Johnson & Johnson's Real Value

The new tax legislation causes deceptive earnings, which makes JNJ seem like a worse investment than it actually is.

With talk of the bull market ending, investors are searching for a stable company that can make money in a bear market.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is the world’s largest medical conglomerate and is one of only 22 companies to increase its dividend every year for fifty consecutive years. For a company that was founded in 1886, it continues to advance and stay on the cutting edge of its industry. Things are happening at JNJ with its acquisition of Actelion for $30 Billion. Plus with talk of the bull market ending, interest rates rising, and the market starting to show signs of weakening share prices, many investors are looking to put their money in a stable investment, such as JNJ, that can continue to make money throughout a bear market or recession.

This article will focus on the current state of the business fundamentals, how JNJ has performed over the past 10 years, what these findings mean about the future possibilities of the business, and what the real value of JNJ is vs. the share price. The conclusion will aim to help short-term investors make a more educated decision, while other patient, long-term dividend investors will find out if now is the right time to invest in this company that you can set your watch to.

Snapshot Of The Company

The BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score shows a score of around 69/100. Therefore, Johnson & Johnson isn’t considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score, but it’s right on the edge of the cutoff. Johnson & Johnson has high scores for 10 Year Upward Price Per Share, Return on Equity, Ability to Recover from Market Crash or Downturn, and Gross Margin %, It has a mediocre score for Return on Invested Capital, and low scores for EPS and PEG Ratio.

These findings could indicate that JNJ is favored by the market and a popular stock to own since price per share has a history of consistently increasing, but there may be some underlying issues with the fundamentals of the company that could use improvement since earnings are not following a similar consistent pattern of the price per share.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into these categories to see what’s going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - company rating scores)

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been ideal. Share price has been increasing fairly consistently over the past 10 years. Share price average has grown by about 10% annually over the past 10 years.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History)

Looking closer at earnings history, we quickly see that earnings growth has not been as consistent as share price history. While the market has rewarded JNJ with share price increases, the company has not been generating steady and increasing earnings, which correlate with the share price history. In addition, the last year on the chart has shown a substantial decrease in earnings.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – EPS History)

So what happened to the EPS in 2017? The new tax legislation has had a large impact on the EPS. According to the 2017 Annual Report, the tax legislation made a difference of $4.94. Therefore, without the new tax legislation, EPS would have likely been $5.41 instead of $0.47. In addition, the EPS (TTM, GAAP) would be $5.55 instead of $0.52.

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

For Return on Equity, I’m interested in companies that regularly produce returns of above 15. Johnson & Johnson has accomplished this except in 2017, which is the same year that the net income was affected by the new tax legislation. Therefore, we can’t consider 2017 to be an accurate reading for ROE. Instead, let’s look ahead to see what a more recent number is for the ROE.

Johnson & Johnson's annualized Return on Equity (ROE) for the quarter that ended in June 2018 is calculated as 25.08%.

This makes more sense and we can see that when we exclude the 2017 number, the ROE is on track and actually increasing over the past 5 years. These are good signs for Johnson and Johnson.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – ROE History)

For Return on Invested Capital, I’m also looking for consistent numbers above 15. JNJ also meets this criteria, except for in 2017. This directly correlates to the issue about the tax legislation that we saw with Return on Equity. But again, when we exclude the 2017 reading and look ahead to more recent data, we will see that Johnson & Johnson's annualized Return on Invested Capital ((ROIC)) for the quarter that ended in June 2018 is calculated as 22.31%.

Once again, JNJ has passed the test for ROIC and has been increasing their returns over the past 5 years.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Return on Invested Capital History)

Johnson & Johnson’s Gross Margin Percent history shows that margins have been steady over the past 5 years. This is a good sign, showing that the company is consistently keeping a difference between its cost of goods sold and its revenues. I prefer to invest in a company with consistent margins over 30%. JNJ has clearly kept safe margins that are consistently well above this mark.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is at a good level, especially for a company of this size.

JNJ’s Current Ratio of 1.65 is also satisfactory, indicating that it has enough assets to pay its current liabilities.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in good financial health.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 266.7 indicates that JNJ could be extremely overpriced when comparing JNJ’s PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average P/E Ratio of JNJ has been between 18 and 21, so currently JNJ is extremely outside of its normal PE Ratio range.

Again, this is a result of the new tax legislation in 2017 that reduced the reported earnings. Once we adjust the earnings for the TTM of $5.55 and use the current price of $138.93, we come up with a more realistic P/E Ratio of 25.03. This number is still higher than the 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of JNJ. Therefore, this adjusted P/E Ratio could indicate that JNJ is currently overpriced.



