raised the price a few pennies at a time until it executed. Volume is still exceptionally high, around 100,000 shares traded hands already this morning. The most comparable event happened with MFA a couple years ago when it was dropped from the index.

The share price for ARI-C plunged Friday afternoon, opened higher on Monday, and then continued to recover towards its normal trading range over the next few weeks. We expect a similar path to unfold here. We will most likely use this as a trading opportunity.

This chart begins about 2:45 PM Eastern time on Friday and runs through the most recent trades:

We believe the 8.1% yield is enough to put some upward pressure on share prices. For B&H investors willing to take on a risk-rating 3 commercial mortgage REIT preferred share, this would be the opportunity. ARI-C has very rarely dipped under their target "buy-under" price.

Note: Seeking Alpha uses ARI.PC for the ticker.

Final thoughts

We opened a position on Monday morning along with our buy alert. We believe shares will recover and trade at a price where the worst-cash-to-call is negative. We believe there is a good chance the price bounces back another $0.40 to $0.50 from the latest price of $24.83.