JNJ currently pays a dividend of 2.6% (or 2.51% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Misc. Fundamentals)

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time it’s around 657.69%, which means that it is not sustainable, but this exaggerated number is once again an effect of the new tax legislation on the earnings. Therefore, we’ll exclude this number and use the 2017 number of 57.04, which would indicate that there is still room to grow the dividend, but if the payout ratio continues to move closer to 100%, then the dividend may not be sustainable. Also notice that JNJ has a history of buying back stocks, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 2.38% to 2.87%. This stock pays out a moderate dividend and the dividend payouts have been consistent. In fact, JNJ has been increasing annualized payouts consistently for 55 years (since 1963). From this chart over the past 5 years, we can see that the dividend yield TTM has stayed fairly stagnant and has been slightly reduced from 2.64 to 2.50. Therefore, while this stock is consistent with dividend payouts, investors shouldn’t expect much dividend yield growth from this stock.

Although JNJ participates in share buybacks, sometimes buybacks don’t make sense, as according to Warren Buffett:

“There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds -- cash plus sensible borrowing capacity -- beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated.”

In the example of JNJ, the company does have available funds of immediate cash and the company has a high borrowing capacity. And from the view of a share price chart over the past 5 years, the worst times to do share buybacks would have been when JNJ was climbing highest in stock price. This would have been around 2013/2014 and 2016/2017. If we look at the dividend chart above, we can see that buybacks during these periods were moderate and in line with JNJ’s normal buyback amounts.

Therefore, it seems like JNJ is more of a consistent company which buys back stocks on a regular basis in an effort to return value back to shareholders. While their buybacks aren’t strategically planned to take advantage of the highs and lows of the company share price, their buybacks and dividends are something that JNJ’s investors can rely on.

If I were currently interested in buying JNJ now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near its lowest point relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it could be a bad time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with JNJ is above average. First of all, the dividend payments are extremely consistent. Share buybacks are kept within normal ranges and are consistent. The payout ratio is sustainable with more room for dividend growth. The bad points are that the dividend yield is at a low when compared to the past. In addition, JNJ’s dividend yields don’t seem to be growing much.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, and because of the new tax legislation’s effect on earnings, I will be using an EPS of $5.41 instead of $0.47 and the EPS (TTM, GAAP) of $5.55 instead of $0.52. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

According to this valuation analysis, JNJ is overpriced in all categories.

If JNJ continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years or past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If JNJ continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, past 5 years book value growth and past 5 years equity growth, then the stock is overpriced.

According to JNJ’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's P/E Ratio, JNJ is overpriced.

If JNJ continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $99 per share.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, JNJ is financially healthy, with safe gross margins, and adequate returns on equity and invested capital. Its dividend situation is better than average and offers very consistent payouts. However, the stock is overpriced according to the provided valuation analysis and the dividend yield is at a low when compared with the past 10 years, indicating that now might not be the best time to buy for the dividend.

Predicted Growth

“Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 7.84%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings increase of 11.8% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 6.21% over this year's forecasted earnings.”

(Source: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect at best about 7.84% growth per year. Plus we’ll add the current 2.6% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around 10.44% and this is probably a best-case scenario.

Here is an alternative scenario based on JNJ’s past growth:

During the past 10 and 5 year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 2 - 3%. Plus the average 5-year dividend yield was about 2.68%. So we’re at a total return of 5.68%. Therefore our annual return could likely be much less than 10.44%.

If considering actual past results of JNJ, which includes affected share prices, and long-term dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10 and 5-year return results.

10-Year Return Results if Invested in JNJ:

Initial Investment Date: 10/23/2008

End Date: 10/3/2018

Cost per Share: $62.45

End Date Price: $138.93

Total Dividends Received: $26.56

Total Return: 165%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate ((OTCPK:CAGR)): 10%

5-Year Return Results if Invested in JNJ:

Initial Investment Date: 10/23/2013

End Date: 10/23/2018

Cost per Share: $92.10

End Date Price: $138.93

Total Dividends Received: $15.48

Total Return: 67.65%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate ((OTCPK:CAGR)): 11%

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 10% to 11%. I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in Johnson & Johnson, you could expect around 10-11% annual return.

As a comparison, the S&P 500’s average return from 1928–2014 is about 10%. So in a best-case scenario with JNJ, you could expect to have similar to slightly better results than an S&P 500 index fund.

This stock could be attractive to long-term dividend investors that are seeking consistency in a safe and diversified company. In addition, if you are the type of investor that is weary of the S&P 500’s focus on tech stocks like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), etc. then this could also be a good alternative investment to an S&P 500 index fund. This stock has remained a stable and consistent investment through the ups and downs of the market for generations.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that while it’s a great company to invest in at the right moment, now is not the right moment. However, if the stock comes available at a price that is below its value, then I’d be glad to hold JNJ in my portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.